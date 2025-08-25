Jessica Alba's Quiet Luxury neutral tones are the perfect way to ease yourself into next season

If you're looking for some new pieces to tide you over from now until fall sets in properly, opting for soft neutral tones is a good place to start. Chic separates in biscuity-beige, off-white, and warm-caramel hues will help you transition away from sunny day brights and floaty floral pieces, and ease you into moodier tones. They can then be very easily styled with the entirety of your cool-weather closet, too.

Jessica Alba clearly got the end-of-summer memo, as she recently stepped out in a classic crisp white shirt, which she expertly tucked into a cream-colored Hermès Kelly skirt. The actress then finished her button-down ensemble with a pair of tan Stuart Weitzman slingback heels and a small black Hermès Kelly bag. The whole look worked beautifully, and the soft colors acted like a closet palette cleanse for the end of the season.

Jessica’s outfit is an easy one to recreate, plus the smart and preppy vibe will work for all kinds of occasions. You could easily wear this look for a day at the office or as a fresh take on your date night outfits. You can find some exact designer matches as well as some similar buys below - happy shopping.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Jessica's look

Soft neutrals look gorgeous together (as proven by Jessica), and the soft cream and white tones will work well to move your daytime closet into the new season.

Take note from the star and team up smarter basics in one outfit, or opt for a more casual take on the trend by wearing white denim with a caramel-hued top, or a soft mocha-toned blouse.

Finish with shoes and accessories from a similar beige color palette, or try adding pattern with some bold leopard print heels.