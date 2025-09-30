Reese Witherspoon's tailored look is our new season office outfit inspiration

In her starring role playing a news anchor in Apple TV’s hit show The Morning Show, Reese Witherspoon knows a thing or two about sharp tailoring. From the best women’s pantsuits to smart skirt looks, the actress has been serving some seriously stylish fall outfit ideas recently, and this navy ensemble really caught our attention.

In a chic skirt suit from Bottega Veneta featuring a cropped jacket and matching mini skirt, Reese looks to be channelling a grown-up version of her iconic Elle Woods character from cult Nineties favorite, Legally Blonde. While her character was known for her extensively pink and pastel wardrobe, Witherspoon was presenting an altogether more put-together vibe in one of the biggest fall/winter color trends 2025, navy blue, when she was spotted exiting a car in New York.

If you're currently putting together your fall capsule wardrobe, an elegant skirt suit is a great addition, and a look that is very much on trend right now. However, one thing to consider is the length of your skirt. It's important to find the perfect hemline for you - Reese's above-the-knee skirt flatters her petite stature, creating the illusion of longer legs and proves that shorter can be better. But if you prefer a midi-length hem, there are plenty of trending skirts to be snapped up this season.

ADD SHARP TAILORING TO YOUR FALL WARDROBE

By teaming her skirt suit with a classic striped shirt and timeless black pumps, Reese Witherspoon kept her shorter hemline looking elegant and business-like as she hit the promotional circuit for The Morning Show's latest season debut.

Finishing her outfit with a pair of rectangular sunglasses as well as one of our favorite affordable designer handbags - DeMellier's aptly named Midi New York tote - Reese's outfit is a masterclass in timeless, tailored dressing.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the look

When it comes to accessorising a tailored look, less is definitely better. A neutral, pared-back purse and simple slingback heels in timeless neutral colors, such as black, or beige stop the eye from being interrupted, allowing focus to remain on the outfit.

If you're looking for jewelry to invest in, a pair of timeless diamond studs is the perfect piece to splurge on - they can be worn with every outfit, from your most comfortable jeans to your best wedding guest outfits.

If your budget doesn't quite stretch to diamonds, Swarovski has long been the go-to for stylists and celebrities looking for a dazzling accessory or two - its affordable jewelry is a stylish and sparkly finishing touch to every chic outfit.