A jumper and a cardigan? Jennifer Lawrence's latest look is a lesson in the art of layering knitwear
Swapping jeans for a pencil skirt elevated her outfit even further
Nobody does Quiet Luxury quite like Jennifer Lawrence, and I'm in love with her latest look.
She was pictured at the Longines Boutique in New York earlier this week, wearing an outfit that's perfectly pitched in the middle - not the wide leg jeans and adidas trainers combinations we've coveted on her before, nor the red carpet gowns. Instead, she wore a navy knee-length pencil skirt and brown croc-embossed heels that had a vintage-inspired feel to them. She added a long chocolate brown jumper worn over the skirt, and a matching cardigan artfully draped around her shoulders, in a style that's reminiscent of the trending scarfigan. It's surely the chicest way to tackle this confusing autumn weather.
She stayed true to her favourite American clothing brand, The Row, but as always, she's one step ahead, and this outfit is from the Spring 2026 collection. In the meantime, here are some easy ways to channel Jennifer's style. My top tip when it comes to wearing both a cardigan and a jumper? Stick to a lightweight knit cardi that will easily drape well, rather than chunky cable knit styles, and don't be afraid to mix shades.
Shop the look
Jennifer's exact earrings are the Jessica McCormack Rush Hour style, which are absolutely dreamy, but will set you back a whopping £8k. This teardrop-shaped design from Amazon will do the trick. They're really well reviewed, and they're a great designer lookalike.
It's not too late in the year to be looking for the best sunglasses, and JLaw's exact style is a lot more affordable than you might think. Tortoiseshell is much softer than black, and this slim oval frame will suit lots of different face shapes.
If you're after one of the best cashmere jumpers, M&S is on our list of favourites. This one is more of a dark grape colour, but it will complement lots of the autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025, like pastel pink or mocha mousse.
It can be so hard to think of autumn outfit ideas at the moment, as sometimes the sun makes it too warm for proper winter coats yet, but you definitely need some knitwear to keep the chill off. Jennifer's ensemble is perfect inspiration, but you can of course take whichever element you love and make it work within your own wardrobe.
Personally, I'll be trying knitwear layering with my barrel leg jeans and ballet flats as we head into November.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.