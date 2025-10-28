Amazon's rare beauty-only sale is full of surprising gems - these are the ones I'm topping up
The sale I didn't know I needed
As a beauty eCommerce editor who tries dozens of new products a month, I don't often have to spend money on beauty shopping, but Amazon's current Holiday Beauty sale is calling to my end of the month reserves.
The online retailer is known for its popular biannual Amazon Prime Day sale, exclusive to Prime members, that offers a whole host of savings across the board. But right now they're running a Holiday Beauty event, which has some of the best deals I've ever seen from the retailer.
From one of the best heat protection sprays for hair to my favorite mascara for going from day-to-night, and even one of the best smelling body lotions on the market, these are the best savings to grab this week in the unprecedented one-off deal event.
What's on sale in Amazon's Holiday Beauty sale?
There's deals on everything in beauty this week at Amazon - here's what to shop:
- Holiday glam: Up to 60% off premium makeup and hair tools
- Skincare reset: Save up to 70% on nourishing favorites
- K-beauty: Rare on deals on the industry's best skincare
- Savvy beauty sets: Big savings on gifts and helpful hauls
- Winter getaway essentials: Travel beauty staples with up to 50% off
Quick glam essentials
There's so much makeup out there to choose from, but these reliable products take me from dishevelled to low-key glamorous in just a few mins...
One of the best foundations if you want comfortable, long-lasting coverage paired with a little bit of skincare, this popular CC cream is what I reach for when I need some glow.
Whether worn alone or layered on top of your best long-lasting lipstick, this lip oil always gives a glam finish. There are a few shades to choose from but I love this bright pink for a touch of sheer color.
This is a cult product on our beauty team. It gives a subtle sheer shimmer for a soft but glamorous eye look. Perfect for taking your look from simple to dressed-up.
This is a daily staple for me, so with this $61 value set nearly half the price, I had to top up. It sets make up in place, tops up without drying the skin and keeps shine away without too matte of a finish.
I'm fussy about mascara, but this is one of the best volumising mascaras for me - adding impact without any clumping and layering easily to take my look from day to night.
Known for being one of the very best eyeshadow primers on the market, this is comfortable to wear but makes sure any eyeshadow look is essentially glued down. As someone with oily lids, I can't wear any eye look without a swipe of this first.
Easy shortcuts to swishy hair
Who doesn't want shiny, swishy healthy-looking hair? These are some of the must-haves in my routine that help me get there...
As someone with dry, color-damaged hair, a mask is a must for me. I love this hydrating one from Moroccanoil, intense in formula but not in feel, so it nourishes the hair without weighing it down. And it comes with that gorgeous brand signature scent.
I'm always on the lookout for healthy hair products to improve my routine, and this has become the center of my hair styling ritual, allowing me to blow dry my hair at home without turning to hot tools.
Not too heavy on the hair, this nourishes from the get go, helping to detangle the hair while conditioning, leaving hair smoother and softer after every use. Perfect for blow drying.
I've switched over to silk and satin hair ties in the past year or so and I won't go back. Not only do they hold the hair up without snagging, but they're softer on hair meaning they hold your style well and lead to less kinking.
While I've been trying to be healthier with my hair, my oily-prone hair does sometimes need a quick refresh - and this is one of the best dry shampoos to do it. A soft spray that soaks in quickly without leaving any powdery residue behind, it smells gorgeous and lasts for a couple of days.
Staples for a healthy glow
For me, skincare is about hydration and glow, and these products have been on my dresser for years...
I hate taking off my makeup, so any makeup remover that makes it a bit less of an effort gets a big tick from me. One of the best cleansing balms on the market, this melts makeup off without leaving any tacky residue behind. And it smells gorgeous.
One of my favorite face creams, this is lightweight but so nourishing. It layers beautifully above serums and underneath my makeup and best facial sunscreens, and leaves my skin soothed and moisturised all day.
I get a lot of tension in my face, so facial massage is an important part of my skincare routine. Having a tool like this makes it so much easier (and more comfortable on my weak fingers). Plus the steel finish feels so cooling and refreshing on the skin.
It's easy to forget bodycare, but I love this lotion so much that I can't wait to use it. A satiny cream that feels refreshing and soaks into skin nicely, what keeps bringing me back to this is the delicious scent that reminds me so much of my favorite Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 perfume.
One of the best tinted moisturiser options if you want a touch of pigment at the end of your skincare routine, this dewy number is lightweight to wear, but gives a glowy finish.
Aleesha is Beauty eComm Editor at woman&home, where she gets to share her expertise into all the best techniques, sharpest tools and newest products—with a particular savvy in skincare and fragrance.
Previously, she was Deputy Editor and Beauty & Fashion Editor for My Imperfect Life, where she headed up the beauty, fashion and eCommerce pages. In the past, she has contributed to a number of women's lifestyle publications, including Women's Health and Stylist, and has earned an MA in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London and an AOP awards nomination for her past work on woman&home's news team.
