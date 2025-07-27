Everybody’s talking about Anne Hathaway’s outfits for The Devil Wears Prada 2, but I can’t get enough of Emily Blunt’s cool and casual look

Both fashion and movie fans alike are filled with equal amounts of joy right now as the filming for the sequel to The Devil Wears Prada is well underway. The pictures of the stars filming scenes in New York have been so exciting to look at, and while most people have been poring over Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway’s looks, it was a laidback and casual outfit worn by their co-star Emily Blunt that grabbed my attention.

The 42-year-old actress, who is reprising her role as Emily Charlton, was spotted leaving the set in a relaxed T-shirt and jeans ensemble. And although it was simple, her choice of outfit had a high-fashion spin that I really loved. Emily wore a fresh turquoise-toned top by Maison Margiela that had a contrasting yellow logo across the front, and she matched it with a pair of straight-leg jeans and a pair of white trainers by Axel Arigato. For even more oomph, the star completed her ensemble with a simple pendant necklace, an Under Armour baseball cap and one of the best designer bags, the Dior Book Tote bag.

Since Blunt's alter ego is rarely seen out of her heels, we're guessing this isn't her character's outfit. I love the bright tones and her mix of high-fashion pieces with relaxed denim. It’s a look that is perfect for a low-key day, and it's very easy to emulate from the high street.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the Look

A looser fit top like Emily's is an easy choice for sunny weather, and the bright aqua colour will really pop in the sunshine. The similar styles above will work well with denim, or use your turquoise basic to buddy up with separates in this season's butter yellow, or fresh white and grey items.