Penelope Cruz proves why this is the timeless style that Parisian women rely on

Penelope Cruz channels effortless French style in this designer two-piece. But you don't need to be a movie star to get this look
Ask any fashion editor what they would buy if money were no object, and the chances that they'll reply with 'something from Chanel' is pretty high; perhaps the classic 2.55 handbag - considered by many to be one of the best designer handbags - or a stylish boucle suit jacket to add to their capsule closet.
The French clothing brand has long been considered the byword for chic by insiders, and Penelope Cruz's latest outfit as she attended its runway show in Paris, perfectly demonstrates how Chanel adds subtle twists to its timeless pieces, such as on-trend updates.
The Spanish actress was pictured arriving at the Haute Couture AW25-26 show in what appeared to be a classic boucle pantsuit from the brand, but on closer inspection, the nubby tweed fabric is not just monochrome. Instead, intricately woven throughout were tiny colorful sequins in red, orange, and yellow that added a sprinkle of twinkly detail to Cruz's quintessential tailored outfit.
Offering a spin on a classic, Penelope Cruz's Chanel ensemble is the tailoring twist we needed
But that isn't the only jazzy detail that we've spied. Adding an extra element of subtle glamor, the signature contrast edging of Cruz's jacket was coated in pearl and diamante embellishment. The actress completed her dazzling look with a pair of cat-eye sunglasses finished with black diamantes along the brow and the iconic 2.55 handbag in smooth lambskin.
The delicate sequins weren't the only update to the timeless Chanel women's pantsuit that Penelope had chosen to wear. Rather than a slim or wide leg style, the actress's pants had an on-trend flared cut that flowed over her black leather high heels.
A boucle jacket is a timeless addition to every closet and works year-round. Adding immediate polish, this versatile piece is light but warm and works just as well over a t-shirt and jeans for work or your best wedding guest dresses.
Cat-eye sunglasses once again in style, making them a key player in the sunglasses trends for 2025. Just like Penelope's pair, the Kimeze Damba sunglasses feature a rhinestone brow for extra twinkle.
Whether you're looking for a pair comfortable wedding guest shoes or heels to dress up your best smart casual outfits, these block heel slingbacks will work with everything from dresses to jeans.
If you're looking for the best affordable designer handbags, Tory Burch's Fleming has many of the same chic features as the iconic Chanel 2.55 handbag but for a fraction of the price.
If you're searching for new inspiration when it comes to date night outfits or what to wear to work, a boucle jacket like Penelope Cruz's is the perfect addition to your collection. This lightweight wool style is the ideal added layer on cooler days - try wearing it with your most comfortable jeans for an elevated daytime look.
Once temperatures drop and we move into fall, this jacket will come into its own for smart occasions. Team it with your best jumpsuit for elegant occasion wear or add it to a pair of black flared pants to create a contemporary suiting look that's both chic and office appropriate.
