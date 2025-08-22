Naomi Watts' American Love Story look has got us reaching for this trending accessory to update our outfits

While much has been made of The Devil Wears Prada 2's filming in New York, another production that is also sure to thrill fashion fans has started shooting in the city. The cast of the highly anticipated Netflix series American Love Story was spotted in Central Park, including Australian actress Naomi Watts.

While Watts' outfit might immediately bring to mind royal vibes that channel Princess Anne's country closet, the actress is in fact playing Jackie Kennedy in the series. Seen here in an oversized trench coat, wide-leg pants and a silk scarf, Naomi's on-set outfit has got fashionistas excited for fall as this vintage-inspired look is set to return to our closets.

Oversized trenches popped up at Chloe, Gucci and Carven shows, becoming one of the key spring/summer fashion trends 2025, but the iconic silk head scarf has been the slow-burn accessory of this year, gradually creeping back into our rotation. Hermes' timeless collectable silk scarves have long featured in itsrunway collections, but models also wore the style at Burberry AW25, and Alexander McQueen's skull print version was spotted making its own comeback trailing from handbags at the brand's show.

HERITAGE STYLE RETURNS TO OUR WARDROBES

Those in the know have been quick to adopt this accessory, with neck scarves a huge trend earlier in 2025. Silk squares tied at the neck over white t-shirts and fine knits became a byword for cool on the front row as editors and influencers used them to freshen up their smart casual outfits.

As temperatures heated up, trendsetters quickly repurposed the accessory as triangle headscarves worn tied behind the ears for summer sun protection. Recently, the lowkey accessory has had a third turn, this time lower down the body, worn by stylish women as belts over their best summer dresses.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

What's in store for the humble square silk scarf come the cold weather months? If the runways are to be believed, it appears that stylish women will be taking style tips from their grandmothers this fall and once again tying the chic accessory over their hair, but this time with the bow under the chin, a la Watts.

Blending vintage countryside charm and old-school elegance, the silk scarf has long been a way to add polish to any look, from simple t-shirts and slip dresses to trench coats. Jackie Kennedy would definitely approve of the return of what's set to be fall's hottest accessory.