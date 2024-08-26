The 5 things I'm buying from the new Anthropologie collection to transition my home this autumn
With the colder months creeping nearer what better time to spice up your home with some of Anthropologies' new-in home decor?
As autumn slowly approaches, whether we want it to or not, all our favourite brands are starting to release their autumnal decor offerings. One place that always catches my attention is Anthropologie and this year it's going to be hard to limit my spending.
Even if you don't prescribe to the annual interior design trends, it can be hard to resist a seasonal refresh in our homes, especially in this summer-to-autumn transition. So when I saw that one of my all-time favourite brands Anthropologie has finally dropped their seasonal home pieces, I had to share.
It's no secret that Anthropologie are at the forefront of the high-quality homeware scene and their annual autumn ranges continue to solidify this. So if you're looking to incorporate some autumn decor ideas into your home, look no further.
New in: Anthropologie autumn home decor
It's difficult to transform your living room on a budget or keep up with bedroom trends year after year. This is why I'm such a big fan of seasonal room refreshes, they're a simple and affordable way of bringing a new lease of life to your space without having to touch a paintbrush or enter a DIY shop.
Even with a budget, I find it's smartest to go to trustworthy shops that sell good quality products that you'll be able to rotate in your home year after year. Anthropologie is a brilliant example of this, not only are the products made of the best materials but the designs, no matter how seasonal, remain timeless.
Autumn is a perfect time to indulge your inner interior designer, bringing those warm rich hues into your home through either fabrics or fun accessories is so simple yet rewarding.
Anthropologie has lots on offer for the coming season, from stunning frilled bedding to high-end designer candles perfect for the quiet luxury home. As always, the brand has nailed the variety of aesthetics with something for those who prefer refined Minimaluxe patterns and those more suited to whimsical maximalism.
With prices starting at £8, there's also the ability to stay within a budget when elevating your home and incorporating some of that autumnal cheer. Here are my top picks for transitioning your home with some of Anthro's best new-in items.
Shop our Anthropologie fall favourites
A new seasonal accent colour
RRP: £88 | Swapping out cushions, whether in your living room or bedroom, can make a huge difference to your space and the overall feel of it. Adding cushions with an interesting texture like these velvet ones with a fringe trim is an easy way to level up that burst of life. These cushions are machine washable and can even be tumble dried, so cleaning is not an issue.
Flowers & texture
RRP: £108 | Whilst this might seem like a rather steep price for a throw blanket, you couldn't be getting more bang for your buck with this one. This floral faux fur blanket is the perfect statement piece to liven up a room and keep you warm on those freezing autumn-winter nights. It's also responsibly made and tested for harmful substances so you can peacefully cuddle up with it.
Playful design
RRP: £36 | I absolutely love hosting in the autumn months, and gathering friends around a festive board like this is a dream come true. Made from mango wood this gourd-shaped cheeseboard is a great centrepiece for any dinner party and can be safely covered in delicious meats and cheeses. If you want to lean into the spooky season it comes in a pumpkin shape too.
Characterful accessory
RRP: £30 | This might be the cutest yet refined-looking candle I've ever laid my eyes on. Whether you're into lighting trends or not, a warm flickering light really never goes out of style and this lamp thanks to being a candle can be placed anywhere in a room. The speckled glass is a perfect nod to the autumnal months without being kitschy or over the top.
Chic seasonal motif
RRP: £20 | There's nothing quite like adding some pumpkins to your home during September and October and this candle holder is ideal for that. It's such a gentle nod to Halloween that you could easily keep it out all season long and get creative with candles. This is a timeless piece that you'll be giddy to bring out year after year
There are so many ways to celebrate the seasons that doesn't mean you just have to decorate with brown in your space. Adding fun accessories that align with your style is such an easy way of achieving that refresh without breaking the bank or swerving away from your tastes.
Emily joined woman&home as a staff writer after finishing her MA in Magazine Journalism from City University in 2023. After writing various health and news content, she now specialises in lifestyle and home writing where she covers all things cleaning, interiors and homeowning.
