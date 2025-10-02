Julia Roberts recreates her iconic trouser suit and tie moment from 1990 in elegant grey tailoring

There are some wardrobe staples that never date, like a classic trench coat, the perfect little black dress, or a designer handbag. And Julia Roberts is making the case that a trouser suit and tie should very much fall into that category.

She was pictured in New York after her appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, wearing the chicest grey wide-leg trousers, paired with a matching structured double-breasted blazer and a tie embellished with quirky brooches. Bravo, as always, to her superstar stylist Elizabeth Stewart.

If it looks at all familiar, that's because one of Julia's all-time most memorable fashion moments was at the 1990 Oscars, which she attended wearing a men's grey trouser suit by Armani. Perhaps it's proof that everything comes back around again, or just that getting suited and booted is always on trend. Either way, we want in!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Giorgio Armani's final show happened just a few days ago in Milan, so perhaps this was a nice nod from Julia to the late designer, who passed away aged 91 last month. Her suit was, after all, arguably one of Armani's most iconic red carpet creations.

Julia Roberts at the 1990 Oscars wearing Armani (Image credit: Getty Images)

The beauty of investing in some really good tailoring is that you can, of course, mix and match both pieces, meaning endless new outfit options. A pair of grey trousers will work really beautifully with knitwear in autumnal hues like burgundy and camel, or team a jacket with a T-shirt and denim to create effortless jeans and blazer outfits.