Jessica Alba nails preppy autumn style with these chic accessories. It completely transforms this classic boucle dress

When we spotted Jessica Alba at the Baby2Baby packing event in New York to celebrate a state-wide maternal health initiative, we immediately added her stylish boucle ensemble to our autumn outfit ideas. The actress looked both chic and playful in a fitted boucle mini dress, which she paired with a crisp white shirt underneath and fun accessories, including a girlish oversized satin bow in her half-updo.

Having quietly grown in popularity over the last few seasons, loafers have been one of the breakout autumn/winter shoe trends 2025, but the flat shoe is also incredibly comfortable, particularly if you're going to be on your feet for a long time. Styling them with white ankle socks worn over sheer tights gave her outfit a fresh and preppy edge, in keeping with the latest autumn/winter fashion trends 2025.

Monochrome combinations have long been a classic look, particularly when created in boucle fabric, and the nubby tweed is a timeless look, regularly associated with French fashion brand, Chanel. However, the actress's dress was actually from cool girl favourite Ganni, a Copenhagen-based fashion brand that has long been a choice for fashion insiders.

If you're in the process of building your autumn capsule wardrobe, don't forget to add a classic crisp white shirt to your seasonal update. While we love an oversized white shirt for warmer weather, a fitted white shirt is a versatile addition for cooler days. Wear it under your best women's trouser suit for an office-appropriate look or layer under a sleeveless dress to get extra wear out of your best summer dresses well into the autumn.

Once temperatures drop, layer it under your best cashmere sweater with the collar on show for a preppy look or try flipping your collar up and styling with jeans and a blazer for one of our favourite smart casual outfit ideas.

What makes a boucle dress a versatile addition to your wardrobe is how it can be styled in a variety of ways. Here, Jessica Alba has leaned into the preppy trend by adding a crisp white shirt and loafers. The finishing touch of fun, frilly socks adds a playful girlish twist that works for a daytime event, but you can also style this dress for work or as a date night outfit too.

For a day in the office, try adding a low block heel or suede boots and a blazer in a colour from the hues in your dress' boucle for a pulled together look.

If you're heading out for cocktails in the evening, swap your low block heels for a pair of glamorous sky-high heels, a cat's eye flick courtesy of some liquid liner and your best trench coat for a look that channels the Swinging Sixties.

With the right finishing touches, this dress can effortlessly move from day to night, proving it’s a timeless piece worth reinventing again and again.