For a luxe manicure with a hint of fizzy flair, cola nails are the autumnal look to jump on

With months of cosy evenings in and piling on the knitwear ahead, finding a manicure to match is definitely high on our agenda. Luckily, there's no need for a strenuous search, as we've already pinpointed the perfect look, with its rich cola colour and optional (but encouraged) fizzy shimmer...

As we enter the season when nail trends take on rich and warm tones, burgundy nails and washes of soft and cosy browns are a given. If summer's array of slushie nails and ice cream manicures has taught us anything, it's that there's also an appetite for nostalgia - and we've found one trend that delivers on both fronts. Well, the credit really goes to Digital Beauty Editor, Fiona McKim, who opted for a dark, shimmery brown for her September nails - the inspiration for which came from the sugar-covered look of fizzy cola cube sweets.

Clearly, she was ahead of the curve, as we've since spotted several other manicures emerging, all of which mimic either that classic sweet or the caramel and cherry-brown colour of the iconic drink itself. For those seeking an autumnal nail look, but with a twist, these are the cola-inspired designs and shades to request.

Why cola is the classic nail colour we predict will bubble up this autumn

Dark brown nails are always a popular and very chic choice for the cold-weather months. But now and then, these classic autumn and winter trends get a slight rebrand or shade name that just makes them all the more tempting and in-demand.

Surely, you can't tell us you'd be inclined to choose a maroon manicure over a 'mulled wine' nail look, despite them being effectively the same thing. The same goes for this sort of rich, cola-brown, which can be interpreted as a wash of glossy, caramel-brown, a dark cherry red (reminiscent of cherry cola, of course), or a shimmery brown/red shade, like a retro cola sweet. A combination of the three is our personal favourite - and the route, as mentioned, our own beauty editor went down.

Cola nails, tried & tested

After sporting a classic, true red for her August nails, Digital Beauty Ed Fiona decided to playfully embrace autumn's colour palette with this cola-inspired manicure. The rich brown tint is perfect for the season, while the subtle, molten shimmer adds a fun fizziness (like a sparkling glass of cola) that feels more unique and refreshing, compared to all the block colours we've been seeing recently. Together with her choice of a short square nail shape, the look feels chic, wearable, and perfectly on-theme for the cosier season.

(Image credit: Future)

Whilst being ideal for autumn, there's also a festive feel to this cola-inspired look, which just adds to its versatility.

Our cola nail picks

Nails Inc Beach Bottled Nail Polish in Shade Living For Tan Lines View at Amazon RRP: £11 For those wanting to create a fizzy cola nail look at home, opt for this sort of brown shimmer shade. You can either layer it for a very opaque, glittery look or pair it over a dark brown or burgundy base colour. essie Gel Couture in Shade All Checked Out View at Boots RRP: £8.99 This essie nail polish has been a popular pick this season and for good reason, as All Checked Out delivers the perfect wash of warm, cola-brown to your talons, complete with a glossy gel-like shine. essie Original Nail Polish in Shade 50 Bordeaux View at Amazon RRP: £8.99 For the perfect cherry cola manicure, invest in essie' Bordeaux nail colour. In just two to three coats, you'll have a glossy and ultra-pigmented look to elevate your autumnal outfits with.

1. Classic & square cola nails

A post shared by Fliss Alton (@gelsbyfliss) A photo posted by on

For a simple and stylish take on this look, opt for a dark, almost burgundy or chestnut brown hue that mimics the colour of cola and pair it with a trendy square nail shape. The combination looks so expensive.

2. Fizzy cola cube nails

A post shared by Julia Diogo (@paintedbyjools) A photo posted by on

To achieve a fizzy cola nail look, much like Fiona's manicure, opt for a brown or burgundy shimmer nail polish. Unlike a very metallic colour, like gold or silver, this sort of shade feels very wearable, and we just love the thought of pairing it alongside cosy knitwear and trench coats.

3. Short almond cola nails

A post shared by Julia Diogo (@paintedbyjools) A photo posted by on

Short almond nails have been a go-to shape this year, so it makes sense to combine them with this classic cola hue. It's warm, cosy and perfectly chic, which is really all you need from your autumnal manicure.

4. Cherry cola nails

A post shared by Natasha (@bynatashad) A photo posted by on

With cherry nails also proving popular this season, adding a hint of cola brown into the mix is a no-brainer. The result is this deep and luxe wine-like red that is just so classic.

5. Glazed cherry cola nails

A post shared by Fliss Alton (@gelsbyfliss) A photo posted by on

Speaking of cherry cola, adding a pearlescent chrome finish over the top will perfectly mimic the nostalgic look of red cola cubes. Plus, it's another manicure that will look right at home during the festive period.

6. Cola French tips

A post shared by Fliss Alton (@gelsbyfliss) A photo posted by on

For French tip nail lovers, pairing a rich cola-brown with the classic tip-enhancing design is a great option for both autumn and winter wear. You could also opt for a chrome coat over the top, to channel a sparkling, chilled glass of cola or the sheer gleam of a cola bottle sweet.

7. Short cola nails

A post shared by Saskia Fenwick (@saskiafenwick) A photo posted by on

Warm, cosy and perfectly chic, this wash of chestnut brown is perfect for autumn wear and reminds us of the bottom end of a cola bottle sweet. If you really wanted to recreate that look specifically, you could opt for more of a sheer, jelly-brown shade, but we think this block brown and short length is best for a classy and wearable manicure.

8. Festive cola nails

A post shared by Fliss Alton (@gelsbyfliss) A photo posted by on

Remember when we said this trend could also work for the festive period? Well, here's the proof - it marries a cherry cola tint with a red, tinsel-like glitter that is just so perfect for December and especially chic when paired with this sort of square nail shape.