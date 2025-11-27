Jump to category:
Hurry – Katie Holmes' favourite Aspinal of London tote bag has been discounted in the Black Friday sale

With Black Friday savings on Aspinal of London, now's the time to shop this coveted bag style

Image of Katie Holmes
(Image credit: Getty Images)
in News

Katie Holmes' favourite tote bag from Aspinal of London has now been discounted by 20% in their Black Friday sale, and we couldn't be more excited!

Aspinal of London's East-West Tote is one of the most classic leather bags you can own, blending understated elegance with a practical everyday design, so when it goes on sale, it's worth snapping up. Plus, there are several colours and styles worth browsing, including the luxurious black quilted version.

Image of a Katie Holmes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Teamed with a long black coat, white wide-leg jeans, and white low-top Autry trainers, she carried the East-West tote bag on her arm whilst captured in New York. Underneath, she wore a pale green knitted jumper, adding a dash of colour to her otherwise neutral combination.

Aspinal of London's Black Friday Fashion deal are worth browsing if you're looking for a new handbag or a festive gift idea, and they now have up to 50% off sitewide. One of Kate Middleton's favourite bags – Deep Shine Black Croc Midi Mayfair, has now been discounted in their Black Friday sales too.

Aspinal of London's Black Friday pricing makes the classic Zipped East-West tote bag slightly more affordable, so if you've been eyeing up this style, now's the time to invest. Plus, the brand offers repairs on hardware and stitching, meaning that their handbag styles are supposed to last for a lifetime.

Molly Smith
Molly Smith
Fashion Writer

Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.

After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.

Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.

