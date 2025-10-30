A jumper and a cardigan? Jennifer Lawrence's latest look is a lesson in the art of layering knitwear

Swapping jeans for a pencil skirt elevated her outfit even further

Jennifer Lawrence is seen attending a ribbon cutting ceremony for Longines Boutique in SoHo on October 29, 2025 in New York City
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Nobody does Quiet Luxury quite like Jennifer Lawrence, and I'm in love with her latest look.

She was pictured at the Longines Boutique in New York earlier this week, wearing an outfit that's perfectly pitched in the middle - not the wide leg jeans and adidas trainers combinations we've coveted on her before, nor the red carpet gowns. Instead, she wore a navy knee-length pencil skirt and brown croc-embossed heels that had a vintage-inspired feel to them. She added a long chocolate brown jumper worn over the skirt, and a matching cardigan artfully draped around her shoulders, in a style that's reminiscent of the trending scarfigan. It's surely the chicest way to tackle this confusing autumn weather.

Jennifer Lawrence is seen at the Longines store opening in SoHo on October 29, 2025 in New York City

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It can be so hard to think of autumn outfit ideas at the moment, as sometimes the sun makes it too warm for proper winter coats yet, but you definitely need some knitwear to keep the chill off. Jennifer's ensemble is perfect inspiration, but you can of course take whichever element you love and make it work within your own wardrobe.

Personally, I'll be trying knitwear layering with my barrel leg jeans and ballet flats as we head into November.

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

