Jennifer Lopez's sweatshirt and espadrilles are the most stylish way to wear white jeans on warm autumn days

Jennifer Lopez seen at Roadside Attractions&#039; Special Screening of &quot;Kiss Of The Spider Woman&quot; at DGA Theater Complex on September 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
I bought a pair of white jeans a couple of weeks ago, and at the time, I wondered if it was a crazy idea, when it was so late in the summer and I should have been thinking about autumn outfit ideas instead. But Jennifer Lopez's preppy ensemble just reminded me that they can easily be styled up to be cosy enough for sunny September days, too.

In a photo she posted on Instagram late last month, the superstar singer teamed a pair of ankle-grazing straight-leg white jeans with a matching shirt and a slogan sweatshirt. Add in a pair of blue and white striped espadrilles by Celine, plus a dreamy Hermes bag in the basket of her adorable bike, and it's got sunny weekend days written all over it!

It can be really tempting to pair white jeans with other colours, and whilst this absolutely works, Jennifer's outfit is proof that you can also lean in and opt for an all-white outfit, whatever the season.

Shop white jeans

How to style yours

As well as all-white outfits, white jeans will really easily work with some of the biggest autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025. Pretty pastels always look chic with light denim, but I've also been teaming mine with rich chocolate browns, and the combination really works.

