Jennifer Lopez delivers a masterclass in city break style in this fit and flared skirt and breezy blouse

We're always looking for new summer outfit ideas to keep our ensembles fresh, and thanks to Jennifer Lopez, we'll be adding a short-sleeved shirt and khaki maxi skirt combination to our summer capsule wardrobe immediately.

The singer and actress was spotted touring Pisa before heading to an evening performance on her international tour in a gorgeous khaki full skirt from Christian Dior that featured an asymmetric hemline and corset detailing at the waist that nipped in the puffy sleeved blouse that it was teamed with.

Utilitarian tones have been having a moment as one of the spring/summer trends for 2025, and this feminine take on a neutral palette is giving us holiday outfit envy.

This trending colour palette is so versatile and elegant

Whether you're heading for a beach break or exploring foreign cities this summer, JLo's look is a masterclass in what to wear in the heat without compromising in the style stakes with her outfit in a chic neutral palette.

Alongside her high-fashion look, Lopez added a selection of designer accessories to complement her ensemble. Gold jewellery, including a name necklace, chunky gold bangles and earrings, alongside a pair of trendy sunglasses in the form of aviator frames, JLo managed to look both directional and elegant.

The singer carried her essentials in a cream designer handbag, which contrasted with the simple gold flip-flops that adorned her feet. After all, when you're sightseeing, we all know that a pair of comfortable sandals is essential to see you through the day.

Shop the look

If you're heading to sunnier climes this summer, take a leaf out of JLo's style book with this chic smart casual outfit. Not only is it the perfect ensemble for exploring the towns and cities of your vacation destination, this look can also easily be dressed up with for a date night outfit by swapping the white shirt for a silky cream camisole and adding a pair of heels for a cool evening look.

Once you're home, the structured shape of the khaki skirt will also give you plenty of options if you're looking for summer work outfit ideas - try adding a slim fitting white shirt and low block heels for an elegant office look.