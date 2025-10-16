Thought pastel season was over? Victoria Beckham has just proved you wrong

Victoria Beckham doesn't just wear the trends; as a fashion designer at Paris Fashion Week, she sets them, and in her latest look, VB was spotted championing one of the biggest autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025, pastel pink.

Yes, you read that right. While we largely associate pastel outfits with the summer months, the love for soft and frothy hues has carried on this season and shows no sign of abating anytime soon. Spotted in New York wearing a gorgeous midaxi pink dress, the design was unmistakably one of Victoria's own, thanks to its gentle drapery and softly fluted skirt.

With a high V-neckline and short, floaty sleeves, the elegant dress was one that offered plenty of versatility. Devoid of an embellishment, the style could be easily dressed up or down, with a change of accessories, making it a great piece to build autumn outfit ideas around.

Pastel pink remains a key colour trend this season

But it wasn't just the simple but stylish silhouette and on-trend colour choice of the former Spice Girls' dress that caught our eye. Victoria Beckham rendered her somewhat summery choice autumn-ready with the use of burgundy accessories, another key hue for the season.

By mixing burgundy with pastel pink, Victoria Beckham demonstrated how to make a warm-weather palette more autumnal, and the darker hue helped to tone down the brightness of her outfit.

Opting for a simple shoulder bag and colour-coordinating shoes, Victoria essentially book-ended her outfit by sandwiching the pastel tone between two darker shades, even adding some tonally matching ombre visor sunglasses to pare back the look.

Get the look

Victoria Beckham is undoubtedly someone we turn to regularly for style inspiration, and fresh from her Paris Fashion Week show and the launch of her Netflix documentary, VB is really delivering right now.

Showcasing her fashion nous, the former singer effortlessly styles pastel pink with a fresh and modern aesthetic for the season ahead. By toning her frothy pink dress down with burgundy accessories, the designer is not only making soft pink shades more wearable in October and beyond, but she's also demonstrating burgundy's ability to act as a neutral.

A welcome change from tan and black, burgundy delivers a depth and warmth that other neutrals don't always display and bags and shoes in dark shades of red, such as oxblood, merlot and burgundy, have lots of versatility and longevity, making them excellent investments.