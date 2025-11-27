Hurry – Katie Holmes' favourite Aspinal of London tote bag has been discounted in the Black Friday sale
With Black Friday savings on Aspinal of London, now's the time to shop this coveted bag style
Katie Holmes' favourite tote bag from Aspinal of London has now been discounted by 20% in their Black Friday sale, and we couldn't be more excited!
Aspinal of London's East-West Tote is one of the most classic leather bags you can own, blending understated elegance with a practical everyday design, so when it goes on sale, it's worth snapping up. Plus, there are several colours and styles worth browsing, including the luxurious black quilted version.
Aspinal of London is a favourite brand for British Royalty, loved for its refined craftsmanship and understated elegance, which is exactly why celebrities like Katie Holmes keep returning to it. Holmes has been spotted carrying the tote on several occasions, but notably during a cold-weather outing last January.
Teamed with a long black coat, white wide-leg jeans, and white low-top Autry trainers, she carried the East-West tote bag on her arm whilst captured in New York. Underneath, she wore a pale green knitted jumper, adding a dash of colour to her otherwise neutral combination.
Shop Katie Holmes' Bag
save £90
A fresh take on the classic black tote, the Zipped East West is a stylish wardrobe staple that works for everyday, making it one of the best designer bags to invest in. It's handcrafted from full-grain leather and has an understated design. It features long straps for a comfortable finish, and a practical interior with a zip compartment and two phone-sized pockets.
Aspinal of London's Black Friday Fashion deal are worth browsing if you're looking for a new handbag or a festive gift idea, and they now have up to 50% off sitewide. One of Kate Middleton's favourite bags – Deep Shine Black Croc Midi Mayfair, has now been discounted in their Black Friday sales too.
Shop Similar Bag Styles & Holmes' Outfit
40% off
Reduced by 40% in the Black Friday sales, this tote bag is worth shopping for before the week is out. It features a sleek silhouette and is crafted from faux leather for a sophisticated look.
40% off
Radley is one of the best British brands to shop this Black Friday, especially if you're in the market for a new leather handbag. This square tote is made from soft, natural leather and has unique crossover tabs at the sides.
20% off
Designed for everyday use, this practical tote bag has similar features to the East-West tote bag. It has a spacious interior for your everyday essentials, a sweet tag, and it comes with an inner pouch that can be worn separately.
exact match
Well-loved by numerous A-listers, including Katie Holmes, Jessica Alba and Sarah Paulson, these Medalist trainers are some of the best white trainers to shop.
40% off
Add a touch of vibrancy to your winter capsule wardrobe with this lime green knitted jumper. Team with dark indigo denim, navy tailored trousers or even a satin slip skirt.
Who says white jeans outfits are exclusive to summer? Not us. These high-waisted denim culottes would look especially chic styled with some suede heeled boots.
Aspinal of London's Black Friday pricing makes the classic Zipped East-West tote bag slightly more affordable, so if you've been eyeing up this style, now's the time to invest. Plus, the brand offers repairs on hardware and stitching, meaning that their handbag styles are supposed to last for a lifetime.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.