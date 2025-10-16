Thought pastel season was over? Victoria Beckham has just proved you wrong
Victoria Beckham champions this season's soft pink hue in the most directional way
Victoria Beckham doesn't just wear the trends; as a fashion designer at Paris Fashion Week, she sets them, and in her latest look, VB was spotted championing one of the biggest autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025, pastel pink.
Yes, you read that right. While we largely associate pastel outfits with the summer months, the love for soft and frothy hues has carried on this season and shows no sign of abating anytime soon. Spotted in New York wearing a gorgeous midaxi pink dress, the design was unmistakably one of Victoria's own, thanks to its gentle drapery and softly fluted skirt.
With a high V-neckline and short, floaty sleeves, the elegant dress was one that offered plenty of versatility. Devoid of an embellishment, the style could be easily dressed up or down, with a change of accessories, making it a great piece to build autumn outfit ideas around.
Pastel pink remains a key colour trend this season
But it wasn't just the simple but stylish silhouette and on-trend colour choice of the former Spice Girls' dress that caught our eye. Victoria Beckham rendered her somewhat summery choice autumn-ready with the use of burgundy accessories, another key hue for the season.
By mixing burgundy with pastel pink, Victoria Beckham demonstrated how to make a warm-weather palette more autumnal, and the darker hue helped to tone down the brightness of her outfit.
Opting for a simple shoulder bag and colour-coordinating shoes, Victoria essentially book-ended her outfit by sandwiching the pastel tone between two darker shades, even adding some tonally matching ombre visor sunglasses to pare back the look.
Get the look
The ruched centre has become the signature style of VB's dresses in recent seasons, and this iteration from British clothing brand Reiss is a great, more budget-friendly alternative. In a similar pastel pink hue, with a light and floaty sleeve, this dress can be toughened up with boots and a blazer, or worn for date nights with heels.
Powdery pinks are a major part of the autumn/winter fashion trends 2025 and this wearable style is one that can carry you through from this season, into the next. Try layering it over a roll neck for added warmth, and allow the flattering V-neckline and empire cut to highlight your curves and skim over hips and thighs.
There are numerous pastel pink dresses in the current Victoria Beckham collection, and from what we've seen of the S/S 2026 collection, this hue is set to carry over into next year too. This V-neck dress with floaty sleeves, while not an exact match, is the closest match we have found to the former Spice Girls' dress.
Victoria Beckham is used to wearing high heels, and this design, from her own label, is a similar style to those pictured. The burgundy hue and barely there silhouette is ideal for tapping into the latest autumn/winter shoe trends 2025.
When it comes to designer bag alternatives, Charles & Keith has a sensational array of designs that tap into the latest handbag trends 2025. This sleek top handle design has a belted front, like the bag Victoria is carrying and has similar gold hardware too.
A fan of oversized shades, this is one of the sunglasses trends 2025 that we can't help but take through into the winter, because eye protection doesn't end in September. This pair mimics the shape of VB's sunnies, but in a versatile black hue.
Victoria Beckham is undoubtedly someone we turn to regularly for style inspiration, and fresh from her Paris Fashion Week show and the launch of her Netflix documentary, VB is really delivering right now.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Showcasing her fashion nous, the former singer effortlessly styles pastel pink with a fresh and modern aesthetic for the season ahead. By toning her frothy pink dress down with burgundy accessories, the designer is not only making soft pink shades more wearable in October and beyond, but she's also demonstrating burgundy's ability to act as a neutral.
A welcome change from tan and black, burgundy delivers a depth and warmth that other neutrals don't always display and bags and shoes in dark shades of red, such as oxblood, merlot and burgundy, have lots of versatility and longevity, making them excellent investments.
Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.
Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.