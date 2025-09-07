Looking to hop on the French country trend? The White Company just dropped the perfect home edit for it

It's natural to crave a home refresh once the seasons start to change, and this year it's all about taking it back to the basics. With French countryside and farmhouse styles becoming increasingly popular, it's no wonder our favourite brands are following suit.

From the farmhouse garden trend to the rise of Nancy Meyers decor, it's clear that homeowners are craving the comfort and warmth of keeping it simple yet high-quality when it comes to home design. And The White Company have noticed.

The Farmhouse Edit, available to shop online and in stores now, is the perfect blend of rustic, homely feel with high-end, responsibly sourced materials. It's a homeowner's dream.

New in: The White Company's Farmhouse Edit

This return to relaxed, yet refined home decor has been a top interior design trend since the quiet luxury style reached its peak. However, this year the look has evolved to feel more homely and soothing.

Even the celebrities have been turning toward this rustic lifestyle; take Pamela Anderson's renovated farmhouse, for example.

So it's no surprise that brands are catching on and putting together their own cosy yet high-quality collections and edits. The most recent one that caught our attention is The White Company's Farmhouse Edit.

(Image credit: The White Company)

Filled with timelessly crafted glassware and elevated ceramic bowls with organic shapes, this collection is sure to woo just about anyone who loves to cook or entertain.

The inclusion of seagrass and linen blends only adds to the rustic yet homely feel of the pieces, and keeps them neutral so they can fit into any style of decor.

As always, The White Company have put quality at the centre of their products and each glass, napkin and dish proves that.

Hosting a memorable dinner party will have never been easier with this collection by your side.

Shop the collection

If you're looking to make your home cosy this season, we'd also recommend checking out Anthropologie's latest autumn offerings. It's filled with all the burnt orange and whimsical squashes one person could ever want.