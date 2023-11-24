Meghan Markle's favourite lash serum is on a major Black Friday sale right now
Our lashes are about to get an upgrade thanks to Meghan Markle's favourite serum
Rejoice! Meghan Markle's favourite lash serum from Revitalash is 30% off at Debenhams today, and we're snatching some up as soon as possible.
Meghan Markle's skincare secrets are totally enviable - clearly, as the Duchess has absolutely incredible skin at all times - so whenever one of the Duchess' favorite beauty products is on sale, fans of course go crazy over it. That's why we always trust the Duchess' picks for her favourite products - and luckily one of her favourites is on sale today for Black Friday.
We just got word that Meghan Markle's favourite lash serum from Revitalash is on sale for 30% off today at Debenhams, and we're scooping it up as fast as humanly possible before everyone else gets to it first!
RRP: now £69.30, was £99.00 | It's easy to understand why Meghan Markle loves this product so much - it helps condition, strengthen, and soften eyelashes while defending from breakage and brittleness.
RRP: now £76.30, was £109.00 | This ophthalmologist-developed eyelash serum formulated specifically for sensitive eyes. It enhances the health and beauty of lashes using encapsulated time-release technology that's designed to be gentle for bold, beautiful, lush lashes with less irritation.
Meghan Markle isn't the only celeb to love this lash serum, however - it's beloved by many celebs all over the world. In fact, Meghan Markle has spoken to it's revitalizing powers in the past, and it's been continuously touted as one of the best lash serums.
In an interview with Allure magazine, she explained: "I use Revitalash on my eyelashes and I swear they are as long as they could ever be." And you know what? That's enough proof for us. If you're looking for a product that will help your lashes grow back fast, this might just be for you.
Don't just take it from Meghan Markle, though, because other celebs sing the praises of the serum regularly, too.
Even actress and director Olivia Wilde swears by the serum, which she uses on her brows as well as her eyelashes. Previously she admitted she went through a "skinny brow phase," but proudly shared that she was "using RevitaBrow and it's working. I just want to share that small victory."
Even Kim Kardashian is known to love the serum - and since Kim could, of course, have her pick of any product in the land and she still opts for Revitalash, we just will have to trust the A-listers on this one.
Why does the Revitalash serum work so well? Well it's formulated with BioPeptin Complex, ginseng, swertia japonica, saw palmetto, amino acids, and vitamin B - giving your lashes a conditioning treatment that will preserve their health and help them grow. When applied on a daily basis, this impressive serum will fortify your lashes, and make them healthy, fluttery, and flexible.
One happy customer also gave a glowing review of the product: "This lash serum is amazing. I was quite bare after a year or so with extensions. Used every evening, easy to apply and within two months I have longer lashes than I did when I was a teen."
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Madeline Merinuk is woman&home's US lifestyle news writer, covering celebrity, entertainment, fashion, and beauty news.
She graduated in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism from Hofstra University, winning multiple student journalism awards, including a National Hearst Award, during her time there. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.
Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.
-
-
The earrings Kate Middleton just wore are actually on sale and we can't believe our luck
Kate Middleton's pink and gold dangly earrings that she wore at a recent engagement are on sale - and the perfect statement piece to add to any look!
By Laura Harman Published
-
Prince William and Kate are the ‘equal partners’ Diana always wanted to be with Charles
A royal expert has praised the Prince and Princess of Wales for being “equal partners”
By Jack Slater Published
-
As a Beauty Editor, these Glossier Black Friday deals are the only ones I actually spend money on
You can currently score 25% off everything at Glossier for Black Friday, but these are the products our beauty editor thinks are actually worth it...
By Aleesha Badkar Last updated
-
LIVE: Dyson Airwrap Black Friday deals 2023 - £80 off and still in stock
Black Friday LIVE The w&h team is bringing you all the best Dyson Airwrap Black Friday deals live, with stock-checks at major retailers and savings of up to £80 on best-selling models
By Millie Fender Last updated
-
LIVE: Today's best Black Friday beauty deals - our experts' top picks from Sephora, Dyson, Diptyque and more
Black Friday Live The best Black Friday beauty deals, on fragrance, hair tools and more – vetted by product testers as they happen
By Aleesha Badkar Last updated
-
The Dyson Airwrap is £80 off for Black Friday, but it's selling out fast
The Dyson Airwrap is on a rare sale for £80 off the Complete Long Multi Styler, but this Black Friday deal has already sold out at multiple retailers
By Amelia Yeomans Last updated
-
Kate Middleton's 'Botox in a bottle' serum is the cheapest we've seen it so we're stocking up while we can
The 'Botox in a bottle' skin gel Kate Middleton reportedly swears by has anti-wrinkle powers without needles
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Black Friday beauty deals 2023: our editor's top 32 savings
With Black Friday beauty deals finally here, it's time to save on haircare, skincare and makeup from w&h-approved brands and editor-selected picks
By Millie Fender Last updated
-
The Charlotte Tilbury lipstick Meghan Markle wore for one of her most iconic moments is on sale along with hundreds of other gorgeous buys
The Charlotte Tilbury lipstick Meghan Markle wears is on sale right now
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
The viral styler you need to replicate Adele’s voluminous blow-dry is better than half price!
Replicate Adele’s voluminous blow-dry with this viral Revlon styler
By Caitlin Elliott Published