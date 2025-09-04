Sorry, we know it's too early, but this adorable gingerbread tree skirt will sell out – and it's too good to miss

Yes, it's only September, and yes, we're talking about Christmas decorations, but if you're a forward planner and lover of all things festive, you won't want to miss this one – it's currently trending and therefore likely to sell out.

When it comes to Christmas decorating ideas and seasonal decor, there's always a brand that catches our attention early. This year, Next has us swooning far too early, and it's all thanks to one very adorable tree skirt.

The viral Next gingerbread Christmas tree skirt

After spotting the skirt in a TikTok round-up video of Next's Christmas offerings from the account @melh_20, we were seriously taken aback by the excitement from users ordering the loveable tree accessory.

Next is one of the brands that has started their Christmas releases on an unconventional, fun footing, from novelty soap dispensers to faux fur star tree toppers. However, the one item that immediately fell into our shopping cart was the gingerbread wooden Christmas tree skirt.

With its intricately painted houses and built-in warm-toned string lights, it's no surprise people are loving it online. And if you're looking to elevate your tree and try out a less polished Christmas tree theme this year, then look no further.

Exact match Next Gingerbread Lit Wooden Christmas Tree Skirt View at Next RRP: £35 | It's no wonder this tree skirt is so popular, it's unbelievably charming and can be folded away with ease after the festive season to store for next year. It comes with built-in lights; you'll just need to buy some batteries to achieve that magical warm glow.

The skirt is 180cm long, so we'd recommend measuring your tree if you want it to wrap around the entire base; however, if you can get away with it covering just the front of your tree, it's pretty much a universal fit.

We do, however, recommend ordering it quickly, even if you've not got round to trying autumn decor ideas yet. Multiple users on the TikTok video, now with nearly a million views, were rushing to comment about how they've already purchased the skirt both online and in-store.

One user says, "You should get commission off that tree skirt. I've never ordered anything so fast in my life." Another commented, "The way I RAN to the Next website to buy that gingerbread tree skirt."

Whether or not you're ready to start collecting the best Christmas tree decorations, you might want to snap this one up before it goes.

Shop the Christmas collection

Festive Draught Excluder Next Christmas Velvet Bows Draught Excluder View at Next RRP: £26 | If you're trying to keep your home warm for less, draught excluders can be a big help. And this one is charmingly festive but also appropriate all year round. Multi-colour baubles Next 20 Pack Multi Brights Mini Flocked Baubles View at Next RRP: £5 | These flocked baubles are a steal for just a fiver, they come in rich jewel tones and will add that perfect pop of colour to your tree. Festive mug Next Natural Gingerbread Mug View at Next RRP: £8 | There's nothing quite like a hot chocolate on a night once the festive season arrives. This mug is another piece that's been received well online, and we can't help but feel the same.

With each Christmas period that goes by, it's clear that the style and aesthetic of the nostalgic Christmas trend is becoming more and more popular.

People are leaning more into colourful and charming festive decorations, preferring them over the more chic, refined look. We even saw celebrities like Stacey Dooley opting for an over-the-top colourful Christmas tree with all the glitter and bows.

So it's no surprise then that some of our favourite brands are tapping into the joyfulness with their festive designs and releases.

Once you've got the base of your tree covered, why not try out some new Christmas tree topper ideas? From the traditional gold stars to the ever-popular giant bows, your tree will be the centrepiece of your home this festive season.