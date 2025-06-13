Ricki Lake reminded us that whatever the weather, an all-black ensemble always works

Sighted in SoHo, New York, Ricki Lake looked ideally dressed for the changeable summer weather. Stepping out in a maxi length, curved V-neck t-shirt dress, teamed with a leather bomber jacket, statement earrings and big, hefty heels, the all black ensemble ensured the star looked understated but put together.

While we'd love a summer filled with balmy weather, history suggests that isn't what we get, so having a great layering piece to solve what to wear over a dress, even in the warmer months, is a good idea. A leather or denim jacket is a strong choice, as they're just the right weight for spring and mild summer temperatures.

Selecting a trending bomber jacket, elevated by the leather fabric, Ricki Lake's pared-back but thoughtful outfit is such an easy one to recreate; in fact, you probably have lots of the items already in your summer capsule wardrobe.

Ricki Lake knows that even in summer, an all-black look is timeless

If you're ever having a sartorial meltdown, an all-black ensemble is one you can rely on. Everything will go, and this colourway always appears polished.

Opting for a deep neckline, Ricki Lake ensured that there was still plenty of light around her face, making this a flattering look. She added a pop of colour and further brightness with a pair of 3D floral earrings, offering a big nod to the jewellery trends of 2025.

The cropped leather bomber jacket, with subtle ribbed panels at the hem, helped to draw the eye in at her smallest part, creating a narrowed waistline, for a flattering, hourglass silhouette, balancing the star's proportions.

(Image credit: Raymond Hall, Getty)

Finishing her look with a statement shoe, a great choice when going for a solid colour outfit, Ricki Lake selected the now sold-out Shoreditch High Platform from British brand Kurt Geiger. Decorated in embossed colourful stars, the platform shoes lengthened the star's silhouette, and ensured her dress hemline avoided sweeping the floor.

An easy look to recreate for the months ahead, a maxi dress is always a key part of a summer wardrobe. Wearable at home, to work or on holiday, this timeless design can be dressed up or down, making it a brilliant investment.

In a sea of celebrity looks, Ricki Lake's is not the boldest, but it is one we want in our arsenal, because sometimes simplicity and understated style is all you need.

Turning to a block colour palette, Ricki has taken out the hard work of matching up several hues, relying on a timeless black dress and an ever-cool leather jacket to ensure she looks polished.

Adding bold touches to finish off her outfit, a pair of statement shoes and trending earrings help to bring her ensemble up-to-date. This is a brilliant style-takeaway to help you refresh classic pieces. Remember, you don't need to re-do your wardrobe every season, with all the trending styles, but a few well-thought-out and directional accessories can make staple items look and feel more timely.