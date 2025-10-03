Kate Middleton just made a strong case for dove-grey as a softer alternative to black for the colder months

There’s something incredibly chic - not to mention easy - about an all-black outfit and I get a lot of wear out of the black jumpers and jeans in my autumn capsule wardrobe. They can also be paired with plenty of other colours without me having to worry about clashing.

Yet, as with anything, there are occasions where I want something a little different. Sometimes black can be a stark contrast in an outfit and the Princess of Wales just championed a great alternative option - dove-grey. Grey has an unfair reputation for being boring, but so does brown and look how popular gorgeous chocolate and tan tones are right now.

Kate visited RAF Coningsby on 2nd October wearing her grey Prince of Wales Check tailored suit with a matching crewneck knit. Everything about this look was timeless and the colour-drenching made the grey so striking on a cloudy autumn day.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen the Princess of Wales go all-out with a single outfit colour and it definitely won’t be the last. It’s a failsafe approach if you want your style to feel very cohesive and polished, with a minimal edge.

Kate doesn’t usually wear a lot of grey, yet the softness of the shade and the check was a clever counter-balance to the very crisp silhouettes of her blazer and straight-leg trousers. As a mid-point between black and white it’s no surprise that grey is one of the most versatile neutrals.

It works so well with other muted colours as well as with jewel tones like burgundy, forest green and mustard. If you haven’t thought about autumn outfit ideas featuring grey, the Princess’s latest look is all the inspiration you need to give it a go as an alternative to black.

"A power trouser suit has become something of a signature for Kate, and I love the neat fit of this one," says woman&home’s Digital Fashion Ecommerce Editor. "Grey is much softer than black, but it also pairs really well with some of this season's biggest colour trends, like pastel pink and rich plum. This is proof that shades of grey are far from boring!"

The Princess of Wales completed her look with a pair of navy blue heeled court shoes and added sapphire and diamond drop earrings. These small pops of colour were subtle and complemented the grey beautifully.

For an outfit that isn’t quite as monochromatic as Kate’s, I’d recommend choosing a snuggly grey jumper or cardigan that you can mix and match with different pairs of jeans and trousers.

Alternatively, grey tailored trousers are an easy staple too and can be dressed up with heeled boots or down with trainers. The Princess’s style, though, is always a lot more formal and this engagement called for something smart and sleek.

It was her first ever visit to RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire since becoming Royal Honorary Air Commodore in August 2023. Kate was there for a first-hand introduction to the base and the work they do as part of the Royal Air Force.

The visit included a viewing of a Typhoon aircraft, touring the new Typhoon Future Synthetic Training facility and met Quick Reaction Alert personnel.