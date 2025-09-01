Structured top-handle bags are back –and this high-street bag channels the iconic Prada Galleria for a much more affordable price

The Prada Galleria bag is one of the luxury brand's most enduring styles. With its classic top handle design and vintage aesthetic, it has solidified its position as one of the best designer bags to invest in since its debut in 2007.

Structured top-handle bags like the Prada Galleria bag don't just offer a timeless design, but they also perfectly align with the current autumn/winter handbag trends 2025. This year, we've seen a resurgence in architectural top-handle bags all over the runways, from Miu Miu's to Fendi; this iconic style is set to be one of the key looks in the coming months. However, Prada's Galleria bag has to be one of the most iconic top-handle designs of the century, so it's no wonder there has been a surge in interest. It's also well-loved by fashion people and a long list of A-listers, including Scarlett Johansson and Reese Witherspoon.

This being said, there's a slight catch: the price tag. With the Prada Galleria bag retailing for thousands, it's not a staple that's accessible to shop on a high-street budget. Luckily, we've found the ultimate designer lookalike from Charles & Keith that captures everything we love about this bag style for a much more affordable price.

Shop Prada Galleria Lookalike

Prada Galleria medium Saffiano leather bag £3,500 at Selfridges A hallmark design for Prada, the Galleria bag has been synonymous with the brand since its first debut back in 2007. This medium version is made from the brand's iconic Saffiano leather, patented by Mario Prada. It's resistant to scratches and water due to its crosshatch design. Shop in six colourways, including burgundy and caramel. Charles & Keith Mirabelle Structured Top Handle bag - Black £105 at Charles & Keith This handbag offers a structured top handle and a sleek black exterior. It includes a gold-tone detailing and faux-leather bag charm that echoes the Prada Galleria bag. It has a roomy interior that will fit your everyday essentials, and the structured top-zip will keep your belongings secure and safe.

The Prada Galleria comes in several sizes, from micro to large; however, the Charles & Keith bag comes in almost the exact same size as the medium style Galleria. What's great about this carry-all size is that it offers just enough room for your everyday essentials, from your purse to your phone.

Of course, there are a few key differences between the Prada Galleria bag and its lookalike. The Prada Galleria is made from the brand's signature Saffiano leather, known for its durability and subtle crosshatch texture, whilst the Charles & Keith version is made from a sleek faux-leather finish. They also differ in terms of hardware; the Prada Galleria bag features its signature logo on the front, whereas the lookalike has a minimal gold-tone Charles & Keith logo.

However, if you simply favour the look and design of the Prada Galleria bag, the Charles & Keith bag offers exactly that. With its square-structured silhouette, smart top-handle, and carry-all size, this bag could easily be mistaken for its designer counterpart.

(Image credit: Charles & Keith)

What makes this structured top-handle bag truly worthwhile is that it's incredibly versatile. For work, you can pair this bag with your best trouser suit, adding a high-end finishing touch to your favourite tailoring. Or, on the weekends, wear this bag with denim jeans and finish with your best trench coat and some trainers for a relaxed yet smart outfit.

While this bag will undoubtedly offer an autumn refresh to your wardrobe, this design is timeless, and it's a bag you can proudly tote around for several seasons to come, adding a sleek and feminine feel to any look.