Jessica Alba uses subtle nods to next season's trends to make her all black ensemble shine

Snapped out and about in New York City, Jessica Alba looked sensational in an all black ensemble. A classic colorway that never fails to look polished, the star teamed a black bodysuit with a sleek wrap skirt that highlighted her hourglass silhouette.

While the look reflected the sunny weather the A-lister experienced whilst in midtown, her seemingly simple all black outfit was actually a delicate interpretation of multiple trending fall styles, rolled into one chic ensemble.

Giving a nod to the fall/winter handbag trends 2025, Jessica Alba opted for the Le Teckel Flap shoulder bag by Alaïa, in a timeless, but trend-worthy leopard print. This elegant but attention-grabbing purse was paired with all black cowboy boots, nodding to the latest shoe trends of 2025, while her beautiful wrap skirt was crafted from suede, a fabric we saw influence summer styles heavily, and one we expect to stick around for at least the next six months.

Jessica Alba opts for trending accessories

(Image credit: Getty Images)

All-black outfits are the staple of a fall/winter fashion, but how do you ensure your block colour look feels fresh? Take notes from Jessica Alba's outfit and add a directional twist by picking trending silhouettes in fashion's favorite colorway.

Jessica's black wrap skirt is by Gabriela Hearst, and is made from suede. This skirt, despite its summer-friendly wrap shape, feels immediately fall-ready. The gorgeous midi-length silhouette with metal hardware can be worn in so many different ways, and while we love the unfussy way Jessica has paired it with a jet black bodysuit, to ensure the smoothest of silhouettes, this beautiful skirt would work well with half-tucked knitwear too, later on in the season.

But it isn't just the suede that gives this smart casual outfit idea its transitional feel. Adding some trending accessories helps to ensure this pared-back outfit feels ready to take on the fall. With a tactile calfskin bag in a bold but timeless leopard print, Jessica Alba also ushers the cowboy boot back into fashion, and we're so happy to see the return of this playful silhouette. Her boots, which are also by Gabriela Hearst are a style we expect to be hugely popular at straight-to-market brands, making it one that's easy to recreate.

Get the look

We've enjoyed a steady stream of Jessica Alba looks of late and her ability to make rounding out summer style and stepping into fall appear effortless. This all black look is so timeless, but not only is it easy to recreate, it's bang on the money when it comes to trend-driven ensembles.

From the suede skirt, to the cool cowboy boots, this is an outfit that doesn't try too hard but wins with every step. When recreating this look, remember that simplicity is key here, picking only one true statement accessory or print to accent the whole look. This will ensure the final result is one that is smart and polished for all and any occasion.