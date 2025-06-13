Ricki Lake reminded us that whatever the weather, an all-black ensemble always works
When it comes to timeless style, Ricki Lake's all-black outfit is a stark reminder that sometimes capsule wardrobe staples are all you need
Sighted in SoHo, New York, Ricki Lake looked ideally dressed for the changeable summer weather. Stepping out in a maxi length, curved V-neck t-shirt dress, teamed with a leather bomber jacket, statement earrings and big, hefty heels, the all black ensemble ensured the star looked understated but put together.
While we'd love a summer filled with balmy weather, history suggests that isn't what we get, so having a great layering piece to solve what to wear over a dress, even in the warmer months, is a good idea. A leather or denim jacket is a strong choice, as they're just the right weight for spring and mild summer temperatures.
Selecting a trending bomber jacket, elevated by the leather fabric, Ricki Lake's pared-back but thoughtful outfit is such an easy one to recreate; in fact, you probably have lots of the items already in your summer capsule wardrobe.
Ricki Lake knows that even in summer, an all-black look is timeless
If you're ever having a sartorial meltdown, an all-black ensemble is one you can rely on. Everything will go, and this colourway always appears polished.
Opting for a deep neckline, Ricki Lake ensured that there was still plenty of light around her face, making this a flattering look. She added a pop of colour and further brightness with a pair of 3D floral earrings, offering a big nod to the jewellery trends of 2025.
The cropped leather bomber jacket, with subtle ribbed panels at the hem, helped to draw the eye in at her smallest part, creating a narrowed waistline, for a flattering, hourglass silhouette, balancing the star's proportions.
Finishing her look with a statement shoe, a great choice when going for a solid colour outfit, Ricki Lake selected the now sold-out Shoreditch High Platform from British brand Kurt Geiger. Decorated in embossed colourful stars, the platform shoes lengthened the star's silhouette, and ensured her dress hemline avoided sweeping the floor.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
An easy look to recreate for the months ahead, a maxi dress is always a key part of a summer wardrobe. Wearable at home, to work or on holiday, this timeless design can be dressed up or down, making it a brilliant investment.
Get the look
If you're after the best linen dresses, give this glamorous V-neck design a try. Ideal for what to wear in the heat, the natural, breathable fabric will keep you cool, without compromising on style. One of the best dresses with pockets for the months ahead, wear alone, or add a jacket for an evening breeze.
Want something with a bit more give? A jersey maxi dress will work right through the year. In summer, go sleeveless with your favourite sandals or flats, come the autumn and winter, layer over a long-sleeved top, or under a chunky knit, adding boots for added practicality.
For a more elevated option, this Rixo dress can take you from AM to PM. Thanks to the lace trim and gently gathered shoulder, this silky iteration is a basic black dress that has bags of style. Smart enough for an occasion with heels, or dress down with knitwear and trainers, this dress is guaranteed to max out its cost-per-wear.
When it comes to the best leather jackets, All Saints is hard to beat. This cropped, bomber design reflects the shape and style of Ricki's and is so versatile that you'll reach for it time and time again. Treat it like a cardigan, slipping it over dresses, t-shirts, or simple tops for an added layer that has plenty of style.
3D floral earrings are one of the biggest jewellery trends to filter down from the runway and onto the high street. This bold design comes in multiple colourways and will up-style any outfit they're paired with. Ideally suited to those with short hair, or worn with an up-do to show them off.
Sadly, Ricki Lake's exact shoe choice is sold out, but this pair from the same brand makes a strong second choice. With a near identical silhouette, thanks to the thick heel and chunky platform, Kurt Geiger's signature rainbow style is evident along the lower part of the shoe to add a much-needed burst of colour to your chosen look.
In a sea of celebrity looks, Ricki Lake's is not the boldest, but it is one we want in our arsenal, because sometimes simplicity and understated style is all you need.
Turning to a block colour palette, Ricki has taken out the hard work of matching up several hues, relying on a timeless black dress and an ever-cool leather jacket to ensure she looks polished.
Adding bold touches to finish off her outfit, a pair of statement shoes and trending earrings help to bring her ensemble up-to-date. This is a brilliant style-takeaway to help you refresh classic pieces. Remember, you don't need to re-do your wardrobe every season, with all the trending styles, but a few well-thought-out and directional accessories can make staple items look and feel more timely.
Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.
Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career.
-
-
Reese Witherspoon’s effortless beach day look is the summer style we're copying
Reese Witherspoon is fast becoming our summer dressing muse
-
Emma Willis' latest looks are from my favourite British brand, and I genuinely want them all
The presenter shared some gorgeous snaps of her latest warm weather looks that have made me want to go shopping
-
Reese Witherspoon’s effortless beach day look is the summer style we're copying
Reese Witherspoon is fast becoming our summer dressing muse
-
Emma Willis' latest looks are from my favourite British brand, and I genuinely want them all
The presenter shared some gorgeous snaps of her latest warm weather looks that have made me want to go shopping
-
Yes, UGG boots can work for summer - Demi Moore’s latest outfit proves you shouldn't pack them away just yet
There's no need to ditch your sheepskin styles in the coming months
-
What to wear to Royal Ascot: elegant outfit ideas for every enclosure
And yes, you have to wear a hat
-
Victoria Beckham's on-trend toe strap sandals, jeans and white shirt styling is the definition of smart casual
The chunky, laid-back sandal style worked brilliantly with her simple outfit of a crisp white shirt, low-rise jeans, and chic sunglasses.
-
Barrel legs are out, flattering flares are in — just ask Olivia Munn
The ideal denim for creating a well-balanced, hourglass silhouette, Olivia Munn's jeans are the cut to invest in
-
Ranvir Singh’s pretty strawberry-patterned dress is the perfect pop of summer colour – without overdoing it
If you're not sure how to to approach wearing brighter shades then going for a charming micro-pattern like this is a good option.
-
Flattering, comfortable, and occasion-ready – Amal Clooney’s navy jumpsuit is a style win
She's the queen of jumpsuits, but this all-in-one from 2019 is her best yet