Kylie Minogue's tomato red Adidas trainers and khaki cargo trousers from the 1990s is a look that belongs in 2025
The singer was way ahead of her time back in 1994
Whilst scrolling through Instagram on my lunch break today, I had to do a double-take when I saw Kylie Minogue's latest post. How does she look so good? I wondered. Truly, she hasn't changed a bit over the years.
As it turns out, the photo she posted on social media wasn't new - rather, it was a throwback to 1994, so it was more than three decades old. But the outfit the singer is wearing in the photos looks exactly like something I'd wear today!
I love the navy blue and khaki green colour combination of her slogan T-shirt and trousers, but it's the pop of red that really seals the deal here for me. She's wearing a pair of Adidas Gazelles, which feature the distinctive three stripes and a white sole. In striking red, they perfectly tap into the autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025, plus we've recently seen similar styles on the likes of Jennifer Aniston, who landed on the side of Sambas in the Gazelles vs Sambas debate.
Shop the look
These have got a more practical coloured sole than Kylie's, and they're currently reduced on the adidas website. If you're looking for some of the most comfortable trainers, you won't be disappointed.
H&M do some really impressive designer lookalikes, ranging from handbags to trainers. This bargain option will add a welcome pop of colour to any outfit, and will work well with everything from black, navy and grey to camel and khaki.
This suede style perfectly fits into the trainers trends 2025, thanks to the bold colour, suede finish and retro low profile. As well as these trainers, the rest of the Mint Velvet autumn collection is well worth checking out, too.
Navy and khaki is a combination I hadn't tried until recently, but it really does exude Quiet Luxury. This super chic sweatshirt is by one of the best French clothing brands, and it will help you give your autumn capsule wardrobe a Parisian spin.
Cargo trousers make a relaxed, stylish alternative to denim, and the balloon shape of these brings them up to date from the 1990s. Read our Zara size guide to make sure you find your perfect fit.
A fresh white tee will go a long way in your wardrobe, and I've been really impressed by this M&S one, which I purchased a few weeks ago. It's a flattering boxy shape that will work really well under your best cashmere jumpers.
Nostalgia is a huge trend in the fashion world right now, and it's not just true of trainers. Recently, we've seen the revival of retro handbags like the Mulberry Roxanne and the Chloe Paddington.
Kylie's throwback photo really is proof that every trend comes back around. Adidas Gazelles and Sambas certainly look set to stick around for the foreseeable future, though, so who knows, you might be wearing yours for a couple of decades!
Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
