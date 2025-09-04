For an instant ode to cosy season, essie's All Checked Out nail polish is our chicest pick

Autumn is here, and with it comes the desire to swap sunny manicures for cosier hues (to reflect the type of weather that has us hiding under warm blankets) And we've found the perfect polish to kick off the season: essie's All Checked Out.

While the 2025 nail trends have brought a few surprises, like spring's butter yellow manicures and dark brown nails for summer, autumn's most popular looks are usually quite easy to predict. We'd argue that it's the season with the most timeless colour palette, with dark reds, burgundy, muted neutrals, and warm browns garnering endless requests. And for good reason, as these hues never fail to look expensive and chic.

If you're stuck on which of the array of stylish cold-weather shades to choose, we've spotted one specific essie nail polish garnering interest - and it's deliciously rich.

For the perfect autumnal mani, essie's All Checked Out is a must-have

While you probably already have iconic shades like Ballet Slippers and essie's Bordeaux nail colour on your radar, several of the brand's other shades have been gaining some well-deserved recognition this year. Riviera Rush, for one, became a popular pick for those wanting to achieve a bright, marine manicure, while Atelier At The Bay caught many an eye with its trendy, creamy and pastel yellow tint.

Autumn is proving to be a similar story, but instead of aquatic brights and creamy pastels, it's a deep, chocolate brown that goes by the name of All Checked Out, which is spiking Google searches.

RRP: £10.99 Described by the brand as a 'creamy, raisin-brown' with purple undertones, essie's All Checked Out is a one-stop for a chic, autumn-winter manicure. Just two coats will deliver a pigmented finish and glossy gel-like shine. For extra gleam, though, layer the essie Gel Couture top coat over it.

Warm and dark chocolate tones are perfect for the cold weather months, and like dark red, burgundy, and black, they offer a very sophisticated detail to your outfits. This essie colour combines purple undertones with creamy cocoa-brown to create a bold but infinitely wearable look. Picture it with a fuzzy, cream knit jumper or wool coat.

We would recommend pairing this colour with either squoval or trendy short square nails, for a really modern and stylish manicure. If you're doing your nails at home, we also suggest investing in a cuticle oil and one of the best hand creams to keep your hands looking their best in the chillier seasons, and ward off chapping and cracked skin.

Other autumnal essie nail polishes we love

If you're keen to build your at-home, autumn manicure wardrobe now, we've also rounded up three other popular and stylish shades, including Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson's favourite Bordeaux colour...