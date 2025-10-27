This £46 handbag looks just like Mulberry's Roxanne; it captures the noughties bag revival perfectly for a fraction of the price

If you've been longing for the iconic Mulberry Roxanne since its rerelease but are shopping on a high-street budget, I've spotted a strikingly similar black handbag for only £46 that captures the Roxanne's style for less.

When it comes to the handbag trends 2025, it's all about the rereleases. From the Chloe Paddington to the relaunched Mulberry Roxanne, this season is underpinned by nostalgia, and I'm loving it. Next's black buckle charm bag is the chicest alternative for those eager to embrace the latest looks, especially the ongoing noughties revival.

Originally launched in 2004, the Roxanne became a coveted accessory amongst style icons like Kate Moss and Alexa Chung black in the early noughties. And just over 20 years later, Mulberry relaunched the Roxanne in September in four updated versions, including the small and mini Roxanne, which retain the original's signature oversized pocket, brass buckles and belted centre. Next's black handbag delivers the same aesthetic as the small black Roxanne for much less, saving you £1,149, making this one of the best designer lookalikes.

Shop Mulberry Roxanne Lookalike & The Real Thing

spend Mulberry Small Roxanne Black High Shine Leather £1,195 at Mulberry A smaller version of the iconic Roxanne bag was first launched in 2004. It features similar features to the original with some modern updates. It has brass buckling, two front pockets and a detachable strap. It's made from a supple bovine leather with a natural grain. save Next Black Charm Buckle Hand Held Bag £46 at Next This elegant black hand-held bag has a strikingly similar silhouette to the Mulberry Roxanne. It features eye-catching gold-toned buckles and a bag charm, too. One key difference is the materials; this handbag is made from faux leather. However, it does capture that grainy textured leather look rather well.

The Roxanne bag's appeal lies in its practical and stylish design. Its front buckles have a retro feel, while its roomy silhouette makes it easy to carry every day. Next's Mulberry Roxanne lookalike follows suit with a practical, spacious design, front pockets and gold-tone hardware.

We'd recommend styling this bag with your best trench coat and tailoring if you're heading to the office, or pair it with laid-back denim and chunky knitwear. The styling options are truly endless, making it a handy addition to your autumn outfit ideas.

The revival of noughties bag styles is something we're noting as a key part of the autumn/winter fashion trends 2025, and the Chloe's Paddington bag relaunch has been warmly received by fashion lovers.

Mulberry's 2025 revival is simply an extension of this trend and proves that the Roxanne bag's design has an enduring appeal, which is why this affordable lookalike couldn't have come at a better time.