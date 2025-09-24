Marks and Spencer's Christmas collection is here to bring the joy back to festive decor
Ready to deck the halls with a whole lot of fun this year? M&S has you covered
I know what you're thinking, Christmas already? It's not even Halloween yet, but shops are already releasing their festive collections, and with items selling out quickly, the time to shop is now.
While we are aware it's only just become autumn decor time, the Christmas prep seems to be getting earlier and earlier each year. With some of our favourite brands already tempting us to purchase decorations, Next's gingerbread tree skirt is a fine example.
The latest source of temptation? Marks and Spencer's fun-filled collection has enough Christmas decorating ideas to fill your home for the festive season. It's definitely too good to resist.
Marks and Spencer's Christmas collection
You may not have already been planning your Christmas centrepieces and decor theme, but the shops are stocking their decorations either way.
And even if you're against it, the truth is that some of the best products are selling out quickly as people plan ahead for the festive season.
So when we saw the new Christmas offerings at M&S, we had to share our favourite pieces, lest they sell out and be gone forever.
It's clear this year, the iconic British brand has leaned into fun and whimsy more than ever. With niche glass ornaments like the full English breakfast, nostalgic colour palettes and an abundance of glitter.
"With customer searches for Christmas doubling year on year, M&S is the ultimate decorations destination. This year’s collection is bursting with festive personality, statement baubles and stylish pieces to elevate the season ahead," says Marks and Spencer.
So if you're looking to try out the nostalgic Christmas trend or simply want to inject some lighthearted fun into your holidays this year, M&S is the place to start.
Shop our favourite decorations
Party-ready decs
RRP: £25 | Whether you're a party host or not, this tinsel tree is sure to ramp up the fun in your home this festive season. This is sure to be a popular product; we don't expect stocks to last long.
Subtle yet charming
RRP: £29 | Lover of the traditional Christmas colour palette? This adorable treescape will keep you on track colour-wise, but also help warm up your room with its built-in bulbs.
Wall decor
RRP: £25 | Decorate your walls with these darling mini wreaths, each complete with its own on-trend velvet red bow. These are a great way of keeping your decor simple yet charming.
On-trend tree decor
RRP: £5 | At first, this tree hanging decoration looks rather simple, and yet its entire surface is covered in ruby-red beads. Bows aren't going anywhere this season, so this is a worthy addition to your tree.
Quirky bauble
RRP: £5 | Whatever your niche obsession is, chances are M&S have made a tree hanging of it this year. This leopard slipper decoration is a personal favourite and will be added to my cart immediately.
Chic and fun
RRP: £5 | What better way to get your home ready for party season than to adorn your tree with some of your favourite cocktails? This espresso martini piece is incredible with coffee bean garnish and a glittered rim.
Bold stripes
RRP: £12 | While we love the look of glass ornaments, these shatterproof baubles will be a godsend if you have a busy household or curious pets. They're bright, bold and indestructible (to a point)
Elevated festivity
RRP: £22 | These may be a little different to the bold eccentric decorations previously, but they're too elegant to pass up. They're battery-operated and controlled by a remote, perfect for adding a little Hogwarts magic this Christmas.
Pop of colour
RRP: £22 | Garlands are a great way of styling your mantlepiece or bannister for the holiday season. And this one with lights and colourful baubles will be sure to impress your guests.
It may only be September, but there's no harm in planning your Christmas tree themes already. That way, when it comes to the busy festive season, you won't have to worry about running from shop to shop looking for the perfect baubles.
