LIVE: Black Friday beauty deals for 2023 that are actually worth buying – according to our team of experts

While it's not technically Friday yet, the Black Friday beauty deals are already starting to ramp up and are set to keep getting better right up until Cyber Monday.

We're only one day away from the biggest sales event of the year, with Black Friday falling on Friday 24th November this year. And as always, the beauty discounts are mega - encompassing everything from savings on the best perfumes for women, like rare Diptyque Black Friday finds, to luxe hair tools, like the Dyson Airwrap.

That being said though, it can be easy to get caught up in the Black Friday buzz, especially when bombarded by words like "huge" and "biggest ever". Plus, some brands like to keep us in suspense by only announcing their deals on the big day itself, making it hard to know when is the best time to snag your favourites.

So, in light of this, our in-house beauty team are bringing you the deals that we ourselves are buying (or are at least recommending to our friends). From retailers like Face the Future, Sephora and John Lewis, we'll be bringing you real-time updates on all the deals that are actually worth your time and money this Black Friday weekend.

Our beauty deals quick list

If you want to dive straight into the beauty savings, these are all the retailers with active Black Friday discounts to check out...

Editors' picks: Thursday's best deals

The deals are here but not all are equal, in fact, for our editor these hair and beauty buys are so far, outshining them all...

So Rare! Dyson Airwrap Origin Multi Styler and Dryer: was £400 , now £350 at Argos (save £50) The Airwrap has been on many of our writers' wishlists for years and with these Dyson Black Friday deals, how are we supposed to resist? This tool features numerous attachments to dry, curl, shape and smooth flyaways meaning that really, it's the only hair tool you need in your arsenal.

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 EDP: was £235 , now £199.75 at John Lewis (save £36) An absolute staple for our team and an everyday must for our Beauty Editor, Aleesha Badkar, this cult buy is rarely on sale. A luxury blend of woody florals, amber and saffron, this chic spritz gives off elegant and original.

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter: was £39, now £29.25 at Cult Beauty (save £9.25) Most of us love glowy makeup and this filter is a staple in lots of the team's routines. Alas, sales on Charlotte Tilbury best-sellers are often few and far between, so we're capitalizing on this 25% discount while we can! Use the code: SKY HIGH SAVINGS at checkout!