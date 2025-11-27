Hurry – Katie Holmes' favourite Aspinal of London tote bag has been discounted in the Black Friday sale

Katie Holmes' favourite tote bag from Aspinal of London has now been discounted by 20% in their Black Friday sale, and we couldn't be more excited!

Aspinal of London's East-West Tote is one of the most classic leather bags you can own, blending understated elegance with a practical everyday design, so when it goes on sale, it's worth snapping up. Plus, there are several colours and styles worth browsing, including the luxurious black quilted version.

Aspinal of London is a favourite brand for British Royalty, loved for its refined craftsmanship and understated elegance, which is exactly why celebrities like Katie Holmes keep returning to it. Holmes has been spotted carrying the tote on several occasions, but notably during a cold-weather outing last January.

Teamed with a long black coat, white wide-leg jeans, and white low-top Autry trainers, she carried the East-West tote bag on her arm whilst captured in New York. Underneath, she wore a pale green knitted jumper, adding a dash of colour to her otherwise neutral combination.

Aspinal Of London A fresh take on the classic black tote, the Zipped East West is a stylish wardrobe staple that works for everyday, making it one of the best designer bags to invest in. It's handcrafted from full-grain leather and has an understated design. It features long straps for a comfortable finish, and a practical interior with a zip compartment and two phone-sized pockets.

Aspinal of London's Black Friday Fashion deal are worth browsing if you're looking for a new handbag or a festive gift idea, and they now have up to 50% off sitewide. One of Kate Middleton's favourite bags – Deep Shine Black Croc Midi Mayfair, has now been discounted in their Black Friday sales too.

Aspinal of London's Black Friday pricing makes the classic Zipped East-West tote bag slightly more affordable, so if you've been eyeing up this style, now's the time to invest. Plus, the brand offers repairs on hardware and stitching, meaning that their handbag styles are supposed to last for a lifetime.