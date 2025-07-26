Pamela Anderson just added one of Kate Middleton's favourite bags to her mermaid-inspired aqua ensemble

The actress rarely gets it wrong with her style, and this under-the-sea-toned outfit is one of her best

(Image credit: Getty Images)
When it comes to her wardrobe, Pamela Anderson has absolutely nailed it over the last few months. From her jewel-encrusted look at the Met Gala to the vintage-looking rose print dress she wore while out in New York last month, the actress is an expert in understated yet wow-worthy ensembles, and I have been crushing on pretty much every outfit she has worn recently.

This truly beautiful blue-green top and skirt combination by Willy Chavarria really grabbed my attention this week. The star finished her outfit with a pair of green satin shoes and one of the best affordable designer bags, the Strathberry Mosaic Bag. The brand is a firm favourite amongst A-listers like Jennifer Lopez, Kerrie Washington and Katie Holmes, and the Mosaic style Pamela is carrying is actually one of Kate Middleton's best handbags, too

Everything about her look worked perfectly, and the shimmery texture of her skirt had a gorgeous mermaid-esque vibe to it that made it feel all the more special. Sadly, you can't buy her designer pieces right now, but if you like the ocean-toned colour combination as much as I do, you can browse some similar buys below.

Shop the Look

Strathberry , Mosaic bagExact Match
Strathberry
Mosaic bag

This pared-back accessory is one of the best quiet luxury handbags available and will finish any ensemble beautifully. The Princess of Wales has the smaller nano version in her accessories collection.

Cotton Blend Terry T-Shirt cut out

Mango
Cotton Blend Terry T-Shirt

Add texture to your look with this Terry T-shirt. Try teaming it with your best wide leg jeans and fancy flats at the weekend.

Lovers and Friends, Marine Maxi Skirt
Lovers and Friends
Marine Maxi Skirt

The crinkle finish of this one gives it a very high-end feel that will elevate even the most simple of tops.

EDEFS, Pointed Toe Satin Stiletto Court
EDEFS
Pointed Toe Satin Stiletto Court

A satin-finish pair of heels will make a chic footnote to a patterned dress or will add a little more oomph to a pair of tailored trousers. You'd be forgiven for mistaking these beauties for designer, but in fact you can buy them on Amazon!

AFRM, Dorota Skirt
AFRM
Dorota Skirt

Wear this mid-length number with wedges and a cami or give it a softer spin with an oversized T-shirt and chunky sandals.

Vero Moda , Long sleeve baby rib top in pastel green
Vero Moda
Long Sleeve Baby Rib Top

This top is a little more casual but shows off the minty fresh shade nicely. Wear with denim or a floaty white skirt for low-key date nights.

Featuring the gold metal bar that's a signature detail of Strathberry's bags, the Mosaic style is, according to the website, "inspired by Scottish artists working with mosaics". It's available in lots of different colours and sizes, including a raffia version for summer.

The Princess of Wales carrying the Strathberry Mosaic Nano Bag in vanilla

Looking for some inspiration on how to style pastel outfits? Shimmery under-the-sea shades of turquoise like these are a wardrobe winner all year round, but they really pop during the summer months.

Pamela's skirt proves that tactile textures like lace, crochet or brocade can add an extra level of wow to an otherwise simple piece. Wear yours with complementary blue and green shades like the actress, or tone down with fresh white or soft nude separates and understated jewels.

Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.