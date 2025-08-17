Pamela Anderson once again embraces this universally flattering hue, the butter yellow trend is the shade that keeps on giving

It's the colour of the season but if you've been wondering how to wear butter yellow, Pamela Anderson's latest look is a masterclass in how to make this golden hue look so chic.

Emerging on the international catwalks to become one of the biggest spring/summer trends of 2025, we can breathe a sigh of relief as this colour is set to head into next season too, as shown by Pamela's Gucci AW25 head-to-toe outfit.

The perfect hue for pulling together pastel outfits, butter yellow is surprisingly universally flattering, and while other shades of yellow can be surprisingly hard to wear, butter yellow looks great on pretty much everyone. It also works with a variety of other shades, from white and camel through to navy, you can mix and match pieces with your existing summer capsule wardrobe.

Butter yellow is the trend not to ignore

Pamela Anderson might be most well-known for her red swimsuit in Baywatch, but this woman's style evolution has unfolded before her eyes, and her promotional tour for The Naked Gun, which she stars in alongside Liam Neeson, has produced some of her best looks yet. and it's her butter yellow look certainly got our attention.

Whilst at first glance the outfit appears to be a midi dress, on closer inspection it's actually a pencil skirt and matching silk draped top. Worn together, the items create a stylish, slick silhouette. We love how Anderson is fully embracing a new bombshell era by referencing fifties looks with both her hairstyle and cat-eye sunglasses to complete the vintage-inspired look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the look

The butter yellow two-piece underneath might have a distinctly feminine, vintage feel to it, but we love how Pamela Anderson's outfit has a fashion twist, finishing with a cool oversized jacket in a matching hue.

The oversized cut of the actress' jacket adds a contemporary feel to the outfit, contrasting with the sleek fitted ensemble underneath, while the subtle shimmer of the jacket's jacquard fabric adds an extra dimension to the look.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Anderson may look like butter wouldn't melt, but this outfit is definitely on fire.