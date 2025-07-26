Pamela Anderson just added one of Kate Middleton's favourite bags to her mermaid-inspired aqua ensemble

When it comes to her wardrobe, Pamela Anderson has absolutely nailed it over the last few months. From her jewel-encrusted look at the Met Gala to the vintage-looking rose print dress she wore while out in New York last month, the actress is an expert in understated yet wow-worthy ensembles, and I have been crushing on pretty much every outfit she has worn recently.

This truly beautiful blue-green top and skirt combination by Willy Chavarria really grabbed my attention this week. The star finished her outfit with a pair of green satin shoes and one of the best affordable designer bags, the Strathberry Mosaic Bag. The brand is a firm favourite amongst A-listers like Jennifer Lopez, Kerrie Washington and Katie Holmes, and the Mosaic style Pamela is carrying is actually one of Kate Middleton's best handbags, too

Everything about her look worked perfectly, and the shimmery texture of her skirt had a gorgeous mermaid-esque vibe to it that made it feel all the more special. Sadly, you can't buy her designer pieces right now, but if you like the ocean-toned colour combination as much as I do, you can browse some similar buys below.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the Look

Featuring the gold metal bar that's a signature detail of Strathberry's bags, the Mosaic style is, according to the website, "inspired by Scottish artists working with mosaics". It's available in lots of different colours and sizes, including a raffia version for summer.

The Princess of Wales carrying the Strathberry Mosaic Nano Bag in vanilla (Image credit: Getty Images)

Looking for some inspiration on how to style pastel outfits? Shimmery under-the-sea shades of turquoise like these are a wardrobe winner all year round, but they really pop during the summer months.

Pamela's skirt proves that tactile textures like lace, crochet or brocade can add an extra level of wow to an otherwise simple piece. Wear yours with complementary blue and green shades like the actress, or tone down with fresh white or soft nude separates and understated jewels.