Marks and Spencer's Christmas collection is here to bring the joy back to festive decor

I know what you're thinking, Christmas already? It's not even Halloween yet, but shops are already releasing their festive collections, and with items selling out quickly, the time to shop is now.

While we are aware it's only just become autumn decor time, the Christmas prep seems to be getting earlier and earlier each year. With some of our favourite brands already tempting us to purchase decorations, Next's gingerbread tree skirt is a fine example.

The latest source of temptation? Marks and Spencer's fun-filled collection has enough Christmas decorating ideas to fill your home for the festive season. It's definitely too good to resist.

Marks and Spencer's Christmas collection

You may not have already been planning your Christmas centrepieces and decor theme, but the shops are stocking their decorations either way.

And even if you're against it, the truth is that some of the best products are selling out quickly as people plan ahead for the festive season.

So when we saw the new Christmas offerings at M&S, we had to share our favourite pieces, lest they sell out and be gone forever.

The whimsical new Christmas collection at M&S (Image credit: Marks and Spencer)

It's clear this year, the iconic British brand has leaned into fun and whimsy more than ever. With niche glass ornaments like the full English breakfast, nostalgic colour palettes and an abundance of glitter.

"With customer searches for Christmas doubling year on year, M&S is the ultimate decorations destination. This year’s collection is bursting with festive personality, statement baubles and stylish pieces to elevate the season ahead," says Marks and Spencer.

So if you're looking to try out the nostalgic Christmas trend or simply want to inject some lighthearted fun into your holidays this year, M&S is the place to start.

Shop our favourite decorations

It may only be September, but there's no harm in planning your Christmas tree themes already. That way, when it comes to the busy festive season, you won't have to worry about running from shop to shop looking for the perfect baubles.