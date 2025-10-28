Amazon's rare beauty-only sale is full of surprising gems - these are the ones I'm topping up

The sale I didn't know I needed

As a beauty eCommerce editor who tries dozens of new products a month, I don't often have to spend money on beauty shopping, but Amazon's current Holiday Beauty sale is calling to my end of the month reserves.

The online retailer is known for its popular biannual Amazon Prime Day sale, exclusive to Prime members, that offers a whole host of savings across the board. But right now they're running a Holiday Beauty event, which has some of the best deals I've ever seen from the retailer.

What's on sale in Amazon's Holiday Beauty sale?

There's deals on everything in beauty this week at Amazon - here's what to shop:

Quick glam essentials

There's so much makeup out there to choose from, but these reliable products take me from dishevelled to low-key glamorous in just a few mins...

IT Cosmetics IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream Illumination
Glowy coverage
Save 20% ($9.40)
IT Cosmetics IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream Illumination: was $47 now $37.60 at Amazon

One of the best foundations if you want comfortable, long-lasting coverage paired with a little bit of skincare, this popular CC cream is what I reach for when I need some glow.

View Deal
Milk Makeup Milk Makeup Kush Lip Oil
Sheer shine
Save 20% ($5.20)
Milk Makeup Milk Makeup Kush Lip Oil: was $26 now $20.80 at Amazon

Whether worn alone or layered on top of your best long-lasting lipstick, this lip oil always gives a glam finish. There are a few shades to choose from but I love this bright pink for a touch of sheer color.

View Deal
Urban Decay Urban Decay 24/7 Moondust Glitter Eyeshadow - Space Cowboy
Soft glam
Save 20% ($5)
Urban Decay Urban Decay 24/7 Moondust Glitter Eyeshadow - Space Cowboy: was $25 now $20 at Amazon

This is a cult product on our beauty team. It gives a subtle sheer shimmer for a soft but glamorous eye look. Perfect for taking your look from simple to dressed-up.

View Deal
Laura Mercier Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder - Indulgent Icons Holiday Gift Set
Shine banisher
Save 20% ($8.60)
Laura Mercier Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder - Indulgent Icons Holiday Gift Set: was $43 now $34.40 at Amazon

This is a daily staple for me, so with this $61 value set nearly half the price, I had to top up. It sets make up in place, tops up without drying the skin and keeps shine away without too matte of a finish.

View Deal
Lancôme Lancôme Hypnôse Drama Extreme Volumizing Mascara
Day-to-night lashes
Save 25% ($8)
Lancôme Lancôme Hypnôse Drama Extreme Volumizing Mascara: was $32 now $24 at Amazon

I'm fussy about mascara, but this is one of the best volumising mascaras for me - adding impact without any clumping and layering easily to take my look from day to night.

View Deal
Urban Decay Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer Potion
Eyeshadow essential
Save 20% ($3.60)
Urban Decay Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer Potion: was $18 now $14.40 at Amazon

Known for being one of the very best eyeshadow primers on the market, this is comfortable to wear but makes sure any eyeshadow look is essentially glued down. As someone with oily lids, I can't wear any eye look without a swipe of this first.

View Deal

Easy shortcuts to swishy hair

Who doesn't want shiny, swishy healthy-looking hair? These are some of the must-haves in my routine that help me get there...

Moroccanoil Moroccanoil Intense Hydrating Mask
Nourishing mask
Save 25% ($11.50)
Moroccanoil Moroccanoil Intense Hydrating Mask: was $46 now $34.50 at Amazon

As someone with dry, color-damaged hair, a mask is a must for me. I love this hydrating one from Moroccanoil, intense in formula but not in feel, so it nourishes the hair without weighing it down. And it comes with that gorgeous brand signature scent.

View Deal
Dyson Dyson Airwrap™ Origin
At-home blow-dry
Save 27% ($150)
Dyson Dyson Airwrap™ Origin: was $549.99 now $399.99 at Amazon

I'm always on the lookout for healthy hair products to improve my routine, and this has become the center of my hair styling ritual, allowing me to blow dry my hair at home without turning to hot tools.

View Deal
Sol De Janeiro Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Milky Leave-In Conditioner
Smoothing saviour
Save 20% ($6)
Sol De Janeiro Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Milky Leave-In Conditioner: was $30 now $24 at Amazon

Not too heavy on the hair, this nourishes from the get go, helping to detangle the hair while conditioning, leaving hair smoother and softer after every use. Perfect for blow drying.

View Deal
Kitsch Kitsch Ultra-Petite Satin Scrunchies
Practical staple
Save 20% ($2)
Kitsch Kitsch Ultra-Petite Satin Scrunchies: was $9.99 now $7.99 at Amazon

I've switched over to silk and satin hair ties in the past year or so and I won't go back. Not only do they hold the hair up without snagging, but they're softer on hair meaning they hold your style well and lead to less kinking.

View Deal
Drybar Drybar Detox Dry Shampoo
Quick refresh
Save 20% ($6)
Drybar Drybar Detox Dry Shampoo: was $30 now $24 at Amazon

While I've been trying to be healthier with my hair, my oily-prone hair does sometimes need a quick refresh - and this is one of the best dry shampoos to do it. A soft spray that soaks in quickly without leaving any powdery residue behind, it smells gorgeous and lasts for a couple of days.

View Deal

Staples for a healthy glow

For me, skincare is about hydration and glow, and these products have been on my dresser for years...

Elemis Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm
Effortless removal
Save 20% ($14.40)
Elemis Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm: was $72 now $57.60 at Amazon

I hate taking off my makeup, so any makeup remover that makes it a bit less of an effort gets a big tick from me. One of the best cleansing balms on the market, this melts makeup off without leaving any tacky residue behind. And it smells gorgeous.

View Deal
Kate Somerville Kate Somerville Goat Milk Moisturizing Cream
Calming hydration
Save 30% ($25.20)
Kate Somerville Kate Somerville Goat Milk Moisturizing Cream: was $84 now $58.80 at Amazon

One of my favorite face creams, this is lightweight but so nourishing. It layers beautifully above serums and underneath my makeup and best facial sunscreens, and leaves my skin soothed and moisturised all day.

View Deal
Kitsch Kitsch Stainless Steel Gua Sha Facial Tool
Goodbye facial tension
Save 20% ($2.60)
Kitsch Kitsch Stainless Steel Gua Sha Facial Tool: was $12.99 now $10.39 at Amazon

I get a lot of tension in my face, so facial massage is an important part of my skincare routine. Having a tool like this makes it so much easier (and more comfortable on my weak fingers). Plus the steel finish feels so cooling and refreshing on the skin.

View Deal
Sol De Janeiro Sol De Janeiro Collagen Boosting Biggie Biggie Beija Flor Elasti-Cream | Jumbo Size Body Cream
Luxury scent
Save 30% ($25.50)
Sol De Janeiro Sol De Janeiro Collagen Boosting Biggie Biggie Beija Flor Elasti-Cream | Jumbo Size Body Cream: was $85 now $59.50 at Amazon

It's easy to forget bodycare, but I love this lotion so much that I can't wait to use it. A satiny cream that feels refreshing and soaks into skin nicely, what keeps bringing me back to this is the delicious scent that reminds me so much of my favorite Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 perfume.

View Deal
Urban Decay Urban Decay Hydromaniac Dewy Foundation
Dewy glow
Save 25% ($8.75)
Urban Decay Urban Decay Hydromaniac Dewy Foundation: was $35 now $26.25 at Amazon

One of the best tinted moisturiser options if you want a touch of pigment at the end of your skincare routine, this dewy number is lightweight to wear, but gives a glowy finish.

View Deal
Aleesha Badkar
Aleesha Badkar
Beauty eComm Editor, woman&home

Aleesha is Beauty eComm Editor at woman&home, where she gets to share her expertise into all the best techniques, sharpest tools and newest products—with a particular savvy in skincare and fragrance.

Previously, she was Deputy Editor and Beauty & Fashion Editor for My Imperfect Life, where she headed up the beauty, fashion and eCommerce pages. In the past, she has contributed to a number of women's lifestyle publications, including Women's Health and Stylist, and has earned an MA in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London and an AOP awards nomination for her past work on woman&home's news team.

