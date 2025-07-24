What would Miranda Priestly wear in 2025? Meryl Streep teams tan leather with a pop of purple for The Devil Wears Prada 2

Filming for a sequel to The Devil Wears Prada started in New York this week, and although we've been loving Anne Hathaway's outfits so far, of course, Meryl Streep was the one to watch out for.

If you've ever found yourself wondering what Runway magazine's editor would wear almost twenty years on from the original, now you've got the answer. Rocking her signature hairstyle, Miranda Priestly's outfit was made up of a purple V-neck blouse teamed with a tan leather pencil skirt, matching heels and a flowing trench coat. And naturally, no fashion editor would be seen without some of the best sunglasses!

I love the autumnal colour palette of this look, as well as the pop of purple, and they're all pieces you can easily add to a capsule wardrobe.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the Fashion Editor look

When wearing tan and caramel colours, it can be really tempting to stick to shades in the same area, but Meryl's look is proof that a pop of colour really works.

Not sure if purple is right for you? Follow our guide to answer the question what colour suits me, and you'll find that purple is particularly good for people with cool skin tones.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A final note on this look - check out Miranda's blingy pink crystal embellished water bottle! Coming up with all those withering put-downs is thirsty work...