Tilda Swinton's all-white look is effortlessly stylish. Summer might be over, but this hue lives on

Is there anything more elegant and expensive-looking than head-to-toe white? Tilda Swinton rocked this color-drenched look at the Venice Film Festival, pairing a fresh white blouse with matching wide-leg pants and it’s giving us some serious smart casual outfi t inspiration.

With summer coming to an end, you may be thinking about packing away those warm-weather whites, but it’s the perfect hue to brighten up your fall looks. Regardless of fall/winter fashion colour trends 2025, white has a timeless appeal that transcends the seasons. It has impact, with minimal effort, well, aside from the effort of trying not to spill your morning coffee down it, of course.

It’s the considered details that make Tilda’s outfit stand out from the crowd - from the oversized lapel to the embellished buttons - instantly elevating the style staples that make up her look. The actress leans into simplicity, pairing her classic, androgynous attire with some chunky black loafers, a cocktail ring and fuss-free sunglasses, proving once again that less is often more. The relaxed silhouette is also key in creating that effortless vibe. With a flowy shape, the A-lister has created definition by tucking in her loose-fit blouse, creating the illusion of a one-piece but with the ease of separates.

Wearing white from head to toe

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tilda may be wearing Chanel, but this getup is super easy to recreate with designer lookalikes. One of the best things about all-white looks is that they always look expensive so you can get that premium feel without the hefty price-tag.

As powerful as this look is together, when worn separately, both the blouse and pants have heaps of styling potential and will make worthy additions to your fall capsule wardrobe. Wide-leg pants are incredibly comfy to wear and are universally flattering too, lengthening legs and nipping in waistlines. Create a more casual look and team with sweaters and tees, or try wearing the blouse with a pencil skirt for your 9-5.

When taking this look into the colder months, consider adding some texture to add depth and interest. Try an oversized white wool coat as an extra layer or introduce some faux fur or shearling for an added dose of drama that’ll keep you toasty when temperatures drop.

Sometimes the simplest of looks can have the biggest impact, and Tilda’s outfit is no exception. Easy to recreate, it’s one to reach for when you want to feel instantly pulled together. Whilst we’re big fans of wearing all one shade, you can mix it up and incorporate other neutrals such as chocolate brown and cool creams, both hues are a big part of this season's color trends, or even add a pop of red for a bolder look that’ll see you straight through to the holiday season.