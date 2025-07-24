What would Miranda Priestly wear in 2025? Meryl Streep teams tan leather with a pop of purple for The Devil Wears Prada 2

Tan and purple is an unexpected colour combination that works really well

Meryl Streep is seen on the set of &quot;Devil Wears Prada 2&quot; on July 23, 2025 in New York City
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Caroline Parr's avatar
By
published
in News

Filming for a sequel to The Devil Wears Prada started in New York this week, and although we've been loving Anne Hathaway's outfits so far, of course, Meryl Streep was the one to watch out for.

If you've ever found yourself wondering what Runway magazine's editor would wear almost twenty years on from the original, now you've got the answer. Rocking her signature hairstyle, Miranda Priestly's outfit was made up of a purple V-neck blouse teamed with a tan leather pencil skirt, matching heels and a flowing trench coat. And naturally, no fashion editor would be seen without some of the best sunglasses!

I love the autumnal colour palette of this look, as well as the pop of purple, and they're all pieces you can easily add to a capsule wardrobe.

Meryl Streep is seen on the set of "Devil Wears Prada 2" on July 23, 2025 in New York City.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the Fashion Editor look

coated pencil skirt on model

H&M
Coated Pencil Skirt

Can you believe this skirt is reduced to just £9? The coated finish makes it look much more expensive, and the caramel colour will work really nicely alongside purple hues.

Helena Double Cloth Top on model

Boden
Helena Double Cloth Top-Amethyst Purple

Not only will this top brighten up white jeans outfits in the summer, you'll be wearing this long into the autumn with a leather skirt like Meryl's, or some sharply tailored trousers. The frill collar and relaxed fit add to the chic finish.

Double D-Ring Belt on model

ME+EM
Double D-Ring Belt

It seems like such a small accessory, but belts really can make or break an outfit. You weren't expecting Miranda to go for a Sienna Miller-style boho disc belt, now where you? This sleek ME+EM option is a great match, and I can imagine Miranda approving of this British clothing brand.

Pink Sheer Organza Trench Coat on model

Mint Velvet
Pink Sheer Organza Trench Coat

You'd be forgiven for thinking this dusty pink organza trench coat was designer. It will add flair to the simplest ensembles, from jeans and your best white trainers to a little black dress.

Karen Millen Faux Leather Belt Detail Skirt on model

Karen Millen
Faux Leather Belt Detail Skirt

A leather look skirt is an investment worth making, as it will play a key part in your wardrobe year after year. The wrap shape on this one is super flattering, and Karen Millen would always be my first port of call for leather look skirts.

Elina Black Cat Eye Sunglasses cut out Exact match
Jimmy Choo
Elina Black Cat Eye Sunglasses

I'm pretty sure these are the exact sunglasses Meryl is wearing whilst filming. Her shades from the first film were nothing short of iconic, so I imagine these will sell out by the time the sequel is released.

When wearing tan and caramel colours, it can be really tempting to stick to shades in the same area, but Meryl's look is proof that a pop of colour really works.

Not sure if purple is right for you? Follow our guide to answer the question what colour suits me, and you'll find that purple is particularly good for people with cool skin tones.

Meryl Streep is seen on the set of "Devil Wears Prada 2" on July 23, 2025 in New York City.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A final note on this look - check out Miranda's blingy pink crystal embellished water bottle! Coming up with all those withering put-downs is thirsty work...

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.