Kylie Minogue's tomato red Adidas trainers and khaki cargo trousers from the 1990s is a look that belongs in 2025

The singer was way ahead of her time back in 1994

Kylie Minogue at the &quot;Good Night, and Good Luck,&quot; Opening Night on April 03, 2025 in New York, New York.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Whilst scrolling through Instagram on my lunch break today, I had to do a double-take when I saw Kylie Minogue's latest post. How does she look so good? I wondered. Truly, she hasn't changed a bit over the years.

As it turns out, the photo she posted on social media wasn't new - rather, it was a throwback to 1994, so it was more than three decades old. But the outfit the singer is wearing in the photos looks exactly like something I'd wear today!

I love the navy blue and khaki green colour combination of her slogan T-shirt and trousers, but it's the pop of red that really seals the deal here for me. She's wearing a pair of Adidas Gazelles, which feature the distinctive three stripes and a white sole. In striking red, they perfectly tap into the autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025, plus we've recently seen similar styles on the likes of Jennifer Aniston, who landed on the side of Sambas in the Gazelles vs Sambas debate.

Shop the look

Nostalgia is a huge trend in the fashion world right now, and it's not just true of trainers. Recently, we've seen the revival of retro handbags like the Mulberry Roxanne and the Chloe Paddington.

Kylie's throwback photo really is proof that every trend comes back around. Adidas Gazelles and Sambas certainly look set to stick around for the foreseeable future, though, so who knows, you might be wearing yours for a couple of decades!

