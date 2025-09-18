Marks & Spencer's is back and better than ever. These are the pieces you should snap up right now, and what's still to come

The best thing about the start of a season is all the new collections dropping into stores and the latest autumn drop from Marks & Spencer officially lands today, marking the beginning of the brand's 'We're back' campaign.

It's been a tricky few months for the much-loved British clothing brand, but having had a sneak preview of what's to come over the next few months, I promise you, M&S is not only back, it's looking better than ever.

A collection that hits all the key autumn/winter fashion trends 2025, whilst making them so accessible and affordable, when it comes to autumn outfit ideas this season, Marks and Spencer should be at the top of your shopping list.

Marks & Spencer is back

Hosting some of the best winter coats, the brand has a little something for everyone. From heritage chic in lush earthy-toned checks, to directional faux furs and shearlings to the best leather-look trench coat I've spotted on the high street, outerwear promises to be a standout feature for the next few months.

In addition to this, there were clear catwalk echoes of the likes of Fendi, Prada, Chanel and Miu Miu, covering everything from embellished knits and subtly bejewelled party pieces, to elegant handbags that give that designer feel at a purse-friendly price-point.

A selection of animal prints joined the ranks too, with everything from snake, zebra and of course leopard making an appearance. If you're looking to bolster your autumn capsule wardrobe, the knits at M&S were looking fantastic too, with lots of texture, comfy oversized fits and timeless argyle knit patterns delivering longevity.

Top picks

M&S Collection Textured Belted Longline Trench Coat £90 at M&S In a rich, bitter chocolate hue, this trench coat looks like it has stepped straight off the runway. Crafted from a faux leather fabric, this croc embossed design is statement outerwear at its best. One of the biggest autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025, this dark brown hue will work beautifully with pretty much any other hue for a versatile purchase. M&S Collection Gold Trim Kitten Heel Slingbacks £50 at Marks and Spencer UK The key to securing the best shoes at Marks & Spencer is getting in early in the season, as the most designer-looking styles sell out fast. This pointed-toe slingback features a sculptural gold bar that sets it apart from other high street shoes. Wear for the office, or with party-ready looks. M&S Collection Gem Detail Crew Neck Cardigan With Wool £50 at M&S Channelling the likes of Chanel, Fendi and Prada, embellishment is always a big look when it comes to the festive season, but it dominated on the runways too, particularly as a way of upping the ante on simpler, knitted silhouettes. This jewelled cardigan can slip over dresses, up-style jeans or layer with other sparkly pieces. Autograph Leather Snakeskin Print Straight Leg Trousers £250 at Marks and Spencer UK Although leopard print is once again the standout animal print of the season, snake is slithering closely behind. A more subtle monochromatic design, these trousers are made of real leather, which will make them infinitely more comfortable to wear than faux iterations. Give your everyday look a little luxe factor and pair these with a cosy knit and loafers. M&S Collection Wool Blend Argyle Crew Neck Relaxed Jumper £55 at M&S Argyle knits never go out of fashion, but this season, with heritage trends a big deal, they're back at the front and centre. This design comes in trending berry hues, giving it extra fashion flair. The white through the design helps to lift the whole look. Make like the model and use it to add a laidback feel to party looks, or wear casually with suitable separates. M&S Collection Faux Fur Cow Print Trucker Jacket £70 at M&S Faux fur + cow print, this quirky jacket is a great way to wear both trends in one. With a simple, close-fitting silhouette, it's a chic shape for autumn, where light layers are order of the day. Featuring a host of neutral hues, this jacket will pair easily with other tonally similar styles in your wardrobe, upping the ante on your autumn staples.

With the first M&S autumn drop now live, this is just a snapshot of what's to come, which means I'll be keeping an eye out for new pieces and spotlighting some of the hero buys I've already seen at the brand's preview event.

A high-street stalwart, when it comes to wearable fashion, M&S is a label we all trust and it has really outdone itself for the autumn/winter months. From cosy knits, to leather - that's still more cost-effective than high-end brands, I've already got a very long list of Items that I'm ready to shop.

To get the most out of your purchases, look at your existing wardrobe and ensure that new buys have pieces that they can be paired with so you maximise the cost per wear. If you struggle with styling new items together, leaning into neutral hues will help with versatility.