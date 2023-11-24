Meghan Markle's favourite lash serum is on a major Black Friday sale right now

Our lashes are about to get an upgrade thanks to Meghan Markle's favourite serum

meghan markle favourite lash serum
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Madeline Merinuk
By Madeline Merinuk
published

Rejoice! Meghan Markle's favourite lash serum from Revitalash is 30% off at Debenhams today, and we're snatching some up as soon as possible. 

Meghan Markle's skincare secrets are totally enviable - clearly, as the Duchess has absolutely incredible skin at all times - so whenever one of the Duchess' favorite beauty products is on sale, fans of course go crazy over it. That's why we always trust the Duchess' picks for her favourite products - and luckily one of her favourites is on sale today for Black Friday

We just got word that Meghan Markle's favourite lash serum from Revitalash is on sale for 30% off today at Debenhams, and we're scooping it up as fast as humanly possible before everyone else gets to it first!

Meghan Markle

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Revita Lash Advanced 2ml
Revita Lash Advanced 2ml

RRP: now £69.30, was £99.00 | It's easy to understand why Meghan Markle loves this product so much - it helps condition, strengthen, and soften eyelashes while defending from breakage and brittleness.

Advanced Lash Sensitive Conditioner
Advanced Lash Sensitive Conditioner

RRP: now £76.30, was £109.00 | This ophthalmologist-developed eyelash serum formulated specifically for sensitive eyes. It enhances the health and beauty of lashes using encapsulated time-release technology that's designed to be gentle for bold, beautiful, lush lashes with less irritation.

Micellar Lash Wash
Micellar Lash Wash

RRP: now £23.10, was £33.00 | Created with micelle technology to remove make-up, dirt and oil, this nourishing lash wash from Revitalash expertly cleanses brows, lashes, and eyelids in just a few minutes.

Meghan Markle isn't the only celeb to love this lash serum, however - it's beloved by many celebs all over the world. In fact, Meghan Markle has spoken to it's revitalizing powers in the past, and it's been continuously touted as one of the best lash serums

In an interview with Allure magazine, she explained: "I use Revitalash on my eyelashes and I swear they are as long as they could ever be." And you know what? That's enough proof for us. If you're looking for a product that will help your lashes grow back fast, this might just be for you.

Don't just take it from Meghan Markle, though, because other celebs sing the praises of the serum regularly, too. 

Even actress and director Olivia Wilde swears by the serum, which she uses on her brows as well as her eyelashes. Previously she admitted she went through a "skinny brow phase," but proudly shared that she was  "using RevitaBrow and it's working. I just want to share that small victory."

Meghan and Harry

(Image credit: Getty)

Even Kim Kardashian is known to love the serum - and since Kim could, of course, have her pick of any product in the land and she still opts for Revitalash, we just will have to trust the A-listers on this one. 

Why does the Revitalash serum work so well? Well it's formulated with BioPeptin Complex, ginseng, swertia japonica, saw palmetto, amino acids, and vitamin B - giving your lashes a conditioning treatment that will preserve their health and help them grow. When applied on a daily basis, this impressive serum will fortify your lashes, and make them healthy, fluttery, and flexible.

One happy customer also gave a glowing review of the product: "This lash serum is amazing. I was quite bare after a year or so with extensions. Used every evening, easy to apply and within two months I have longer lashes than I did when I was a teen."

Topics
Black Friday
Madeline Merinuk
Madeline Merinuk
US Lifestyle News Writer

Madeline Merinuk is woman&home's US lifestyle news writer, covering celebrity, entertainment, fashion, and beauty news.


She graduated in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism from Hofstra University, winning multiple student journalism awards, including a National Hearst Award, during her time there. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.


Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸