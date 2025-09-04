Anne Hathaway's latest The Devil Wears Prada 2 outfit is practical and chic

Ever since The Devil Wears Prada 2 started filming earlier this summer, sightings of Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep and the rest of the cast have caused a flurry of excitement as we've eagerly pored over every outfit for our regular fashion fix.

We didn't think we'd find ourselves salivating over a practical raincoat, but Anne Hathaway's vintage Dries Van Noten has got us excited for fall and rainy days. An excellent addition to every fall capsule wardrobe, Andy's outfit is proof that fashion and function can go hand in hand - the best waterproof jackets can be stylish too.

It's not just Hathaway's raincoat that we're lusting after, though - her entire outfit is serving major smart casual outfit inspiration, from her comfortable jeans worn with on-trend turn up jeans to her Stella McCartney Ryder bag. This outfit is the reminder we needed that we love fall fashion.

KEEP IT CASUAL THIS FALL

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course, the devil is literally in the details with this outfit. One of the biggest denim trends 2025 has been the turn up, and this quick styling hack immediately updates Anne Hathaway's classic Levi jeans.

If you've ever wondered 'can jeans be business casual?', Hathaway's outfit offers some great styling tips for more relaxed, yet polished looks. By teaming her jeans with a fitted top and high-heeled ankle boots, she creates a high-low balance that is both stylish and comfortable. Simply swap the raincoat for a sharply tailored blazer, and the answer is a definite yes, your jeans can walk you from business meeting to lunch with ease.

Shop the look

If it's wrong to wish away our favorite summer dresses and comfortable sandals in favor of cold weather so that we can wear a stylish ensemble like Andy Sachs' cool printed raincoat, then we don't want to be right.

Until then, we're keeping our eyes peeled for more incredible outfits from the set of The Devil Wears Prada 2 - from chic women's pantsuits to the colorful Mondrian-inspired dress that we first spotted Anne Hathaway, we can't wait to see what the cast of fashion's favorite film sequel wear next.