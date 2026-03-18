Kate Middleton's done it again! Her dove-grey State Visit outfit is just as meaningful as it is elegant

It’s now tradition for the Prince and Princess of Wales to be the first royals to greet leaders arriving for a State Visit and travel with them to meet King Charles and Queen Camilla. As with every high-profile appearance, style choices are meticulously thought-out and the Princess was dressed head-to-toe in dove grey to greet the President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and First Lady Oluremi Tinubu on 18th March.

The beautiful coat dress was finished with white piping along the peaked lapels and matching white buttons tied the whole design together. The whole coat had a vintage-esque feel to it and if you look carefully at the back, there was a corset detail that added definition to the waist.

At first glance you might not see any obvious tribute to the visitors’ nation, but Kate’s outfit was by British-Nigerian designer Tolu Coker.

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(Image credit: Photo by Yui Mok - Pool/Getty Images)

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We often see her championing the best British clothing brands or selecting pieces from designers from other countries to pay tribute to a particular engagement or visit.

Kate’s choice of this coat, from Tolu Coker’s A/W 2024 show, is so special and celebrates both countries - something that is ultimately the focus of any State Visit. This will have been intentional and is a stylish and very subtle way to make a statement, compared to wearing Nigeria’s national colours, for example.

The soft grey tone ensured that the Princess of Wales’s outfit wasn’t stealing the show by being the brightest in the room and so kept the focus on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and First Lady Oluremi Tinubu. Kate has been gravitating towards pale grey outfits a lot in recent months and although this shade has a reputation for being dull, this is far from the case.

(Image credit: Photo by Yui Mok - Pool/Getty Images)

Summer grey is actually a big spring/summer fashion colour trend and it’s such a versatile hue. It goes with bright colours and pastels, as well as with other lighter neutrals like tan and white, and so if you’re looking for a new go-to coat or jacket, grey could be the perfect choice. After all, we want our outerwear staples to be able to go with anything and everything.

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The Princess stepped out in pale grey court shoe heels by Hugo Boss and a headpiece that looked to have been made to coordinate with the Tolu Coker coat, featuring a white bow on a grey beret-style hat. The Collingwood Pearl drop earrings completed her ensemble for the formal welcome and complemented its understated feel.

"Nobody does diplomatic dressing quite like the Princess of Wales, and this look is a perfect example. Her dove grey coat has all the hallmarks of Kate's signature occasionwear - a perfectly tailored coat dress with a vintage feel, but the corset detailing at the back gives this an unexpected twist," says Digital Fashion Ecommerce Editor Caroline Parr. "Choosing British-Nigerian designer Tolu Coker is a wonderful nod to her guests, and it's always great to see Kate adding a new name to her wardrobe."

(Image credit: Photo by Justin Tallis - Pool/Getty Images)

She and Prince William greeted President Tinubu and his wife at the Fairmont Hotel in Windsor and travelled with them to the Royal Dais on Datchet Road to join King Charles and Queen Camilla for the formal welcome ceremony. This marks the first State Visit by a Nigerian leader in 37 years and in the evening of 18th March there’ll be a State Banquet in the President’s honour.

We don’t know for sure yet if the Prince and Princess of Wales will definitely be attending, but if they do, I would expect the thoughtful styling to continue. Kate’s State Banquet trick ensures that every look she wears pays homage to the visiting nation in some way too.