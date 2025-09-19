Jennifer Lopez's sweatshirt and espadrilles are the most stylish way to wear white jeans on warm autumn days
White jeans aren't just for the summer months
I bought a pair of white jeans a couple of weeks ago, and at the time, I wondered if it was a crazy idea, when it was so late in the summer and I should have been thinking about autumn outfit ideas instead. But Jennifer Lopez's preppy ensemble just reminded me that they can easily be styled up to be cosy enough for sunny September days, too.
In a photo she posted on Instagram late last month, the superstar singer teamed a pair of ankle-grazing straight-leg white jeans with a matching shirt and a slogan sweatshirt. Add in a pair of blue and white striped espadrilles by Celine, plus a dreamy Hermes bag in the basket of her adorable bike, and it's got sunny weekend days written all over it!
It can be really tempting to pair white jeans with other colours, and whilst this absolutely works, Jennifer's outfit is proof that you can also lean in and opt for an all-white outfit, whatever the season.
A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)
A photo posted by on
Shop white jeans
These are such a bargain, I imagine they'll be sold out in a day or two. The length is spot on to show off a pair of ballet flats, suede loafers or Birkenstock Boston clogs, and the fabric has a nice bit of stretch to it. Perfect for a bike ride à la JLo.
The same rules apply to white jeans as they do to black or blue denim. Pick the best jeans for your body type, whether that's skinny fit, slim flare or barrel leg jeans.
How to style yours
There's just one size left in Jennifer's sweatshirt, which features the words 'Le Sunshine' embroidered on it. Perfect for the beautiful weather we're seeing today! I largely save sweatshirts for loungewear, but JLo's look is proof that they're great with denim too.
Jennifer's espadrilles are by Celine, and cost around the £500 mark. For a fraction of that price, these striped canvas flats will do the trick perfectly. Wear them for sunny September days now, but you'll also be getting these classics back out as soon as it's spring.
I love a chic shirt, and nobody does it better than women's workwear brand With Nothing Underneath. The Princess of Wales recently wore one of their classic white shirts, and Jennifer's outfit is a reminder that they're great layering pieces. The white collar will always add a preppy, smart twist to any sweatshirt or jumper.
As well as all-white outfits, white jeans will really easily work with some of the biggest autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025. Pretty pastels always look chic with light denim, but I've also been teaming mine with rich chocolate browns, and the combination really works.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.