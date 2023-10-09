How to build a plus size capsule wardrobe according to a size 18 fashion editor
A plus size capsule wardrobe will help to negate those 'nothing to wear' sartorial meltdowns. With a vast improvement in plus size options, across both high street and designer brands in the last decade, pulling together a selection of key wardrobe building blocks is easier than ever before.
When it comes to compiling a plus size capsule wardrobe, this idea is not as mythical as you might think. The number of plus size clothing brands or mainstream labels offering offering clothes for plus sizes has greatly increased in recent years, delivering both trend-worthy looks and classic staples to help fuller-figured women have more ways to reflect their personal style.
If you're after plus size outfit ideas, the best place to start is by looking inside your own closet and ensuring you have a solid selection of key pieces that will form the foundation of looks. This can be classic shoes, the best plus size dresses or jeans, or a selection of simple sweaters and t-shirts. To this you can add more trend led pieces, interpreting the latest autumn/winter fashion trends 2023, to suit your tastes. These key items form the basis of a capsule plus size wardrobe and once you have the basics secured, there really will be no stopping.
Plus size capsule wardrobe ideas from a plus size fashion editor
As a plus size fashion editor I am well aware of the pitfalls when it comes to size inclusivity, making a capsule wardrobe for plus sizes particularly important. As by securing the best trousers, a versatile skirt, or a chic blazer that sharpens any outfit, you can ensure that you can always make this season's styles your own. While this list isn't exhaustive of what you should own, it does give you a good grounding into the type of key silhouettes to look out for. I've also compiled a more comprehensive list and style tips at the end of the article.
RRP: £155 | The best straight leg jeans are a must in a plus size capsule wardrobe. This universally flattering shape works with almost every look, and is easily styled with tops tucked in, half tucked, or slipped loose over the top of the waistband for a more laidback feel.
RRP: £15.99 | Available up to a size 4XL, this plus size pack of t-shirts offers a great building block for a plus size capsule wardrobe. The classic black design will go with everything, while the striped iteration is just as timeless.
RRP: £19.99 | Available up to a size 4X and in two neutral colourways, this is a great basic to have in your plus size capsule wardrobe. Easy to slip on under low cut dresses, team with a simple blazer or wear under V-neck knits, having a core building block such as this will help to make other items work harder.
RRP: £335 | Available up to a UK size 28, it's one of the best blazers for size inclusivity, ensuring anyone can feel suited and booted this season. The single breasted design is flattering on a fuller bust, but don't forget you can change the button for a jazzier version to make this blazer evening ready. Opt for a black version for most of the year, adding a camel or camel for spring.
RRP: £38 | Nailing how to style a leather skirt is easier than you might think. While the fabrication might feel fancy, pay close attention to the silhouette you have chosen. This A-line design will sit higher on the waist, to create a svelter middle, which is emphasised by the wider hemline, delivering a more hourglass shape. Faux leather is a cost effective alternative too.
RRP: £35 | An A-line is universally flattering and this high waisted design with fuller skirt body creates a nipped in waist and elegant longer hem finish. The monochromatic print is timeless, while the shirred waistband can be shown off, with a tucked in top, or hidden under a longer line blouse. Pair with everything from the best new-in boots to androgynous loafers.
RRP: £60 | When it comes to how to wear a wrap dress, this is one of the most universally flattering dresses to invest in. A little black dress never dates, so you can guarantee this will be in your wardrobe for years to come. The V-neck draws the eye down, while the floaty sleeve offers upper arm coverage. The A-line skirt will glide elegantly over hips and thighs.
RRP: £119 | A graphic print is great in a plus size capsule wardrobe. This midi dress with swishy skirt, flutes effortlessly over your frame, with a self-tie fabric belt that will help you personalise the fit. Built with neutral colours, this dress will work well for all occasions, going with all shoes and bags with ease. The full sleeve makes this one of the best autumn dresses.
RRP: £55 | Every closet needs a party-ready dress and this leopard print livens up a timeless print with this acidic colourway. The side tie belt draws the eye up and in to narrow your waistline, while the asymmetric hem, that is shorter at the front, helps to lengthen your legs. A floatier sleeve delivers upper arm coverage whilst ensuring you won't overheat.
RRP: £70 | Don't be afraid to add print and colour to your wardrobe as a means of showcasing your personal style. This long thick cardigan is ideal for those who find coats too bulky, particularly if you're only stepping from house to car and then into a cosy office.
RRP: £75 | A cardigan is a great option for slipping on over spring or autumn dresses for added warmth as the weather takes a further dip. This cable knit design has a wonderfully vintage feel, while the V-neck shape is flattering on fuller busts.
RRP: £79 | The best jumpers are a must for autumn and winter capsule wardrobes and this white, half cable knit design has a relaxed and slouchy feel. The slightly cropped hemline will pair well with high waisted jeans or skirts as it creates a central focus point that will narrow a waistline for a more hourglass shape. Snap up a selection of knits in different colours as a good base layer.
RRP: £235 | A white shirt is a minimalist capsule wardrobe hero and this design from Italian clothing brand Marina Rinaldi is cut specially for curves. Wear tucked in for smarter occasions, pairing with wide leg trousers, or A-line skirts, or slip on over a camisole, half-tucked for a more laid back feel. You can also wear it open over a t-shirt instead of a cardigan.
RRP: £229 | Pretty blouses can be injected into a plus size capsule wardrobe to add a softer and more directional feel to everyday and occasionwear looks. The lighter tulle fabrication keeps you cool, while the rich embellishment make this design wearable from AM to PM. Having a set of fancier tops are the perfect way to dress up staples such as tailored trousers.
RRP: £17 | Sweetheart necklines are a great choice for fuller busts, as they create a flattering frame for your decolletage. While neutral colours go with everything, don't be afraid to add colour into your wardrobe through your tops to help your personality shine. The peplum on this design helps to narrow a waist and skim over a midriff for a curvy finish.
RRP: £20 | Opt for elevated basics, such as fancy sleeved t-shirts for easy wears that still pack a style punch. The polka dot design is one that will never date, while the classic, crew-neck t-shirt fit is one that works for most body shapes.
RRP: £29.99 | Tailored trousers are ideal for a capsule wardrobe for work or a smart dinner date. The slim fit, coupled with the front crease helps to elongate your legs. The slightly cropped hem will work well with ankle boots tucked under the trouser leg, or will show off ankles with a pair of dressy flats.
RRP: £49 | Robell are a great make of trouser for plus size women, with a generous cut, stretch waistband and superb cut through the bum and thighs. Stocking up on the classics will create the basic building blocks for your plus size capsule wardrobe, leaving you to have fun with tops, blouses and jackets.
RRP: £139 | Available to a size 26, a jumpsuit is a great plus size alternative to a little black dress. Many women find they need the best anti chafing shorts under dresses, but opting for a one-and-done flattering jumpsuit negates the needs for shorts under your dress. We love the bold and celebratory hue. The cross over front and one shoulder ruffle adds plenty of detail.
RRP: £1,189 | The best leather jackets are a timeless investment, and while this one is pricey, the buttery leather will only improve with age, with this one never dating. The more classic cut fits and flatters curves and we love the leather belt that can be used to really emphasise your curves. Wear with everything.
RRP: £369 | You can't go wrong with the best trench coats are an autumn and spring capsule wardrobe must have, as this lighter layer will see you through both seasons come rain or shine. The khaki hue of this designer iteration offers a welcomed change from classic beige and is ideal for those after deep autumn colours.
RRP: £349 | Available in sizes 18 to 24, this camel coat is crafted from Italian wool for a sumptuous and elegant feel. With a easily adaptable wrap over front, the self tie fabric belt can be swapped for a contrast or coordinating leather belt to add an even more high end feel. This coat is from the new Tyra Banks collaboration.
RRP: £110 | Puffer jackets strike many as a coat that adds bulk, but it's all down to clever cuts, that make this cosy coat one for your plus size capsule wardrobe. Opt for designs that nip in at the waist, or like this one, have a waist belt to help contour your curves. The long line and faux fur trim are great added details.
RRP: £135 | Maybe better known for its sandals and the Birkenstock clogs, the brand also has a great selection of trainers that encompass the brand's comfort technology so you can get style and substance. In sizes 2.5 to 14.5 this is an extremely wide ranging and inclusive shoe that will go with everything.
RRP: £85 | Wondering how to style loafers? This androgynous shoe choice is a great option for a flat shoe that still feels smart. Crafted from leather, with a classic snaffle front, this style is ideal for everything from the office to a day out shopping. They come in a wide fit too, for added comfort.
RRP: £159 | Sole Bliss shoes are largely designed with bunion cushioning in mind, but this stylish shoe brand also makes comfy shoes, and thanks to the cushioning work wear for wider fit. A sleek black pair of heels will save you from multiple sartorial meltdowns, while the elongated toe will lengthen legs.
RRP: £225 | If you thought you couldn't wear the best knee high boots due to wide calves, think again. Duo stocks up to a foot size 10, as well as 8 different calf sizes so you can find your perfect fit. Stocked with beautiful winter boots, largely in classic styles and colourways, you're bound to find a dreamy pair.
What does a plus size capsule wardrobe consist of
There are no set rules for what your plus size capsule wardrobe should contain, however I have compiled a guide as to the items I would recommend as a size 18 woman. A capsule wardrobe is often seen as quite a mythical fashion goal, but essentially it should be filled with interchangeable items that suit your personal style. That means that if you're a stylish top to wear with jeans kind of person, these will be a prominent feature in your wardrobe. If however, you're all about dresses and cute knitwear, then these will form the overwhelming part of your plus size capsule wardrobe.
Below I have put together a checklist of what you may want to include and some ideas of garment shapes that you may want to consider.
- Jeans: There is no style of jeans that you should avoid, after all, it's all about what makes you feel good. However, when it comes to a plus size capsule wardrobe, you're looking to ground your wardrobe in core basics that will go through the seasons with you, rather than leaning too heavily into the denim trends. This means classic shapes such as straight and skinny are a must. A straight jean is universally flattering and will help to balance your proportions, without adding much fabric. Skinny jeans are great with longer tops and floaty blouses, contouring your lower half, and giving a more shapewear, sculpting finish. Add trending styles in - such as the best wide leg jeans as and when. Just remember to consider proportions, the baggier the jeans, the more fitted you want your top to be. For floatier tops and sleeves, opt for straight or skinny jeans to balance the mass of fabric.
- Tops: A selection of tops will form the foundation of your wardrobe and having a strong selection will ensure you always have something to wear. Firstly get your basics sorted - short sleeve, long sleeve, camisoles, in a selection of neutral colours. After that, the world is your oyster. From classic tailored shirts, to floaty blouses, consider all the occasions you attend and shop accordingly. You may want to refresh blouses or add pieces in to help give a nod to the latest trends of the season. When it comes to necklines, as previously this is quite the personal choice. V-necks, round necks and sweetheart necklines are particularly flattering on fuller busts, while boat and crew necks are universally flattering and offer extra coverage. When it comes to collars, you may find big collars, despite being directional, will broaden your frame.
- Knitwear: Even if you're a warm person, as autumn hits, we're officially in jumper season. For those who find they overheat easily the best jumpers will often be in cotton or cashmere, giving you warmth and breathability, as both these natural fabrics regulate body temperature. You can also look to wool or wool blends for a similar cosy effect. Synthetic knitwear, which is prominent, particularly on the high street, can leave you feeling a little too warm, so opt for these styles on particularly cold days. Aside from jumpers, look to cardigans to add a less formal layer to a look. Cropped, or shorter styles are ideal for showing off your waist, while long line designs can replace a coat on autumn days.
- Trousers: Similarly to jeans, the trouser shape you choose, will largely depend on your personal style and comfort. However, a straight legged, tailored design, as well as a wide leg palazzo will always come in handy. Opt for neutral colours that will mix and match with tops and knitwear with ease. A front crease, will help to elongate your pins, while a stretch waistband ensures comfort. To highlight your waist don't forget to tuck or half-tuck your top in.
- Skirts: A-line skirts are universally flattering, creating an hourglass silhouette, with a narrowed waist and fuller hem. This is the easiest skirt to add to a plus size capsule wardrobe, although there are plenty of options to choose from. For a more contoured, body hugging finish, try a slinky slip skirt with a tucked or half tucked top, or a pencil skirt.
- Dresses: Compiling a plus size capsule wardrobe as a dress wearer does have its difficulties. A one and done outfit, the best dresses will of course, make you feel instantly put together, but in terms of compiling outfits, you'll find you need more accessories, jackets and perhaps cardigans, but less in the way of separates such as jeans, trousers and skirts. There are many different dress silhouettes and you may have a particular go to shape - such as an empire line, or a particular hem length such as the best midi dresses. If you are predominantly a dress wearer then you may find it harder to cut down on styles as you're relatively limited as each dress will be its own outfit. To mix it up, why not try layering a sweater over a dress to give it a more top and skirt feel.
- Outerwear: Dependent on the season, there are many different types of coats and outerwear to choose from. For a winter wardrobe, you'll be looking for the best winter coats. A puffer jacket style is ideal for every day and casual wear, while the best wool coats are smart for office attire, or more formal occasions. If you're a particularly warm person, try a longer line cardigan, or an unlined wool winter coat for a cosy feel that won't overheat you.
- Jackets/blazer: The best blazers are a sartorial must have, even if you simply keep yours on the back of your office chair to sharpen any look for those last minute meetings. Wearable both for an occasion, or casually - jeans and a blazer makes a great combo. In terms of autumn and spring, leather jackets are a timeless piece and well worth investing in. When it comes to a plus size capsule wardrobe, unfortunately top quality fabrics can still be a little bit of a struggle, always opt for the best leather you can afford, as it will last the longest.
- Boots: This shoe style can strike fear into many a plus size shopper, as the market for wider fit and wider calf boots has not always been there. While it still isn't the most readily available, there are definitely more options on the market than ever before, with a number of high street and specialist retailers recognising the need for more inclusive sizing. While you should take note of the boot trends 2023, there are some classic styles that will always have a home in your shoe capsule wardrobe including knee high boots, ankle or calf length boots and the enduring trend that is a cowboy boot.
- Shoes: There are no restrictions on what shoes to have in a plus size capsule wardrobe and as with boots there are far more wide fits available across the board than ever before. As an absolute minimum, I recommend have a pair of white trainers, a pair of smart work shoes, such as a loafer and a neutral court shoe - a black small block heel will help you dress up any ensemble. In summer, add to this collection a pair of casual walking sandals such as a Birkenstock or Teva, and a prettier evening sandal, with or without heels.
This list is by no means a full checklist and you can add or take away as you see fit. Of course, within your plus size capsule wardrobe you may want to add the best designer bag, or a crossbody for your daily commute, but as these aren't size specific, we haven't added them to this particular list.
How to curate a plus size capsule wardrobe
When it comes to curating a plus size capsule wardrobe, the most important thing to do is start with decluttering your clothes. This means getting everything out of your existing wardrobe and having a thorough clear out. To do this, it might be easier to divide your clothes into two seasons, spring/summer and autumn/winter. Go through everything in your wardrobe, trying items on to make sure you still like them and they still fit. Separate anything to big or too small, and decide if you're going to sell or donate these items. If anything has any particular sentimental value, we recommend keeping these items folded in a memory box with an image of you in the item, placing these outside of your working wardrobe. Create another pile of items that need fixing or cleaning and a final section of items to return to your wardrobe.
While there is no set number of items for a plus size capsule wardrobe, every item, should go with another three items for maximum versatility. If you have clothes that don't go with anything, make a note, so you know you need to find pieces to add to make them work. Create a shopping list, so that you get your basics covered and don't get distracted.
Just remember, when it comes to crafting your own, personal, plus size capsule wardrobe, the most important thing is that your clothes make you feel good. In essence you're after versatile items that you can mix and match to increase every pieces cost-per-wear.