This quiet luxury look proves that Meryl Streep's character Miranda Priestly is the real style icon of The Devil Wears Prada 2

We can't take our eyes off the steady stream of snaps from The Devil Wears Prada 2. Currently filming on the streets of New York, all of our favourite fashionistas are back and they're dressing better than ever, and while many credit Anne Hathaway's character, Andy Sachs, as being the show's main style icon, rolling out all the latest spring/summer fashion trends for 2025 and wearing some key accessories, for me, it's still all about the quiet luxury aesthetic of Miranda Priestly.

Spotted in a tailored outfit that was both chic and so easy to translate into our own wardrobes, Meryl Streep looked every inch the fashion editor, in an ensemble that worked timeless capsule wardrobe pieces together, delivering a demure but directional look. Teaming a maxi-length duster coat with high-waisted, navy trousers and a beige with white striped shirt, this soft but bright combo made for an excellent summer outfit for work.

Utilising her accessories beautifully, the tonal, trademark sunglasses and all-important leather document wallet gently flowed into the rest of the look, allowing for a powerful pop of red from the star's statement slingback heels. One of the major shoe trends for 2025, the retro silhouette, with the unmissable hue, ensured that the actress stood out from the crowd.

Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly is set to deliver a host of trend-worthy looks in the coming months

Meryl Streep's outfit is the perfect example of quiet luxury done well. Playing with fit and proportion, the classic women's trouser suit is deconstructed here into three tailored separates that work together to form a look that is just as elegant and cohesive as a traditional blazer and trouser ensemble.

The duster coat and trouser hem meet each other, ensuring Meryl's frame is lengthened, and the ankle-length cut only serves to emphasise her height and show off her shoes, of course.

I haven't seen that many duster coats in recent months, but if this is Miranda Priestly's way of bringing a blazer-coat hybrid to the fore, she has my full support. Offering the tailored aesthetic of an 'add polish to anything blazer', but with all the drama of the best winter coats, the duster silhouette is great for adding a little more pizzaz to trouser outfits, just make sure your trouser hem and coat match, a la Priestley.

Get the look

Avec Les Filles Strong Shoulder Hourglass Single Breasted Coat $285 / £218.17 at Nordstrom It might be all about summer outfit ideas right now, but I can't help but look towards next season, and if you want to add even more longevity to Miranda Priestley's longline duster, try the look in a single-breasted coat. This beige design is the perfect style partner from September onwards and will work well with everything. Next Neutral Stripe Soft Relaxed Long Sleeve Shirt $48 / £28 For the sleekest of stripes, try this beige and white combo. A similar tone to Miranda's outfit, this shirt delivers a gently relaxed feel thanks to the androgynous cut and large front pocket. Referencing the colour of the coat, this shirt helps to create a cohesive look throughout. The deep V-neckline adds a feminine finish. Mint Velvet Navy Button Detail Cropped Wide Trousers $145 / £89 at Mint Velvet Tailored, high-waisted and with button detailing, these utility trousers are a great switch-up for the star's actual look. If you want to get closer to the real thing, you can always swap the white buttons for gold to add a more polished and bespoke feel. The wide-leg and cropped hem make them an ideal choice for showing off shoes. Vivaia Pointed Toe Slingback $188.44 / £144.67 at Vivaia Vivaia is known for its comfort, making these red slingbacks a brilliant way to get a fashion-forward look without making your feet suffer. I'm currently living in a pair of Vivaia sandals, the bouncy, cushioned sole makes me feel like I am walking on air. This low-heeled slingback gives a nod to the aesthetic, without too much height. TIFFANY & CO Tf4196 Cat-Eye Brand-Embellished Acetate Sunglasses $369 / £317 at Selfridges Miranda Priestley would not be seen without her sunglasses and opting for a lighter coloured frame, over her trademark black design is a smart and stylish move. The lighter hue here will help to brighten your face overall, while the subtle cat-eye silhouette will add length and angles to rounder face shapes. These aren't an exact match, but are from the same brand as Miranda's, which is Tiffany & Co. Aspinal of London City Leather Folio Case $430 / £250 at Aspinal Take a leaf out of Miranda's book this September and get yourself an elegant document holder for post-summer style. This leather design can also be personalised for a truly couture finish. A great way of keeping those papers secure on your commute, this style is very much fashion editor-approved.

One of the easiest to copy looks we've seen from The Devil Wears Prada 2 so far, this is an outfit anyone can take inspiration from. High-waisted trousers are a flattering silhouette for all body types, helping to sculpt and support your frame, especially across the midriff. The button detailing draws the eye up and gives a nod to both military and nautical styling, trends we often see throughout the year.

Opting for a classic striped shirt, but keeping the colouring tonal with her coat, Meryl's outfit was subtly elegant, while still packing plenty of punchy detailing. Her coordinating sunglasses added brightness to her face, which was further complemented by her gold earrings.

While we imagine any accessory in our favourite fictional fashion editor's arsenal is nothing short of a showstopper, a pair of bright red heels certainly serves as a visual note to anyone that comes her way, that while her outfit might be subtle, quiet, and demure, she is wholly in charge. Hold onto your handbags, ladies, Miranda Priestly is back, and she means business.