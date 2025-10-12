Mariska Hargitay's gives a masterclass in what shoes you should be wearing with straight-leg jeans this season

Straight-leg jeans are a classic, but when it comes to what shoes to wear with our true blues this autumn, we're taking notes from actress Mariska Hargitay, whose simple yet elegant jeans outfit is the perfect inspiration while the weather's still a little warmer.

The Law and Order: SVU actress was pictured heading to set in New York wearing a pair of straight-leg jeans teamed with a pair of classic black ballet flats and a fitted tee. A staple of the noughties, ballet pumps have been staging a comeback over the last few seasons, and autumn is the ideal time for this chic and comfortable footwear to make an appearance.

One of the many contenders that make up the latest autumn/winter shoes trends 2025, a ballet pump works particularly well with straight-leg jeans as they help to balance the narrow profile of the shoe.

ADD THIS CLASSIC FLAT SHOE STYLE TO YOUR FALL WARDROBE

Mariska Hargitay's look is the perfect outfit base for any number of autumn outfit ideas. Her jeans, t-shirt and leather ballet pump combination was simple yet stylish, and could easily be transformed in to a jeans and a blazer outfit for when you require a little more polish.

Looking for something more weekend-ready? Jeans and ballet pumps, plus your best suede jacket or favourite leather iteration will give a smart but laid-back feel that will take you through more casual occasions with a stylish spin.

While Mariska's pair of black leather ballet pumps appear to be from French clothing brand Celine, the good news is that retailers have been quick to copy this classic look and you can add a pair to your wardrobe for a fraction of the price.

When it comes to accessorising a simple jeans and t-shirt outfit, this versatile look can be dressed up and down in a variety of ways to create a host of cool smart casual outfits. Mariska Hargitay has chosen to add a stack of bracelets to her outfit in mixed metals, featuring a Cartier Love Bangle.

While this piece is definitely what we'd classify as jewellery to invest in, she's also layered it with more affordable jewellery, such as beaded bracelets, for a look that ticks several jewellery trends 2025 boxes.

If you want to add a hint of animal style to your take on this outfit, why not swap the classic black leather style for a pair of leopard print ballet pumps? This subtle styling tweak will add an extra point of interest to the pared-back outfit without eclipsing this classic look. Once the weather turns, try adding a trench coat on top for a chic and timeless finish.