Anne Hathaway's latest The Devil Wears Prada 2 outfit is practical and chic
Rain doesn't stop play for Andy Sachs
Ever since The Devil Wears Prada 2 started filming earlier this summer, sightings of Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep and the rest of the cast have caused a flurry of excitement as we've eagerly pored over every outfit for our regular fashion fix.
We didn't think we'd find ourselves salivating over a practical raincoat, but Anne Hathaway's vintage Dries Van Noten has got us excited for fall and rainy days. An excellent addition to every fall capsule wardrobe, Andy's outfit is proof that fashion and function can go hand in hand - the best waterproof jackets can be stylish too.
It's not just Hathaway's raincoat that we're lusting after, though - her entire outfit is serving major smart casual outfit inspiration, from her comfortable jeans worn with on-trend turn up jeans to her Stella McCartney Ryder bag. This outfit is the reminder we needed that we love fall fashion.
KEEP IT CASUAL THIS FALL
Of course, the devil is literally in the details with this outfit. One of the biggest denim trends 2025 has been the turn up, and this quick styling hack immediately updates Anne Hathaway's classic Levi jeans.
If you've ever wondered 'can jeans be business casual?', Hathaway's outfit offers some great styling tips for more relaxed, yet polished looks. By teaming her jeans with a fitted top and high-heeled ankle boots, she creates a high-low balance that is both stylish and comfortable. Simply swap the raincoat for a sharply tailored blazer, and the answer is a definite yes, your jeans can walk you from business meeting to lunch with ease.
Shop the look
EXACT MATCH
With a classic straight leg silhouette, Levi's low pro lightweight jeans are the perfect everyday pair. Go for a longer leg length if you want to add a turn up.
We've got to give Kim Kardashian her dues, Skims might be some of the best shapewear out there - this bodysuit is super flattering to wear with jeans.
EXACT MATCH
Made from vegan leather, the small but stylish Stella McCartney Ryder Flap Bag is the perfect size for those need-to-carry daily essentials.
EXACT MATCH
If you want to smarten up your jeans, try adding a simple black leather belt - it will draw the eye to the narrowest point of your waist, creating a slimming look.
EXACT MATCH
Every closet needs a pair of slick and stylish ankle boots to add polish to an outfit. Wear these with black jeans or a dress for a chic date night outfit.
If it's wrong to wish away our favorite summer dresses and comfortable sandals in favor of cold weather so that we can wear a stylish ensemble like Andy Sachs' cool printed raincoat, then we don't want to be right.
Until then, we're keeping our eyes peeled for more incredible outfits from the set of The Devil Wears Prada 2 - from chic women's pantsuits to the colorful Mondrian-inspired dress that we first spotted Anne Hathaway, we can't wait to see what the cast of fashion's favorite film sequel wear next.
Antonia Kraskowski is a freelance fashion editor with over 15 years of experience in the industry.
Having started her career at Conde Nast working for titles including Easy Living, Glamour and Vogue New Markets, Antonia went on to work in the fast-paced world of newspapers and weekly magazines, becoming Fashion Editor at Express Newspapers and Magazines in 2014, a role she held for five years before going freelance.
Her career has seen Antonia travel the world, shooting in 18 countries and styling campaigns for brands ranging from Ben Sherman and DKNY to Wallis.
