Stacey Dooley's extravagantly colourful Christmas tree is proving divisive – but I'm in team 'love it'

Now it's December we are seeing a wave of celebrity trees hitting our Instagram feeds to inspire our decorating schemes. However, the latest one, from TV presenter Stacey Dooley, has divided opinion. Although the larger majority are in awe, myself included.

There's no denying ribbons and bows are one of the top Christmas decorating ideas of the year. Whether you're using a giant bow as a Christmas tree topper or have simply tied a piece of ribbon on every hook and handle in your home, bows are big news this year.

Even the celebs are hopping on the trend, with Stacey Dooley's tree perhaps being the most extravagant example. Covered from top to toe in multi-coloured tulle and silk bows, Stacey's tree has wowed many but left others less enamoured. Where do you stand?

Stacey Dooley's Colourful Christmas tree

When it comes to Christmas time are you more of a maximalist decor sort of person or do you prefer to keep to your year-round Minimaluxe aesthetic? Festiveness comes in many different shapes and sizes but it's clear this year there's a definite trend swaying towards more is more.

It's certainly the direction Stacey Dooley has gone, sharing her showstopping tree on her Instagram @sjdooley. The real fir tree is artfully covered from top to bottom with large bows in various colours and fabrics.

A post shared by Stacey Dooley (@sjdooley) A photo posted by on

It's certainly one of the most showstopping trees we've seen so far this year and no doubt reflects Stacey's home interiors which are just as colourful and playful.

The tree, designed, supplied and installed by independent floral company Mary Mary Florals features tulle bows, satin bows and a plethora of lametta-style tinsel in pink and gold. The bright colours are illuminated perfectly by warm-toned lights.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Mary told w&h exclusively, “We love the maximalist impact of this tree, each bow was handmade using silk and tulle, and the colours together looked so striking!“.

Shop colourful Christmas decor

Bow tree topper Gold sequin bow View at John Lewis RRP: £6 | You can easily participate in the bow trend without going crazy with various colours. This gold sequin bow from John Lewis is the perfect tree statement or topper. It'll bring the glitz without completely overpowering your other decor. Colourful baubles Argos Home Pack Of 49 Christmas Baubles View at Argos RRP: was £15 now £11.25 | With nearly 50 baubles in the pack this is ideal for those starting Christmas decorating from scratch or alternatively if you've decided just one tree isn't enough this year. Should you want to introduce some fun colours to your tree without bows then these are ideal. Tulle for bows Trimming Shop Organza Roll View at Amazon RRP: £7.89 | If you're actually a fan of the organza bows then you can easily recreate them at home. These rolls of organza come in a plethora of different colours and are perfect for small DIY's like this one.

Whilst most users have shown their adoration and jealousy over the tree which could be considered an art installation in its own right, there are a few who haven't warmed up to it.

One user comments, "Wouldn’t do for us all to like the same things!" Understandably such a statement tree isn't to everyone's liking however that's the best thing about trees and Christmas tree alternatives, you can express yourself through them.

These loud and proud tree ornaments aren't seen as typically traditional Christmas decorations but playing around with your Christmas tree theme like this can be just as festive as the reds, golds and greens.

The decorating team at Dunelm are clearly onboard with the Maximalist trend (Image credit: Dunelm)

Playing around with more unique colours, like pinks, blues and purples brings an uplifting feel to your decor. So although you might agree with some of the comments, changing things up this Christmas isn't so bad after all.

A post shared by Mary Mary Florals (@marymaryflorals) A photo posted by on

Incidentally, Mary Mary Florals were responsible for our fashion editor Caroline Parr's wedding flowers, so we were well aware of the florist's impressive use of colour in her creations

Colour schemes aside, if you want to make your Christmas tree look more expensive then there are many ways you can do so. From adjusting the lighting to adding small finishing touches, just the smallest tweaks can make all the difference.