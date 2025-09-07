Looking to hop on the French country trend? The White Company just dropped the perfect home edit for it
These rustic, chic homeware pieces are just the thing for your autumn refresh
It's natural to crave a home refresh once the seasons start to change, and this year it's all about taking it back to the basics. With French countryside and farmhouse styles becoming increasingly popular, it's no wonder our favourite brands are following suit.
From the farmhouse garden trend to the rise of Nancy Meyers decor, it's clear that homeowners are craving the comfort and warmth of keeping it simple yet high-quality when it comes to home design. And The White Company have noticed.
The Farmhouse Edit, available to shop online and in stores now, is the perfect blend of rustic, homely feel with high-end, responsibly sourced materials. It's a homeowner's dream.
New in: The White Company's Farmhouse Edit
This return to relaxed, yet refined home decor has been a top interior design trend since the quiet luxury style reached its peak. However, this year the look has evolved to feel more homely and soothing.
Even the celebrities have been turning toward this rustic lifestyle; take Pamela Anderson's renovated farmhouse, for example.
So it's no surprise that brands are catching on and putting together their own cosy yet high-quality collections and edits. The most recent one that caught our attention is The White Company's Farmhouse Edit.
Filled with timelessly crafted glassware and elevated ceramic bowls with organic shapes, this collection is sure to woo just about anyone who loves to cook or entertain.
The inclusion of seagrass and linen blends only adds to the rustic yet homely feel of the pieces, and keeps them neutral so they can fit into any style of decor.
As always, The White Company have put quality at the centre of their products and each glass, napkin and dish proves that.
Hosting a memorable dinner party will have never been easier with this collection by your side.
Shop the collection
Cermamic cookware
RRP: £38 | This dish is perfect for making your favourite comfort dishes, whether that's pies or a spiced blackberry crumble. It's made of glazed Portuguese clay and has a charming ruffled edge.
Decorative oven dish
RRP: £38 | For your next dinner party, why not elevate the look of your lasagne with this seagrass oven dish? The dish is made of durable borosilicate glass, and the seagrass frame makes it perfect for presenting.
Delicate napkins
RRP: £32 | An often overlooked element of tablescaping, napkins are a great way to add a fun, personable touch to your dinners. These napkins are adorned with embroidered pears and are made of a linen-cotton blend.
Decadent glassware
RRP: £38 | These short-stemmed wine glasses have a French-inspired design and are crafted in Slovakia from high-quality crystalline. Thanks to their shorter height, they also make great water glasses.
Timeless tableware
RRP: £14 | With its organic shape and glossy warm white glaze, there's nothing not to like about these pasta bowls. Why not serve rice, salads and ramen dishes in there too?
Chic placemats
RRP: £18 | If you're looking to elevate your nightly dinners, then these placemats are ideal. They're both rustic-looking and incredibly chic, plus they were skillfully hand-braided in Vietnam, so the quality is unbeatable.
Minimalist shakers
RRP: £28 | Lovingly hand-crafted in India using natural sandstone, these shakers are both decorative and practical. Each one with a unique shape than the one before it, making them a special addition to your home.
Hosting accessory
RRP: £80 | Lazy susans are great for charcuterie and cheese boards. This oak board is hand-carved in Thailand and will be the star of the show at your next dinner party or gathering.
Timeless runner
RRP: £55 | No tablescaping is complete without a table runner. Spun from natural linen, this runner is a simple yet lovely finish to your dinnerscape.
