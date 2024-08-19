Pippa Middleton’s leopard print top, skinny jeans and gold ballet flats was a surprisingly wearable combination that has us excited for autumn

Pippa Middleton’s leopard print top, skinny jeans and gold ballet flats was a surprisingly wearable combination she wore back in 2011.

With the change in seasons on the way we will soon be putting together our autumn capsule wardrobe and when the weather gets cooler, shirts will quickly become our new staple. They go beautifully with jeans and trousers for a smart-casual feel and you don’t have to stick to white or black shirts. Whilst the leopard print trend might sound very bold, it doesn’t have to be and leopard print is actually one of the most wearable prints there is. Most leopard print items are very neutral in colour which makes them easier to style and back in 2011 Pippa Middleton dipped her toe into this trend in a way we still take inspiration from to this day.

For a day in London in September 2011 Pippa opted for a beautiful shirt in this pattern and a pair of her favourite streamlined blue jeans. The shirt had all the classic details we’d expect, including long sleeves ending in cuffs, buttons running up the front and a collar.

(Image credit: Photo by SAV/FilmMagic via Getty)

Recreate Pippa Middleton's Outfit

Mint Velvet Leopard Blouse £79 at Mint Velvet If you love Pippa Middleton's leopard print blouse from 2011, then you might be tempted to pick this up ready for autumn to create a similar look. It has a crew neckline, balloon sleeves and a button fastening up the front which you can do up as much or as little as you like. The leopard print is neutral and delicate and looks amazing with blue denim. M&S Lily Slim Fit Jeans £25 at M&S Available in petite, regular and long lengths, these jeans are an affordable addition to your denim collection. They come in so many shades, including this medium blue tone that's very similar to Pippa's jeans. They're made from cotton-rich denim with stretch, with a slim cut and mid-rise design. Oliver Bonas Ballet Flats Was £65, Now £30 at Oliver Bonas Metallics are surprisingly wearable and a pair of gold ballet pumps like these are sure to add a touch of instant glamour to your outfits. They have a very tiny heel to them, with a square toe and bow detail. Style with your favourite jeans and a T-shirt or wear to a special event with a gorgeous midi dress.

Shop More Leopard Print Pieces

M&S Animal Print Dress £45 at M&S If you want your outfit to really showcase leopard print then why not pick up this midi dress? The pattern is stunning, with a warm undertone to the shades. The puff sleeves and ruffle on the bottom hem are so feminine and this would look amazing styled with a denim jacket and flats. KAFFE Leopard Print Skirt £49.99 at John Lewis Mix and match this leopard print midi skirt with all your favourite jumpers and T-shirts and a pair of your favourite trainers or boots. It's a slightly lighter hue of leopard print and has a comfortable elasticated waistband and high-waisted fit. Mint Velvet Printed Scarf £39 at John Lewis Sometimes we might not want to go all-out with leopard print and on those days, this scarf is perfect. It adds this print into an outfit but not in an overpowering way and is lightweight and easy to wear. The rectangular shape is classic and this would work with neutral and bright colours.

However, the collar wasn’t quite the smart, pointed shape we often see on shirts, but was tied at the front in a bow. This gave Pippa’s leopard print shirt more of a feminine feel to it, without detracting from the timelessness of the design. The shirt’s simple silhouette balanced out the boldness of the leopard print and the more sheer fabric slightly too.

It looked as though the Princess of Wales’s sister could have layered her blouse over a black cami top which is a useful tip if you want to wear more sheer items from your everyday wardrobe to work. Either way, the pattern was the star of the show and was a dark, more subtle take on leopard print that incorporated black, chocolate brown and beige tones.

(Image credit: Photo by SAV/FilmMagic via Getty)

Brown-toned leopard print is something that’s surprisingly easy to style and Woman&Home’s Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr believes the leopard print trend isn’t going anywhere.

"Leopard print has been a huge trend so far this year, with jeans playing a starring role. But as we head towards autumn, more printed pieces like shirts and shoes are popping up everywhere," she says. "If you're not normally an animal print fan, the trick is to treat leopard like a neutral. The brown tones work really well with red, and will always make blue denim pop."

This is especially great news if you’ve always been tempted to try more leopard print and have already found the best jeans for your body type that you love and wear on repeat. Pippa and her sister Kate are both fans of mid-blue jeans with a streamlined shape to them and Pippa wore a pair of blue jeans on this September day in 2011.

(Image credit: Photo by SAV/FilmMagic via Getty)

They were a lovely colour contrast with her shirt and the darker shade of blue meant these naturally seemed a little smarter than a light wash pair. Mirroring Caroline’s advice, Pippa treated her top as a neutral piece and her brown bag tied in with the pattern wonderfully. If anything, her gold ballet flats were the most statement part of her outfit.

The flat design was practical for a busy day and the warm undertones of the gold echoed those of her top, ensuring the metallic shade wasn’t too much. Styled with a pair of wraparound dark sunglasses, this outfit was a stunner from Pippa and each item could easily be mixed and matched with other pieces, making them very versatile.