Move over blue denim, Pippa Middleton's coral skinny jeans are a gorgeous choice for summer

Denim jeans are a staple in every closet, but Pippa Middleton has us rethinking our reliance on blue, black and white jeans with a bold coral pair she wore back in 2012.

She went for a street style the vibrant hue, pairing her skinny jeans with a selection of rich and deep black accessories to ground the color and bring an edgy feel to the traditionally feminine shade.

Over the decades, it's become clear skinny jeans are a favorite style for Pippa. She's been spotted in various styles and colors of the denim staple, from sleek black pairs for date nights to bold and bright colors for chic daytime outfits.

It's no surprise why; skinny jeans are comfortable, easy to style and super versatile - even in such a bold color as Pippa's. Whatever you choose, her styling with a black blazer, plaid shirt and chic pair of ankle boots makes for great inspiration.

woman&home's Fashion Ecommerce Editor Caroline Parr says: "Don't make the mistake of thinking skinny jeans are a thing of the past. There's a reason they're loved by everyone from Kate Moss to Pippa's sister Kate! Choosing a head-turning hue is an easy way to mix things up a bit, and you can afford to keep the rest of your outfit really simple. Genius!"

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Bright Jeans

Kut from the Kloth Amy Fray Hem Crop Skinny Jeans $89 / £68 at Nordstrom These skinny jeans are perfect for summer, with their cuffed hem and bright, bold color. The high rise waist makes for easy styling and a comfortable fit, while the cropped leg means pairing these pants with sandals is a sure-fire way to look summer-ready and chic. Plus, we can see them looking great with boots like Pippa's as the hem cuts off at the perfect height to let them shine. English Factory Wide Leg Jeans $85 / £60 at Nordstrom With a flattering high-rise waist, vibrant hue and wide leg silhouette, these jeans by English Factory are a great pair to recreate Pippa's look with. Their long, straight leg makes them ideal to pair with all kinds of footwear, with each different style giving them a completely new feel; try kitten heels, sandals, white sneakers or sleek black boots. Kut from the Kloth High Waist Ankle Wide Leg Jeans $69.30 / £53 (30% off) at Nordstrom Make a statement in these stunning pink, wide leg jeans. With a mid-rise waist and straight silhouette that flares out to a wide leg before cutting off at the ankle, their simple design leaves the color as the only unique aspect of these jeans, making them more wearable than you might think.

Style Your Pink Jeans

Miss Selfridge Essential Oversized Blazer $60 / £34.50 (24% off) at ASOS There's no going wrong with a sleek black blazer, especially when styling bolder items that may be a little out of your comfort zone. There's a reason this Miss Selfridge piece is called the 'Essential Blazer.' It really is a must in any closet that will instantly elevate your jeans or casual pants into staple business-casual pieces. WILDFANG The Essential Flannel Long Sleeve Cropped Button Up $49 / $38 at Nordstrom We love how Pippa went bold with a patterned shirt, but by sticking to a neutral color palette it doesn't distract from the statement jeans. This comfortable and flattering cropped blouse can be styled with everything from linen pants to midi skirts for a fun hint of print in office outfits, business-casual looks and your day-to-day styling too. Mango Faux Suede Block Heel Bootie $89 / £69 at Nordstrom There's nothing quite as chic as a pair of suede boots, no matter the season. With the power to make any outfit infinitely more elegant, they're a capsule closet must-have. With just the right amount of height to keep you comfortable, this pair will see you from the office to party season effortlessly.

Pippa's look is all about the pink color of her jeans, not just their skinny fit. That means, once you've found the best jeans for your body type, you can easily recreate her look with whatever style suits you best, be that skinny jeans like Pippa's or wide leg and boot-cut jeans too.

Balancing out the bright and bold color of the jeans, Pippa opted to keep the rest of her outfit dark and simple. This made the pink feel really wearable. Layering a longline black blazer over a buttoned up plaid-check shirt brought in just enough pattern to add interest without overwhelming the pink tone and we love the black suede boots she used to ground and finish off the outfit.

The overall look brought the bright jeans into a much edgier realm. The deeper tones made pink work for cooler seasons too, though we can still take inspiration from her to add color and boldness to our spring and summer closets; just swap out her black blazer, shirt and boots for a comfortable black t-shirt or tank top and slip into your favorite black sandals - though a pair of heeled ankle boots is a must in any shoe collection and work perfectly for summer evenings.

Pippa's oversized bag was another great choice of accessory, with the heavy leather texture and slouchy design adding a more casual feel alongside the smarter blazer and shirt, and her sleek pony tail balanced both smart and casual perfectly.