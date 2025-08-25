I can’t stop thinking about Mint Velvet's latest collection – here are the hero pieces on my new season wishlist

Autumn is edging closer and closer, and now that the end of summer sales are finishing up, there’s a fresh new wave of product hitting stores, and it's all making me very excited for the new season.

I have been busy prepping for my new autumn capsule wardrobe, and while browsing, there’s one collection in particular that has really grabbed my attention, and that’s Mint Velvet’s latest offerings. The British clothing brand is always one of my favourite places to shop when I'm on the hunt for chic and versatile pieces that will last, and the autumnal range is packed full of them. From cleverly designed knitwear and dresses to hero accessories, the new collection ticks off some of the latest key trends, while still feeling classic and very wearable, and as if that wasn’t enough already, there’s a new campaign fronted by actress Amber Anderson.

Although a little pricier than some other high street brands, the quality of the Mint Velvet pieces is worth every penny, and I promise that you'll be wearing your items for years to come. As well as looking and feeling great to wear, most of the range covers sizes 6-18, and a majority of the trousers are available in both long and short lengths too.

Everything about this stylish drop has made me excited for cold-weather dressing, and although it was hard to edit down my favourites, I have added the below buys to my A/W25 wishlist…

Shop the collection

It really was tough to pick just a few best buys as the whole range is such a treat for fashion fans - it's only the very beginning of the season too, so I imagine there is plenty more to come!

Not sure what to go for? Rather than anything too bold, opt for chic and pared-back staples that have a modern yet timeless feel to them, as you'll get plenty of wardrobe mileage out of items that are easier to style. A blazer, a good pair of jeans or a hero knit will all make particularly wise investments as you will be able to pull them out of your wardrobe year after year without any worry about them dating.