Coveting the Miu Miu Beau Bag? I've found this amazing designer lookalike for just £40. That's a cost saving of over £2.5k

M&S's new standout collection will not only make you want to renew your entire autumn capsule wardrobe, but it will also feature several of the best designer lookalikes to shop this season.

In particular, its rich chocolate brown bowler bag evokes the well-loved Miu Miu Beau top-handle style, and even features a sweet mini bag charm, adding to its high-end aesthetic. Miu Miu's Beau bag has been coveted by fashion-lovers since its launch in 2023, but this season, the rich dark brown version has been especially popular.

The square silhouette of Miu Miu's Beau mimics that well-loved bowler bag shape, and the dark "briarwood" brown hue not only adheres to the handbag trends 2025, but the rich brown is also a key player in the autumn/winter colour trends 2025. However, for £2,700, it's a hefty investment piece, which is why the £40 M&S bowler bag is a more than welcome find.

Shop M&S Bowler Bag & Miu Miu

Miu Miu Leather Beau Top-Handle Bag £2,700 at Harrods Offering a bowler bag silhouette and featuring a top-handle design, this large Beau bag is an everyday wardrobe hero. It's made from supple calfskin leather and features gold-tone detailing, plus it comes in several colourways, including khaki and a rich tan. If you're looking to invest in one of the best designer handbags, this should be a top contender. M&S Faux Leather Bowler Bag £40 at M&S Crafted in a dark chocolate brown colour that makes autumn styling easy, this bag not only adheres to the autumn/winter fashion trends 2025, but its practical size and top-handle design make it a functional choice for carrying your everyday essentials too. It also features a miniature bag charm, which adds to its on-trend aesthetic.

(Image credit: M&S)

Of course, there are some key differences between the bags, the most significant being the material. The Miu Miu bag is made from supple calfskin leather, which will age better than faux leather. The Beau features an embossed Miu Miu logo on the front, while the M&S bowler bag has a smooth faux-leather exterior.

The M&S bowler bag has a strikingly similar aesthetic to its designer counterpart, which is ideal if you want to recreate the look and you're shopping on a high-street budget. In dark chocolate brown, the bag has a rectangular, roomy silhouette, and gold-tone hardware that is extremely similar to the Miu Miu style.

A standout feature of this bag is the detachable miniature bag charm that evokes Miu Miu's micro bags that have taken the fashion world by storm in recent seasons. This offers an affordable and easy way to recreate the bag charm trend without spending a large amount.

With its bitter chocolate hue, timeless silhouette, and practical shoulder straps, this M&S bowler bag will slip seamlessly into your autumn outfit ideas, proving that you don't need a designer budget to tap into one of this season's trending styles.