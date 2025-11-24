Kate Middleton's favourite Aspinal bag is finally on sale - and it’s so timeless you’ll have it in your collection for years
The Princess of Wales has been spotted with the Midi Mayfair bag on so many occasions in the past and it's worth the investment
The Princess of Wales’s best handbags all have one thing in common - they're utterly timeless. As much as she’s dabbled with a few handbag trends over the years, Catherine’s most-worn accessories are always classic and she often sticks with British brands. Aspinal of London is one of the future Queen’s favourites and she owns their Midi Mayfair Bag in multiple colours, including pale lilac and shiny black.
These are luxurious pieces to be sure, though the Mayfair is one of those styles that epitomises elegance and it’s currently included in Aspinal’s pre-Black Friday sale. Kate tends to stick to the midi size which is reduced from £695 to £556, but it also comes in a bigger version and a smaller one which is discounted to £440.
Shop Catherine's Aspinal Bag
Exact Match
The Princess's exact most-used Mayfair bag is still sold by the brand and it's got a stunning high-shine, embossed finish. You can detach the leather strap if you want to carry it by the top handle one like she does. It's handcrafted from full-grain leather and has the Aspinal signature shield lock.
Similar But Smaller
This Mini Mayfair bag still has room for your essentials whilst being even daintier and elegant for the evening or a special occasion. It's got an embossed finish and it's patent, though not as shiny as the midi bag Catherine owns. The combination of the black and gold hardware feels very glamorous.
Similar Shade
The Princess of Wales's lilac Mayfair bag is no longer sold, but this year the brand have brought out this 'powdered lilac' tone that's equally pretty. It would be a perfect bag for spring/summer, or if you've been embracing this season's pastel trend.
Shop Top Handle Bag Alternatives
This handbag comes in several other colours, including festive red and green. It's made from leather and has a secure turn-lock closure, as well as an adjustable crossbody strap. It's finished with four metal stabilisers on the bottom for added protection and structure.
The Mayfair ticks boxes for functionality no matter the size, as it has a neat top handle strap as well as a long, detachable leather strap. Because of this, you can wear it crossbody when you want to be hands-free, though the Princess of Wales always carries hers.
It just feels a touch more polished and formal when you wear it like this and Catherine’s signature style is all about smart-casual outfits. Inside, the bag is lined with grosgrain and has a central zipped compartment and open pockets on either side for storing your essentials.
A bag like this is never going to be a go-to when you need to carry loads of things, but when you’re travelling lighter it’s perfect and it makes a gorgeous evening bag. The Princess has got most wear out of her glossy black croc-embossed Mayfair, which isn’t surprising.
As much as we might be drawn to fun colours and prints, neutral bags go with so much more and especially if you’re choosing an investment piece, it’s worth going classic. This also makes sense if you’re eyeing up more affordable alternatives to the Mayfair bag, as a black, brown or tan bag would complement the timelessness of this kind of design.
Catherine’s lilac bag has been worn on two occasions we know of - once with a lilac dress and once with a lilac blouse. Tying your accessories in with your outfit gives your ensemble a polished edge and is a clever trick to make styling colourful bags a bit easier.
In contrast, though, the future Queen has worn her black bag with a huge range of tones and patterns - from a grey checked coat dress, to a scarlet blazer and a long khaki coat.
The beauty of a square, top handle/crossbody bag is that it's dainty enough to go with party or date night outfits and you can also dress it down with jeans and a cosy jumper.
Catherine has had Aspinal’s Mayfair design in her collection since 2018 and the sleek, ageless shape means I have no doubt that it will remain in it for many years to come. She’s not the only royal who loves this bag, either. Zara Tindall is another big fan of both Aspinal and the Mayfair, and she has it in burgundy, black and red ombre and chocolate brown.
Speaking previously, the founder of Aspinal, Iain Burton, declared that they were "honoured and proud" that the royals have "given their support" to the brand over the years. Catherine and Zara have certainly given their bags a seal of approval and if you’ve ever considered purchasing one yourself, now is the ideal time to do so and make the most of the hefty discounts.
