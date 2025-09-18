Amanda Seyfried's travel outfit is the perfect casual look for this season and beyond
The actress elevated her classic separates with stylish accessories
If there's one look that can be difficult to nail, it's the perfect travel outfit. Whether you're wondering what to wear on a plane, train or water taxi, the pull between your most comfortable jeans and a smart casual look can be strong, but Amanda Seyfried just showed us how you can travel in style and comfort.
The actress's look was comprised of pieces that can be found in every stylish fall capsule wardrobe, as she was spotted arriving at the 82nd annual Venice Film Festival in an ensemble that offered a masterclass in how to style wide-leg jeans.
Amanda chose to team a pair of flared wide-leg jeans, a key denim trend 2025, with a pared-back gray marl long-sleeve t-shirt that oozed timeless elegance with its boat neckline and pushed-up sleeves. The actress teamed her outfit with a pair of her best white sneakers, but it was her other accessories that gave this outfit a touch of quiet luxury.
ELEVATE THE EVERYDAY WITH ACCESSORIES
When it comes to creating the perfect smart casual outfit, accessories can make a world of the difference. Whether you're looking for jewelry to invest in or more affordable jewelry options, a pair of classic gold hoop huggy earrings should be on your list. This unobtrusive yet elegant style draws the eye towards the face and adds a touch of polish to even the most basic of looks.
Amanda's combination of these plus a pair of the cool cat's eye sunglasses from Khaite's collaboration with Oliver Peoples, immediately creates interest in the otherwise low-key outfit. And the final piece of this stylish puzzle? The actress carried her essentials in a chic Givenchy Lucrezia Weekend bag, ticking off one of the biggest handbag trends 2025 with the oversized style.
Shop the look
The best Zara jeans are often mistaken for designer styles - this wide leg pair looks far more expensive than the price tag plus they'll work with pumps or sneakers.
EXACT MATCH
New York-based cult label Khaite are behind this cat's eye style that has all of the hallmarks of our favorite sunglasses trends 2025 with their angular update.
Classic mini huggy earrings are the perfect go-to hoops for everyday wear. Team them with everything from your best dresses with pockets to casual atheleisure looks.
As we head into a new fashion season, Amanda Seyfried's casual and cool outfit is proof that, when chosen carefully, items in your wardrobe will never date, including wide leg jeans. It's important to remember that more voluminous pieces such as these work best when teamed with a fitted counterpart to balance your silhouette.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Antonia Kraskowski is a freelance fashion editor with over 15 years of experience in the industry.
Having started her career at Conde Nast working for titles including Easy Living, Glamour and Vogue New Markets, Antonia went on to work in the fast-paced world of newspapers and weekly magazines, becoming Fashion Editor at Express Newspapers and Magazines in 2014, a role she held for five years before going freelance.
Her career has seen Antonia travel the world, shooting in 18 countries and styling campaigns for brands ranging from Ben Sherman and DKNY to Wallis.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.