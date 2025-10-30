A jumper and a cardigan? Jennifer Lawrence's latest look is a lesson in the art of layering knitwear

Nobody does Quiet Luxury quite like Jennifer Lawrence, and I'm in love with her latest look.

She was pictured at the Longines Boutique in New York earlier this week, wearing an outfit that's perfectly pitched in the middle - not the wide leg jeans and adidas trainers combinations we've coveted on her before, nor the red carpet gowns. Instead, she wore a navy knee-length pencil skirt and brown croc-embossed heels that had a vintage-inspired feel to them. She added a long chocolate brown jumper worn over the skirt, and a matching cardigan artfully draped around her shoulders, in a style that's reminiscent of the trending scarfigan. It's surely the chicest way to tackle this confusing autumn weather.

She stayed true to her favourite American clothing brand, The Row, but as always, she's one step ahead, and this outfit is from the Spring 2026 collection. In the meantime, here are some easy ways to channel Jennifer's style. My top tip when it comes to wearing both a cardigan and a jumper? Stick to a lightweight knit cardi that will easily drape well, rather than chunky cable knit styles, and don't be afraid to mix shades.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the look

It can be so hard to think of autumn outfit ideas at the moment, as sometimes the sun makes it too warm for proper winter coats yet, but you definitely need some knitwear to keep the chill off. Jennifer's ensemble is perfect inspiration, but you can of course take whichever element you love and make it work within your own wardrobe.

Personally, I'll be trying knitwear layering with my barrel leg jeans and ballet flats as we head into November.