Victoria Beckham looks sharp in grey tailoring as she explains she uses clothes to "become someone else"

They say that three's a trend, and since four of the world's most stylish women have all worn grey trouser suits in the last week, it's safe to say grey is the way forward this season. The Princess of Wales, Helen Mirren, Julia Roberts and Victoria Beckham all got suited and booted in shades of grey in the last couple of days, but this oversized blazer on VB gets my vote.
The former Spice Girl turned fashion designer appeared in another trailer for her new documentary, which comes to Netflix on 9th October. Speaking about how she's always wanted to work in fashion, she looks the part in a chic grey suit which is of course, from her own collection.
Tailoring will immediately elevate any autumn capsule wardrobe, but if you don't have a big day in the boardroom coming up, focus on jackets and nail that failsafe fashion formula, jeans and a blazer. Victoria kept things beautifully simple, adding only a white T-shirt and gold jewellery to complete the look.
I love the exaggerated lapels, angled pocket and white lining on this blazer. An oversized silhouette is the more modern way to wear tailoring, so don't be afraid to size up. It also means there will be plenty of room for chunky knitwear underneath!
If you're really committed to this autumn/winter fashion trend, then Victoria's sleek trousers are available to buy as well. Grey pairs really nicely with seasonal hues like plum, camel and pastel pink, which Victoria recently wore, so have fun with styling.
It's tough to tell Zara's tailoring from designer tailoring, so this jacket is a sound investment. Check out our Zara size guide to make sure you get the perfect fit for you.
These are really reminiscent of Victoria Beckham's favourite Jessica McCormack earrings, which she looks to be wearing in the Netflix trailer. They'll bring a subtle amount of sparkle to everything from jeans and trainers to your best little black dress.
In the trailer, Victoria speaks passionately about her relationship with fashion. She says: "Throughout my life I've used clothes to become someone else. Be the person that I always wanted to be, that maybe naturally I wasn't.
"I used to customise the school uniform in the bathroom at lunchtime. I used to love watching my mum get dressed up. You know, she really cared and made the best of herself.
"I remember my mum saying to me, if you dress up to get on the aeroplane... if there's any chance of being upgraded they're always going to look at who looks the best," Victoria said, before adding: "I mean the truth is, there is no first class on budget airlines."
Her latest fashion show takes place in Paris later, and I can't wait to see what we're all going to want to wear in Spring 2026.
