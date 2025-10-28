Amazon's rare beauty-only sale is full of surprising gems - these are the ones I'm topping up

As a beauty eCommerce editor who tries dozens of new products a month, I don't often have to spend money on beauty shopping, but Amazon's current Holiday Beauty sale is calling to my end of the month reserves.

The online retailer is known for its popular biannual Amazon Prime Day sale, exclusive to Prime members, that offers a whole host of savings across the board. But right now they're running a Holiday Beauty event, which has some of the best deals I've ever seen from the retailer.

From one of the best heat protection sprays for hair to my favorite mascara for going from day-to-night, and even one of the best smelling body lotions on the market, these are the best savings to grab this week in the unprecedented one-off deal event.

What's on sale in Amazon's Holiday Beauty sale?

There's deals on everything in beauty this week at Amazon - here's what to shop:

Quick glam essentials

There's so much makeup out there to choose from, but these reliable products take me from dishevelled to low-key glamorous in just a few mins...

Easy shortcuts to swishy hair

Who doesn't want shiny, swishy healthy-looking hair? These are some of the must-haves in my routine that help me get there...

Nourishing mask Save 25% ($11.50) Moroccanoil Moroccanoil Intense Hydrating Mask: was $46 now $34.50 at Amazon As someone with dry, color-damaged hair, a mask is a must for me. I love this hydrating one from Moroccanoil, intense in formula but not in feel, so it nourishes the hair without weighing it down. And it comes with that gorgeous brand signature scent.

Practical staple Save 20% ($2) Kitsch Kitsch Ultra-Petite Satin Scrunchies: was $9.99 now $7.99 at Amazon I've switched over to silk and satin hair ties in the past year or so and I won't go back. Not only do they hold the hair up without snagging, but they're softer on hair meaning they hold your style well and lead to less kinking.

Quick refresh Save 20% ($6) Drybar Drybar Detox Dry Shampoo: was $30 now $24 at Amazon While I've been trying to be healthier with my hair, my oily-prone hair does sometimes need a quick refresh - and this is one of the best dry shampoos to do it. A soft spray that soaks in quickly without leaving any powdery residue behind, it smells gorgeous and lasts for a couple of days.

Staples for a healthy glow

For me, skincare is about hydration and glow, and these products have been on my dresser for years...

