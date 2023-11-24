Meghan Markle's favourite lash serum is on a major Black Friday sale right now

Rejoice! Meghan Markle's favourite lash serum from Revitalash is 30% off at Debenhams today, and we're snatching some up as soon as possible.

Meghan Markle's skincare secrets are totally enviable - clearly, as the Duchess has absolutely incredible skin at all times - so whenever one of the Duchess' favorite beauty products is on sale, fans of course go crazy over it. That's why we always trust the Duchess' picks for her favourite products - and luckily one of her favourites is on sale today for Black Friday.

We just got word that Meghan Markle's favourite lash serum from Revitalash is on sale for 30% off today at Debenhams, and we're scooping it up as fast as humanly possible before everyone else gets to it first!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Revita Lash Advanced 2ml Visit Site RRP: now £69.30, was £99.00 | It's easy to understand why Meghan Markle loves this product so much - it helps condition, strengthen, and soften eyelashes while defending from breakage and brittleness. Advanced Lash Sensitive Conditioner Visit Site RRP: now £76.30, was £109.00 | This ophthalmologist-developed eyelash serum formulated specifically for sensitive eyes. It enhances the health and beauty of lashes using encapsulated time-release technology that's designed to be gentle for bold, beautiful, lush lashes with less irritation. Micellar Lash Wash Visit Site RRP: now £23.10, was £33.00 | Created with micelle technology to remove make-up, dirt and oil, this nourishing lash wash from Revitalash expertly cleanses brows, lashes, and eyelids in just a few minutes.

Meghan Markle isn't the only celeb to love this lash serum, however - it's beloved by many celebs all over the world. In fact, Meghan Markle has spoken to it's revitalizing powers in the past, and it's been continuously touted as one of the best lash serums.

In an interview with Allure magazine, she explained: "I use Revitalash on my eyelashes and I swear they are as long as they could ever be." And you know what? That's enough proof for us. If you're looking for a product that will help your lashes grow back fast, this might just be for you.

Don't just take it from Meghan Markle, though, because other celebs sing the praises of the serum regularly, too.

Even actress and director Olivia Wilde swears by the serum, which she uses on her brows as well as her eyelashes. Previously she admitted she went through a "skinny brow phase," but proudly shared that she was "using RevitaBrow and it's working. I just want to share that small victory."

(Image credit: Getty)

Even Kim Kardashian is known to love the serum - and since Kim could, of course, have her pick of any product in the land and she still opts for Revitalash, we just will have to trust the A-listers on this one.

Why does the Revitalash serum work so well? Well it's formulated with BioPeptin Complex, ginseng, swertia japonica, saw palmetto, amino acids, and vitamin B - giving your lashes a conditioning treatment that will preserve their health and help them grow. When applied on a daily basis, this impressive serum will fortify your lashes, and make them healthy, fluttery, and flexible.

One happy customer also gave a glowing review of the product: "This lash serum is amazing. I was quite bare after a year or so with extensions. Used every evening, easy to apply and within two months I have longer lashes than I did when I was a teen."