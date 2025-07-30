Rochelle Humes just gave a masterclass in how to wear this universally flattering jeans shape, yes, even in white

When it comes to summer outfit ideas, Rochelle Humes has been delivering in droves. Snapped by her stylist, Amber Jackson, outside the This Morning studios, Rochelle offered a masterclass for two of this summer's toughest to wear, denim trends: white, wide-leg jeans.

White jeans outfits have become a summer staple, but unlike our usual true blues, this lighter hue can feel quite daunting and get an unnecessary bad rap. A key denim trend for 2025, white jeans in all leg shapes are considered 'in' right now, and in a wide-leg shape, are just as flattering as any other colour jeans; the trick is all in how you style it.

Characterised by a wide hem and fuller leg shape that starts from the hip, nailing how to wear wide-leg jeans relies on how you divide up your shape, and Rochelle demonstrated this perfectly in a pair of white Mango jeans and a butter yellow fitted top from the same brand. By teaming her full-legged jeans with a much more fitted top, Rochelle balanced her silhouette and, in the process, highlighted her waist, creating hourglass curves.

Rochelle Humes shows how to wear white, wide-leg jeans in the most flattering way

Giving a nod to summer's love of pastel outfits, Rochelle's ensemble ticked off several spring/summer fashion trends for 2025. Pairing white, wide-leg jeans with a pale yellow top, not only did the TV presenter showcase this tricky jeans style with ease, but she also demonstrated how to wear butter yellow with a cool and directional feel. Rochelle's blouse featured ruched detailing through the bodice. This flattering detail helps to contour and highlight curves, and the fitted silhouette perfectly balances the fullness of the jeans.

Opting for floor-skimming jeans, Rochelle's shoes were hidden from view, but for a leg-lengthening finish, a pair of chunky heeled sandals or mules is always an excellent choice with wide-leg jeans.

To get the most from wide-leg jeans or trousers, make sure to keep your top half fitted and, where needed, tuck or at least half-tuck your top into your waistband to highlight your shape.

I've found three wide-leg jeans and top combos that will help you seal the deal on chic white, wide-leg jean outfits for summer.

Rochelle's This Morning style is always a great source of inspiration for our wardrobes, and with a summer of fashion ahead, we can't wait to see the looks that she puts together with her stylist.

While white jeans can feel somewhat exposing, as with most styles and shapes in fashion, it really is all about understanding how to balance your silhouette and use clothes to create the shape that you want. Wide-leg jeans, even in white, offer the opportunity for a figure-flattering, waist-nipping silhouette, and you should think of the jean colour as secondary to the shape when styling this item.

Like other neutral colours, white goes with almost anything, so it largely comes down to how much contrast you want in your look. For a more subtle finish, pair white jeans with colours with a similar tone.

Still feeling a little self-conscious in white? Add a well-tailored blazer in a dark, neutral colourway to ground your outfit and create a polished finish to the overall look.