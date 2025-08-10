Jessica Alba shows us how to make UGGs look chic for summer

You might not associate UGGs with summer footwear, but Hollywood A-listers like Jessica Alba are proving that these icons of comfort deserve a place in your warm-weather wardrobe too.

If you've ever wondered how to style UGGs, take style notes from Jessica. Spotted in Los Angeles in a laid-back ensemble, Jessica effortlessly paired her soft, neutral UGG Tazz II shoes with navy leggings and a thin, oversized, cream sweatshirt. The addition of a baseball hat, crossbody bag and sunglasses delivered a masterclass in off-duty style.

Practical and stylish, this casual ensemble demonstrated that athleisure wear can still be elegant, and Jessica's legging and sweatshirt combo might not be one she'd dip into for the red carpet, but when running errands, having some soft and slouchy styles ensures you're comfortable and put together.

HOW TO STYLE UGGS FOR SUMMER

When it comes to how to style UGGs for summer, the key is all about balance. Jessica's look works because she has contrasted her soft, suede boots with lighter, breathable fabrics and has kept the palette neutral, so that everything flows into each other.

A relaxed way to demonstrate how to style oversized t-shirts, take a leaf out of Jessica's book and team a neutral top or slouchy hoodie with cotton leggings. If you want to dress it up slightly, swap the leggings for a pair of wide-leg linen trousers, but if you do, make sure to half-tuck your top to help bring back some shape to your silhouette.

Of course, while the classic UGG is a timeless option, there are plenty of other brands if you want to explore price points. Brands such as Emu, Mou and Just Sheepskin are some of the best UGG alternatives, leading to many UGG vs Emu debates amongst the fashion set, with Emu fans preferring the brand's weatherproofing qualities.

Get the look

Jessica Alba's look proves UGGs are no longer just a cold-weather staple; they're a year-round style statement. By balancing the cosiness of the UGGs with activewear and cool accessories, Jessica shows how to pair comfort with style, even in the height of summer.

While you might not want shearling footwear on when temperatures soar, for those cooler summer days, a UGG mule is a comfortable and trendy choice. Don't try to dress them up too much, though. This casual shoe does exactly what it's meant to, accenting relaxed ensembles and finishing off athleisure looks.