How to build a plus size capsule wardrobe according to a size 18 fashion editor

A plus size capsule wardrobe will help to negate those 'nothing to wear' sartorial meltdowns. With a vast improvement in plus size options, across both high street and designer brands in the last decade, pulling together a selection of key wardrobe building blocks is easier than ever before.

When it comes to compiling a plus size capsule wardrobe, this idea is not as mythical as you might think. The number of plus size clothing brands or mainstream labels offering offering clothes for plus sizes has greatly increased in recent years, delivering both trend-worthy looks and classic staples to help fuller-figured women have more ways to reflect their personal style.

If you're after plus size outfit ideas, the best place to start is by looking inside your own closet and ensuring you have a solid selection of key pieces that will form the foundation of looks. This can be classic shoes, the best plus size dresses or jeans, or a selection of simple sweaters and t-shirts. To this you can add more trend led pieces, interpreting the latest autumn/winter fashion trends 2023, to suit your tastes. These key items form the basis of a capsule plus size wardrobe and once you have the basics secured, there really will be no stopping.

Plus size capsule wardrobe ideas from a plus size fashion editor

As a plus size fashion editor I am well aware of the pitfalls when it comes to size inclusivity, making a capsule wardrobe for plus sizes particularly important. As by securing the best trousers, a versatile skirt, or a chic blazer that sharpens any outfit, you can ensure that you can always make this season's styles your own. While this list isn't exhaustive of what you should own, it does give you a good grounding into the type of key silhouettes to look out for. I've also compiled a more comprehensive list and style tips at the end of the article.

What does a plus size capsule wardrobe consist of

There are no set rules for what your plus size capsule wardrobe should contain, however I have compiled a guide as to the items I would recommend as a size 18 woman. A capsule wardrobe is often seen as quite a mythical fashion goal, but essentially it should be filled with interchangeable items that suit your personal style. That means that if you're a stylish top to wear with jeans kind of person, these will be a prominent feature in your wardrobe. If however, you're all about dresses and cute knitwear, then these will form the overwhelming part of your plus size capsule wardrobe.

Below I have put together a checklist of what you may want to include and some ideas of garment shapes that you may want to consider.

Jeans: There is no style of jeans that you should avoid, after all, it's all about what makes you feel good. However, when it comes to a plus size capsule wardrobe, you're looking to ground your wardrobe in core basics that will go through the seasons with you, rather than leaning too heavily into the denim trends. This means classic shapes such as straight and skinny are a must. A straight jean is universally flattering and will help to balance your proportions, without adding much fabric. Skinny jeans are great with longer tops and floaty blouses, contouring your lower half, and giving a more shapewear, sculpting finish. Add trending styles in - such as the best wide leg jeans as and when. Just remember to consider proportions, the baggier the jeans, the more fitted you want your top to be. For floatier tops and sleeves, opt for straight or skinny jeans to balance the mass of fabric.

Tops: A selection of tops will form the foundation of your wardrobe and having a strong selection will ensure you always have something to wear. Firstly get your basics sorted - short sleeve, long sleeve, camisoles, in a selection of neutral colours. After that, the world is your oyster. From classic tailored shirts, to floaty blouses, consider all the occasions you attend and shop accordingly. You may want to refresh blouses or add pieces in to help give a nod to the latest trends of the season. When it comes to necklines, as previously this is quite the personal choice. V-necks, round necks and sweetheart necklines are particularly flattering on fuller busts, while boat and crew necks are universally flattering and offer extra coverage. When it comes to collars, you may find big collars, despite being directional, will broaden your frame.

Knitwear: Even if you're a warm person, as autumn hits, we're officially in jumper season. For those who find they overheat easily the best jumpers will often be in cotton or cashmere, giving you warmth and breathability, as both these natural fabrics regulate body temperature. You can also look to wool or wool blends for a similar cosy effect. Synthetic knitwear, which is prominent, particularly on the high street, can leave you feeling a little too warm, so opt for these styles on particularly cold days. Aside from jumpers, look to cardigans to add a less formal layer to a look. Cropped, or shorter styles are ideal for showing off your waist, while long line designs can replace a coat on autumn days.

Trousers: Similarly to jeans, the trouser shape you choose, will largely depend on your personal style and comfort. However, a straight legged, tailored design, as well as a wide leg palazzo will always come in handy. Opt for neutral colours that will mix and match with tops and knitwear with ease. A front crease, will help to elongate your pins, while a stretch waistband ensures comfort. To highlight your waist don't forget to tuck or half-tuck your top in.

Skirts: A-line skirts are universally flattering, creating an hourglass silhouette, with a narrowed waist and fuller hem. This is the easiest skirt to add to a plus size capsule wardrobe, although there are plenty of options to choose from. For a more contoured, body hugging finish, try a slinky slip skirt with a tucked or half tucked top, or a pencil skirt.

Dresses: Compiling a plus size capsule wardrobe as a dress wearer does have its difficulties. A one and done outfit, the best dresses will of course, make you feel instantly put together, but in terms of compiling outfits, you'll find you need more accessories, jackets and perhaps cardigans, but less in the way of separates such as jeans, trousers and skirts. There are many different dress silhouettes and you may have a particular go to shape - such as an empire line, or a particular hem length such as the best midi dresses. If you are predominantly a dress wearer then you may find it harder to cut down on styles as you're relatively limited as each dress will be its own outfit. To mix it up, why not try layering a sweater over a dress to give it a more top and skirt feel.

Outerwear: Dependent on the season, there are many different types of coats and outerwear to choose from. For a winter wardrobe, you'll be looking for the best winter coats. A puffer jacket style is ideal for every day and casual wear, while the best wool coats are smart for office attire, or more formal occasions. If you're a particularly warm person, try a longer line cardigan, or an unlined wool winter coat for a cosy feel that won't overheat you.

Jackets/blazer: The best blazers are a sartorial must have, even if you simply keep yours on the back of your office chair to sharpen any look for those last minute meetings. Wearable both for an occasion, or casually - jeans and a blazer makes a great combo. In terms of autumn and spring, leather jackets are a timeless piece and well worth investing in. When it comes to a plus size capsule wardrobe, unfortunately top quality fabrics can still be a little bit of a struggle, always opt for the best leather you can afford, as it will last the longest.

Boots: This shoe style can strike fear into many a plus size shopper, as the market for wider fit and wider calf boots has not always been there. While it still isn't the most readily available, there are definitely more options on the market than ever before, with a number of high street and specialist retailers recognising the need for more inclusive sizing. While you should take note of the boot trends 2023, there are some classic styles that will always have a home in your shoe capsule wardrobe including knee high boots, ankle or calf length boots and the enduring trend that is a cowboy boot.

Shoes: There are no restrictions on what shoes to have in a plus size capsule wardrobe and as with boots there are far more wide fits available across the board than ever before. As an absolute minimum, I recommend have a pair of white trainers, a pair of smart work shoes, such as a loafer and a neutral court shoe - a black small block heel will help you dress up any ensemble. In summer, add to this collection a pair of casual walking sandals such as a Birkenstock or Teva, and a prettier evening sandal, with or without heels.

This list is by no means a full checklist and you can add or take away as you see fit. Of course, within your plus size capsule wardrobe you may want to add the best designer bag, or a crossbody for your daily commute, but as these aren't size specific, we haven't added them to this particular list.

How to curate a plus size capsule wardrobe

When it comes to curating a plus size capsule wardrobe, the most important thing to do is start with decluttering your clothes. This means getting everything out of your existing wardrobe and having a thorough clear out. To do this, it might be easier to divide your clothes into two seasons, spring/summer and autumn/winter. Go through everything in your wardrobe, trying items on to make sure you still like them and they still fit. Separate anything to big or too small, and decide if you're going to sell or donate these items. If anything has any particular sentimental value, we recommend keeping these items folded in a memory box with an image of you in the item, placing these outside of your working wardrobe. Create another pile of items that need fixing or cleaning and a final section of items to return to your wardrobe.

While there is no set number of items for a plus size capsule wardrobe, every item, should go with another three items for maximum versatility. If you have clothes that don't go with anything, make a note, so you know you need to find pieces to add to make them work. Create a shopping list, so that you get your basics covered and don't get distracted.

Just remember, when it comes to crafting your own, personal, plus size capsule wardrobe, the most important thing is that your clothes make you feel good. In essence you're after versatile items that you can mix and match to increase every pieces cost-per-wear.