Marks & Spencer's is back and better than ever. These are the pieces you should snap up right now, and what's still to come

The best thing about the start of a season is all the new collections dropping into stores and the latest autumn drop from Marks & Spencer officially lands today, marking the beginning of the brand's 'We're back' campaign.

It's been a tricky few months for the much-loved British clothing brand, but having had a sneak preview of what's to come over the next few months, I promise you, M&S is not only back, it's looking better than ever.

A collection that hits all the key autumn/winter fashion trends 2025, whilst making them so accessible and affordable, when it comes to autumn outfit ideas this season, Marks and Spencer should be at the top of your shopping list.

Marks & Spencer is back

woman wearing leather trench coat

(Image credit: M&S)

Hosting some of the best winter coats, the brand has a little something for everyone. From heritage chic in lush earthy-toned checks, to directional faux furs and shearlings to the best leather-look trench coat I've spotted on the high street, outerwear promises to be a standout feature for the next few months.

In addition to this, there were clear catwalk echoes of the likes of Fendi, Prada, Chanel and Miu Miu, covering everything from embellished knits and subtly bejewelled party pieces, to elegant handbags that give that designer feel at a purse-friendly price-point.

A selection of animal prints joined the ranks too, with everything from snake, zebra and of course leopard making an appearance. If you're looking to bolster your autumn capsule wardrobe, the knits at M&S were looking fantastic too, with lots of texture, comfy oversized fits and timeless argyle knit patterns delivering longevity.

Top picks

With the first M&S autumn drop now live, this is just a snapshot of what's to come, which means I'll be keeping an eye out for new pieces and spotlighting some of the hero buys I've already seen at the brand's preview event.

A high-street stalwart, when it comes to wearable fashion, M&S is a label we all trust and it has really outdone itself for the autumn/winter months. From cosy knits, to leather - that's still more cost-effective than high-end brands, I've already got a very long list of Items that I'm ready to shop.

To get the most out of your purchases, look at your existing wardrobe and ensure that new buys have pieces that they can be paired with so you maximise the cost per wear. If you struggle with styling new items together, leaning into neutral hues will help with versatility.

Rivkie Baum
Rivkie Baum
Fashion channel editor

Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.


Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career. 

