Jessica Alba uses subtle nods to next season's trends to make her all black ensemble shine
Jessica Alba interprets multiple new season trends into one outfit and does so with elegance
Snapped out and about in New York City, Jessica Alba looked sensational in an all black ensemble. A classic colorway that never fails to look polished, the star teamed a black bodysuit with a sleek wrap skirt that highlighted her hourglass silhouette.
While the look reflected the sunny weather the A-lister experienced whilst in midtown, her seemingly simple all black outfit was actually a delicate interpretation of multiple trending fall styles, rolled into one chic ensemble.
Giving a nod to the fall/winter handbag trends 2025, Jessica Alba opted for the Le Teckel Flap shoulder bag by Alaïa, in a timeless, but trend-worthy leopard print. This elegant but attention-grabbing purse was paired with all black cowboy boots, nodding to the latest shoe trends of 2025, while her beautiful wrap skirt was crafted from suede, a fabric we saw influence summer styles heavily, and one we expect to stick around for at least the next six months.
Jessica Alba opts for trending accessories
All-black outfits are the staple of a fall/winter fashion, but how do you ensure your block colour look feels fresh? Take notes from Jessica Alba's outfit and add a directional twist by picking trending silhouettes in fashion's favorite colorway.
Jessica's black wrap skirt is by Gabriela Hearst, and is made from suede. This skirt, despite its summer-friendly wrap shape, feels immediately fall-ready. The gorgeous midi-length silhouette with metal hardware can be worn in so many different ways, and while we love the unfussy way Jessica has paired it with a jet black bodysuit, to ensure the smoothest of silhouettes, this beautiful skirt would work well with half-tucked knitwear too, later on in the season.
But it isn't just the suede that gives this smart casual outfit idea its transitional feel. Adding some trending accessories helps to ensure this pared-back outfit feels ready to take on the fall. With a tactile calfskin bag in a bold but timeless leopard print, Jessica Alba also ushers the cowboy boot back into fashion, and we're so happy to see the return of this playful silhouette. Her boots, which are also by Gabriela Hearst are a style we expect to be hugely popular at straight-to-market brands, making it one that's easy to recreate.
Get the look
While we couldn't track down a suitable suede wrap skirt this early in the season, this black iteration of the timeless silhouette will give you the look you're after. Because of the tie waistline, you'll want to tuck, or at least half-tuck, your top into the waistline to streamline your silhouette.
A black bodysuit is an absolute staple, regardless of season. A great way of tucking in a top, without having to worry about fabric bunching below the waistband and across your midsection. This design features a plunging round neck and thicker shoulder straps, making it easier to wear your favorite bra with it.
Ariat make some of the best cowboy boots, as the styles not only look good, they're authentic too. This all-black pair, with black stitching is reminiscent of Jessica Alba's designer pair and has a short stacked heel for added height. You can pair these with everything from skirts and dresses to your favorite denim.
Exact Match
An exact match, if you're looking for a way to style leopard print, this chic purse might be trending right now, but it won't date either. Acting as a neutral, it pairs well with pretty much anything, from amping up all-black ensembles to adding a fun finish to red looks. The top handle silhouette is ideal for the fall season, while the flap finish keeps your items safe.
Regularly spotted in hoop earrings, this pair from affordable jewelry brand, Thomas Sabo add just the hint of subtle sparkle needed for this simple but stylish ensemble. Available in gold too, if you love this look, we'd snap up both and keep in your mainstay capsule closet to wear on repeat.
Sporting a pair of YSL sunglasses, we've opted for this slightly more budget-friendly, but just as chic, RayBan pair. The slim wire frame is an unusual spot in a sea of 2025s biggest sunglasses trends, which usually favor cat-eyes, tortoiseshell and statement thick frames. With slightly tinted lenses, these are ideal for all-year wear thanks to their discreet shape.
We've enjoyed a steady stream of Jessica Alba looks of late and her ability to make rounding out summer style and stepping into fall appear effortless. This all black look is so timeless, but not only is it easy to recreate, it's bang on the money when it comes to trend-driven ensembles.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
From the suede skirt, to the cool cowboy boots, this is an outfit that doesn't try too hard but wins with every step. When recreating this look, remember that simplicity is key here, picking only one true statement accessory or print to accent the whole look. This will ensure the final result is one that is smart and polished for all and any occasion.
Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.
Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.