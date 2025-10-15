Lucy Liu's wide-leg jeans outfit offers a fresh take on this trending denim style

We've long been fans of the denim trends 2025 for wide leg jeans, but when we saw Lucy Liu's latest outfit, it immediately gave us some fresh autumn outfit ideas for the season ahead. If you've been wondering how to style wide-leg jeans for the coming months, particularly on wet days, Liu's cropped style may well be the stylish solution we've all been looking for.

Lucy Liu was spotted arriving at the Chanel Tribeca Women's Filmmaker Program luncheon dressed in a stylish look that we're saving to our smart casual outfit ideas list immediately. Donning a pair of ankle-length, wide-leg jeans that were counter-balanced with a chic, cropped black waist-length jacket. layered over a delicate white blouse and stylish Chanel two-tone satin pumps, Lucy's look was laidback yet elegant.

By pairing her voluminous trousers with a fitted, cropped jacket and a pair of pumps, Lucy Liu gives a styling masterclass in how to balance the proportions of your outfit. The shrunken jacket helped to highlight the star's waist, immediately balancing the width of the trouser legs. The slightly cropped hem leaned into this too and ensured that her low pumps worked beautifully in a silhouette we often associate with heels or wedges.

Lucy Liu's simple yet stylish take on the classic combination of jeans and a blazer has a touch of quiet luxury thanks to her cool selection of accessories. The actress carries a timeless top-handle bag from Chanel, easily one of the best designer handbags, as well as a pair of designer two-tone pumps from the brand.

With such a pared-back outfit, we love how the actress has layered two statement necklaces for a nod to the jewellery trends 2025. While her jewellery is no doubt also from the French fashion house, the good news is that these days there is so much fantastic, affordable jewellery that you can easily replicate Liu's look for a fraction of the price.

When you're shopping for a pair of cropped wide-leg jeans, there are several important features to look for to ensure that the style is flattering and elongates your frame, rather than shortening it.

Opting for a style with a high waist will add the illusion of height as it will give the eye a longer, uninterrupted line to travel, adding inches to your legs. It's also important to think about the length. If you're swapping floor-skimming styles for a cropped pair, make sure they end at the right point on your leg - a pair that ends on or above the ankle bone is most flattering as it will highlight the slimmest point of your leg while also showing off whatever glamorous heels you've chosen to finish your outfit with.

Finally, make sure that the jeans skim your thighs rather than clinging to them - this will create a clean line that makes your legs look even longer.

And with that, you're all set to rock this season's coolest denim update.