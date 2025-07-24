What would Miranda Priestly wear in 2025? Meryl Streep teams tan leather with a pop of purple for The Devil Wears Prada 2
Tan and purple is an unexpected colour combination that works really well
Filming for a sequel to The Devil Wears Prada started in New York this week, and although we've been loving Anne Hathaway's outfits so far, of course, Meryl Streep was the one to watch out for.
If you've ever found yourself wondering what Runway magazine's editor would wear almost twenty years on from the original, now you've got the answer. Rocking her signature hairstyle, Miranda Priestly's outfit was made up of a purple V-neck blouse teamed with a tan leather pencil skirt, matching heels and a flowing trench coat. And naturally, no fashion editor would be seen without some of the best sunglasses!
I love the autumnal colour palette of this look, as well as the pop of purple, and they're all pieces you can easily add to a capsule wardrobe.
Shop the Fashion Editor look
Not only will this top brighten up white jeans outfits in the summer, you'll be wearing this long into the autumn with a leather skirt like Meryl's, or some sharply tailored trousers. The frill collar and relaxed fit add to the chic finish.
It seems like such a small accessory, but belts really can make or break an outfit. You weren't expecting Miranda to go for a Sienna Miller-style boho disc belt, now where you? This sleek ME+EM option is a great match, and I can imagine Miranda approving of this British clothing brand.
You'd be forgiven for thinking this dusty pink organza trench coat was designer. It will add flair to the simplest ensembles, from jeans and your best white trainers to a little black dress.
Exact match
I'm pretty sure these are the exact sunglasses Meryl is wearing whilst filming. Her shades from the first film were nothing short of iconic, so I imagine these will sell out by the time the sequel is released.
When wearing tan and caramel colours, it can be really tempting to stick to shades in the same area, but Meryl's look is proof that a pop of colour really works.
Not sure if purple is right for you? Follow our guide to answer the question what colour suits me, and you'll find that purple is particularly good for people with cool skin tones.
A final note on this look - check out Miranda's blingy pink crystal embellished water bottle! Coming up with all those withering put-downs is thirsty work...
Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
