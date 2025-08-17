Pamela Anderson once again embraces this universally flattering hue, the butter yellow trend is the shade that keeps on giving
The summery trend we don't want to end
It's the colour of the season but if you've been wondering how to wear butter yellow, Pamela Anderson's latest look is a masterclass in how to make this golden hue look so chic.
Emerging on the international catwalks to become one of the biggest spring/summer trends of 2025, we can breathe a sigh of relief as this colour is set to head into next season too, as shown by Pamela's Gucci AW25 head-to-toe outfit.
The perfect hue for pulling together pastel outfits, butter yellow is surprisingly universally flattering, and while other shades of yellow can be surprisingly hard to wear, butter yellow looks great on pretty much everyone. It also works with a variety of other shades, from white and camel through to navy, you can mix and match pieces with your existing summer capsule wardrobe.
Butter yellow is the trend not to ignore
Pamela Anderson might be most well-known for her red swimsuit in Baywatch, but this woman's style evolution has unfolded before her eyes, and her promotional tour for The Naked Gun, which she stars in alongside Liam Neeson, has produced some of her best looks yet. and it's her butter yellow look certainly got our attention.
Whilst at first glance the outfit appears to be a midi dress, on closer inspection it's actually a pencil skirt and matching silk draped top. Worn together, the items create a stylish, slick silhouette. We love how Anderson is fully embracing a new bombshell era by referencing fifties looks with both her hairstyle and cat-eye sunglasses to complete the vintage-inspired look.
Shop the look
Butter yellow looks best when worn in simple, unfussy silhouettes. This pared-back slip skirt is an ideal example, with a side split for a cool twist. If you've been wondering how to style a satin slip skirt, honestly, it's such a great layering piece, it works well with tees, knits and blouses.
An oversized jacket is a great foil to an otherwise fitted outfit. This bubble faux leather style from Topshop will add texture to your look for added interest. A great option as we head into the autumn, light layers are about to come a key player in your outfit builds and a butter yellow piece will pair with so much.
With a gathered waist detail, this Toteme top is great for creating a slick silhouette. The lovely light hue makes it ideal for teaming with other neutral ensembles, including navy and chocolate brown. Or try mixing it in to your white jeans outfits for a refreshing look.
EXACT MATCH
If you're planning to invest in some new arm candy, Gucci is one of the best designer handbag brands out there - we love this mini bamboo 1947 style.
If you didn't know already, cat-eye frames are one of this season's biggest sunglasses trends 2025. We love Le Specs for its affordable styles.
Want to dip a toe in the butter yellow trend? Try it with a pair of shoes first. The neutral tone will work with almost every summer outfit idea we've got.
The butter yellow two-piece underneath might have a distinctly feminine, vintage feel to it, but we love how Pamela Anderson's outfit has a fashion twist, finishing with a cool oversized jacket in a matching hue.
The oversized cut of the actress' jacket adds a contemporary feel to the outfit, contrasting with the sleek fitted ensemble underneath, while the subtle shimmer of the jacket's jacquard fabric adds an extra dimension to the look.
Anderson may look like butter wouldn't melt, but this outfit is definitely on fire.
