I can’t stop thinking about Mint Velvet's latest collection – here are the hero pieces on my new season wishlist
The new drop is filled with versatile buys that will work right now and for years to come
Autumn is edging closer and closer, and now that the end of summer sales are finishing up, there’s a fresh new wave of product hitting stores, and it's all making me very excited for the new season.
I have been busy prepping for my new autumn capsule wardrobe, and while browsing, there’s one collection in particular that has really grabbed my attention, and that’s Mint Velvet’s latest offerings. The British clothing brand is always one of my favourite places to shop when I'm on the hunt for chic and versatile pieces that will last, and the autumnal range is packed full of them. From cleverly designed knitwear and dresses to hero accessories, the new collection ticks off some of the latest key trends, while still feeling classic and very wearable, and as if that wasn’t enough already, there’s a new campaign fronted by actress Amber Anderson.
Although a little pricier than some other high street brands, the quality of the Mint Velvet pieces is worth every penny, and I promise that you'll be wearing your items for years to come. As well as looking and feeling great to wear, most of the range covers sizes 6-18, and a majority of the trousers are available in both long and short lengths too.
Everything about this stylish drop has made me excited for cold-weather dressing, and although it was hard to edit down my favourites, I have added the below buys to my A/W25 wishlist…
Shop the collection
The clever faux-knotted scarf detail on this figure-hugging jumper dress adds a high-fashion spin with absolutely zero effort when it comes to styling. It will sit beautifully over a pair of knee high boots on a cooler day.
While a little pricey, this real leather blazer will last you a lifetime. The classic jacket with a lapel front and flap pockets will team well with everything from barrel leg jeans to a floaty midi dress, and the black hue will work with any colour and print.
Loafers are always a winning footwear choice for the autumn and winter months. This shiny silver pair puts a fun new spin on the traditional flat that will pep up a daytime look or make a chic alternative to heels to finish off your date night outfits.
It really was tough to pick just a few best buys as the whole range is such a treat for fashion fans - it's only the very beginning of the season too, so I imagine there is plenty more to come!
Not sure what to go for? Rather than anything too bold, opt for chic and pared-back staples that have a modern yet timeless feel to them, as you'll get plenty of wardrobe mileage out of items that are easier to style. A blazer, a good pair of jeans or a hero knit will all make particularly wise investments as you will be able to pull them out of your wardrobe year after year without any worry about them dating.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
