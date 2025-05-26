Move over blue denim, Pippa Middleton's coral skinny jeans are a gorgeous choice for summer
Pippa Middleton's pop of colour is the way we want to wear denim this season
Denim jeans are a staple in every closet, but Pippa Middleton has us rethinking our reliance on blue, black and white jeans with a bold coral pair she wore back in 2012.
She went for a street style the vibrant hue, pairing her skinny jeans with a selection of rich and deep black accessories to ground the color and bring an edgy feel to the traditionally feminine shade.
Over the decades, it's become clear skinny jeans are a favorite style for Pippa. She's been spotted in various styles and colors of the denim staple, from sleek black pairs for date nights to bold and bright colors for chic daytime outfits.
It's no surprise why; skinny jeans are comfortable, easy to style and super versatile - even in such a bold color as Pippa's. Whatever you choose, her styling with a black blazer, plaid shirt and chic pair of ankle boots makes for great inspiration.
woman&home's Fashion Ecommerce Editor Caroline Parr says: "Don't make the mistake of thinking skinny jeans are a thing of the past. There's a reason they're loved by everyone from Kate Moss to Pippa's sister Kate! Choosing a head-turning hue is an easy way to mix things up a bit, and you can afford to keep the rest of your outfit really simple. Genius!"
Shop Bright Jeans
These skinny jeans are perfect for summer, with their cuffed hem and bright, bold color. The high rise waist makes for easy styling and a comfortable fit, while the cropped leg means pairing these pants with sandals is a sure-fire way to look summer-ready and chic. Plus, we can see them looking great with boots like Pippa's as the hem cuts off at the perfect height to let them shine.
With a flattering high-rise waist, vibrant hue and wide leg silhouette, these jeans by English Factory are a great pair to recreate Pippa's look with. Their long, straight leg makes them ideal to pair with all kinds of footwear, with each different style giving them a completely new feel; try kitten heels, sandals, white sneakers or sleek black boots.
Make a statement in these stunning pink, wide leg jeans. With a mid-rise waist and straight silhouette that flares out to a wide leg before cutting off at the ankle, their simple design leaves the color as the only unique aspect of these jeans, making them more wearable than you might think.
Style Your Pink Jeans
There's no going wrong with a sleek black blazer, especially when styling bolder items that may be a little out of your comfort zone. There's a reason this Miss Selfridge piece is called the 'Essential Blazer.' It really is a must in any closet that will instantly elevate your jeans or casual pants into staple business-casual pieces.
We love how Pippa went bold with a patterned shirt, but by sticking to a neutral color palette it doesn't distract from the statement jeans. This comfortable and flattering cropped blouse can be styled with everything from linen pants to midi skirts for a fun hint of print in office outfits, business-casual looks and your day-to-day styling too.
There's nothing quite as chic as a pair of suede boots, no matter the season. With the power to make any outfit infinitely more elegant, they're a capsule closet must-have. With just the right amount of height to keep you comfortable, this pair will see you from the office to party season effortlessly.
Pippa's look is all about the pink color of her jeans, not just their skinny fit. That means, once you've found the best jeans for your body type, you can easily recreate her look with whatever style suits you best, be that skinny jeans like Pippa's or wide leg and boot-cut jeans too.
Balancing out the bright and bold color of the jeans, Pippa opted to keep the rest of her outfit dark and simple. This made the pink feel really wearable. Layering a longline black blazer over a buttoned up plaid-check shirt brought in just enough pattern to add interest without overwhelming the pink tone and we love the black suede boots she used to ground and finish off the outfit.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
The overall look brought the bright jeans into a much edgier realm. The deeper tones made pink work for cooler seasons too, though we can still take inspiration from her to add color and boldness to our spring and summer closets; just swap out her black blazer, shirt and boots for a comfortable black t-shirt or tank top and slip into your favorite black sandals - though a pair of heeled ankle boots is a must in any shoe collection and work perfectly for summer evenings.
Pippa's oversized bag was another great choice of accessory, with the heavy leather texture and slouchy design adding a more casual feel alongside the smarter blazer and shirt, and her sleek pony tail balanced both smart and casual perfectly.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
-
-
Looking for comfort and coverage on the beach this summer? I think you'll love this confidence-boosting tankini
Want the ease of a two-piece, but prefer to keep your tummy covered? A tankini top will give you the best of both worlds
-
I'm pairing my navy dresses with gold jewellery ASAP after seeing Princess Eugenie's latest look
Princess Eugenie has just taken on a prestigious new role - and she did it in style with a combination I wouldn’t usually go for.
-
Looking for comfort and coverage on the beach this summer? I think you'll love this confidence-boosting tankini
Want the ease of a two-piece, but prefer to keep your tummy covered? A tankini top will give you the best of both worlds
-
I found Jennifer Aniston's favorite sneakers - they're 25% off in Memorial Day sales
Jen has sung the praises of these Nike workout shoes - and we can't believe the price of them right now
-
I never would have thought to pair burnt orange with mint green, but Salma Hayek proves it's a winning combination
The actress made sure all eyes were on her in a floor-length zingy dress
-
I’ll be living in linen pants all summer - here are the styles I’m buying while they’re on sale for Memorial Day
Linen pants are a staple for summer - I'm stocking up in the sales
-
Gillian Anderson channels Hollywood glamour in this royal-approved designer, her dress is the perfect look for smart summer occasions
I didn't think boucle could look red carpet worthy but I've been proven wrong
-
Kristen Bell’s latest daytime looks are from one of my favourite British brands – and there’s currently 25% off everything on site
The actress wowed in two top-to-toe looks by the label and both outfits are easy to recreate for every day
-
I normally love soft pastels at this time of year but Anna Kendrick’s tomato red outfit just inspired me to try something far bolder
The actress wowed in a matching crimson co-ord and it's a winning look for summer
-
I definitely didn’t need any more gingham in my wardrobe but I simply couldn’t resist this pretty pair of checkered pumps
These vintage-style flats have fast become my favourite summer shoe