Gwyneth Paltrow's neutral tailoring is the surprising style inspiration for cooler weather

There's no denying that a beige suit is a pairing that is traditionally worn in the summer months, but as we head further into the new season, I'm looking at how to update those warm-weather pieces to spin them into the perfect fall outfit ideas, and Gwyneth Paltrow's latest tailored ensemble has given me the perfect vehicle to share some styling tips.

Spotted in September on a sunny New York day, Gwyneth looks elegantly understated in a beige pantsuit with a knitted top underneath. Her well-tailored, double-breasted jacket features statement gold buttons and is paired with matching pants, with a front-crease and straight leg silhouette.

Adding a directional spin to her women's pantsuit, Gwyneth opts for one of the biggest fall/winter shoe trends 2025 with a pair of suede slingbacks in a tonally complementary hue. And while this look works beautifully for brighter days, as temperatures drop, it actually only needs a few subtle tweaks to make it fall season-ready.

How to take beige suiting into fall

Get the look

Emporio Armani Cotton Couture One-Button Blazer $725 / £554.12 at Nordstrom A single-breasted blazer is universally flattering and easier to style. This sharply tailored iteration is a great basic that can sit in your closet all year, working just as well in the spring as it will in a fall capsule wardrobe, pairing with everything from the matching pants to helping to form polished jeans and a blazer outfit ensembles. Emporio Armani Stretch Cotton Blend Pants $375 / £286.61 at Nordstrom With a straight leg, stretch cotton fabrication and front pleat, these pants have a flattering and comfortable fit, making them a closet hero. With a front fly zip and belt loops, you can add a slim tan belt to highlight your waist if tucking in your blouse or sweater. A match for the blazer, this pair of pants can also be worn with countless other tops. Caslon Elbow Sleeve Cotton Sweater $38.67 / £31.83 at Nordstrom When one thinks of styling pantsuits, a blouse or shirt is the most obvious choice. But to add a more smart casual finish to your look, swap out more tailored tops for softer knits for a cozier, fall-ready feel. This white sweater has a similar self-stripe finish to Gwyneth's, adding a luxe finish to this closet basic. The puffed sleeve adds a feminine feel. Dune London Abundant High Heel $140 / £99 at Dune London Swap slingbacks for court shoes as cooler temperatures come into play as they offer greater coverage and protection. While Gwyneth opts for a more mink hue, these tan shoes are infinitely easier to style, pairing effortlessly with other neutrals and accenting denim jeans beautifully. The mid-height heel makes them great for everyday.

Style with

But how do you take this late summer/early fall look further into October and beyond? It's all in how you style it. Neutral hues never go out of fashion, although we are seeing lots of tan, taupe and cream tones breakthrough as key players in the latest fall/winter fashion color trends, making them even more desirable than usual.

To make a light-colored suit work in the coming months, add tonally appropriate layers to keep in the warmth and max out the style. Here's how I'd take Gwyneth's look from sunny New York day to cooler climes.

Reiss Double-Breasted Blindseam Coat Wool-Blend in Camel $595 / £348 at Reiss It's certainly coat season again, and you can't beat a tailored wool coat over a smart pantsuit. This beige design features a deep front, patch pockets and a self-tie fabric belt to ensure your shape isn't lost. The longer length and revere collar add polish. DeMellier The Small Hudson Tan Small Grain $525 / £415 at DeMellier No tailored fall look is complete without a suede handbag, and DeMellier is one of the best affordable designer bag brands on the market. Seen on the arms of celebrities and Royalty, I love how timeless its designs are, ensuring you can get maximum wear.

We often think that as soon as September hits, we have to hang up all of our lighter colored clothing, but fall and winter love brighter hues too. With this year in particular championing mocha mousse, and bitter chocolate hues and all the shades that complement and lighten them front and center of color trends, there has never been a better time to get more wear out of beige and tan clothing.

To make some of your favorite spring/summer buys last into the new season, consider how you layer your looks, adding warmth through the latest coat trends 2025, or slipping on additional knits underneath. Keep colors tonally matching to ensure your looks feel cohesive and polished.