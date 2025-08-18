Catherine Zeta-Jones' latest look will help transition your favourite florals from one season to the next
As we close out summer, we're expecting to see more moody blooms emerge
When it comes to summer outfit ideas, florals might not be considered groundbreaking but Catherine Zeta-Jones offered a fresh take on this timeless spring/summer trends 2025 when she stepped out on the promotional tour for the latest series of Wednesday, the Netflix smash hit.
The Welsh actress took a tip from her character Morticia's wardrobe and opted for a stylish black skirt suit ensemble from Yanina Couture. While a black two-piece might not automatically come to mind if you're trying to think of new warm weather looks, we love how each piece of the co-ord featured beautiful bright red poppies, first at the hem of the jacket and across the entirety of the skirt.
As we hurtle towards the end of August, autumn is just around the corner, and moodier blooms offer an easy transition from one season to the next. The pretty floral element of the outfit created a vibrant look, breaking up the stark black base, especially when coupled with the actress' sold-out razor-sharp Casadei pumps.
Moody blooms will help ease you into autumn
Catherine Zeta-Jones' ensemble gave a fresh spin to a seasonal classic. Florals are always on the agenda when it comes to spring/summer, but as we head towards the end of those gloriously warm days, Catherine's outfit reminds us that there is a whole heap of glorious style switch-ups just around the corner.
Together, this two-piece delivers a bold statement, but as with all good suits, you can separate the pieces out to offer an array of looks. A bold jacket such as Zeta-Jones' will dress up a pair of barrel leg jeans beautifully, adding instant polish, or throw it over your favourite LBD for a fresh take on date night outfits.
Equally, a statement floral skirt is so easy to mix and match with existing favourites. Wear it with a plain top and trainers for brunch or add a silky camisole and kitten heels for cocktails.
Shop the look
Every wardrobe should have a statement summer jacket. We love this cropped boxy shape from Rixo's spring/summer collection that can be dressed up or down.
Wondering how to style a slip skirt? Try teaming this pretty floral print with a plain black or white tee and comfortable sandals to let it be the stand-out piece.
EXACT MATCH
Cat-eye sunglasses are having a moment as one of the big sunglasses trends 2025 - we love this modern update on the shape from Karen Wazen.
When it comes to affordable jewellery ideas, add a subtle statement detail to your outfit like Catherine Zeta-Jones with a chunky gold ring or two. We love this claw ridge style from Missoma.
Looking for jewellery to invest in? Statement earrings are a timeless addition to every outfit, instantly dressing up even simple jeans and t-shirt looks.
We thought we'd seen it all when it comes to florals but we're glad that Catherine Zeta-Jones has proved us wrong with this blooming gorgeous look that also makes a subtle nod to her character Morticia's gothic style.
With a plethora of celebrities spotted in skirt suits recently, we can't help but wonder if we're about to see a shift from women's trouser suits as the favourite office attire of stylish workers but one thing's for sure, we're adding bright and bold floral separates to our autumn wish list immediately.
Antonia Kraskowski is a freelance fashion editor with over 15 years of experience in the industry.
Having started her career at Conde Nast working for titles including Easy Living, Glamour and Vogue New Markets, Antonia went on to work in the fast-paced world of newspapers and weekly magazines, becoming Fashion Editor at Express Newspapers and Magazines in 2014, a role she held for five years before going freelance.
Her career has seen Antonia travel the world, shooting in 18 countries and styling campaigns for brands ranging from Ben Sherman and DKNY to Wallis.
