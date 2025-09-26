Gwyneth Paltrow's neutral tailoring is the surprising style inspiration for cooler weather

Here's how to update this summery look now that temperatures are dropping

Gwyneth Paltrow in a beige suit
There's no denying that a beige suit is a pairing that is traditionally worn in the summer months, but as we head further into the new season, I'm looking at how to update those warm-weather pieces to spin them into the perfect fall outfit ideas, and Gwyneth Paltrow's latest tailored ensemble has given me the perfect vehicle to share some styling tips.

Spotted in September on a sunny New York day, Gwyneth looks elegantly understated in a beige pantsuit with a knitted top underneath. Her well-tailored, double-breasted jacket features statement gold buttons and is paired with matching pants, with a front-crease and straight leg silhouette.

Adding a directional spin to her women's pantsuit, Gwyneth opts for one of the biggest fall/winter shoe trends 2025 with a pair of suede slingbacks in a tonally complementary hue. And while this look works beautifully for brighter days, as temperatures drop, it actually only needs a few subtle tweaks to make it fall season-ready.

How to take beige suiting into fall

Gwyneth Paltrow in a beige suit

But how do you take this late summer/early fall look further into October and beyond? It's all in how you style it. Neutral hues never go out of fashion, although we are seeing lots of tan, taupe and cream tones breakthrough as key players in the latest fall/winter fashion color trends, making them even more desirable than usual.

To make a light-colored suit work in the coming months, add tonally appropriate layers to keep in the warmth and max out the style. Here's how I'd take Gwyneth's look from sunny New York day to cooler climes.

We often think that as soon as September hits, we have to hang up all of our lighter colored clothing, but fall and winter love brighter hues too. With this year in particular championing mocha mousse, and bitter chocolate hues and all the shades that complement and lighten them front and center of color trends, there has never been a better time to get more wear out of beige and tan clothing.

To make some of your favorite spring/summer buys last into the new season, consider how you layer your looks, adding warmth through the latest coat trends 2025, or slipping on additional knits underneath. Keep colors tonally matching to ensure your looks feel cohesive and polished.

Rivkie Baum
Rivkie Baum
Fashion channel editor

Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.


Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career. 

