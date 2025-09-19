Jennifer Lopez's sweatshirt and espadrilles are the most stylish way to wear white jeans on warm autumn days

I bought a pair of white jeans a couple of weeks ago, and at the time, I wondered if it was a crazy idea, when it was so late in the summer and I should have been thinking about autumn outfit ideas instead. But Jennifer Lopez's preppy ensemble just reminded me that they can easily be styled up to be cosy enough for sunny September days, too.

In a photo she posted on Instagram late last month, the superstar singer teamed a pair of ankle-grazing straight-leg white jeans with a matching shirt and a slogan sweatshirt. Add in a pair of blue and white striped espadrilles by Celine, plus a dreamy Hermes bag in the basket of her adorable bike, and it's got sunny weekend days written all over it!

It can be really tempting to pair white jeans with other colours, and whilst this absolutely works, Jennifer's outfit is proof that you can also lean in and opt for an all-white outfit, whatever the season.

Kerri Rosenthal Ex-Boyfriend Le Sunshine Sweatshirt £170 / $188 at Kerri Rosenthal There's just one size left in Jennifer's sweatshirt, which features the words 'Le Sunshine' embroidered on it. Perfect for the beautiful weather we're seeing today! I largely save sweatshirts for loungewear, but JLo's look is proof that they're great with denim too. Tommy Hilfiger Nautical Stripe Espadrilles With Logo £65 / $88 at Amazon Jennifer's espadrilles are by Celine, and cost around the £500 mark. For a fraction of that price, these striped canvas flats will do the trick perfectly. Wear them for sunny September days now, but you'll also be getting these classics back out as soon as it's spring. With Nothing Underneath The Boyfriend: Tencel™ Lyocell Shirt £120 / $190 at WNU I love a chic shirt, and nobody does it better than women's workwear brand With Nothing Underneath. The Princess of Wales recently wore one of their classic white shirts, and Jennifer's outfit is a reminder that they're great layering pieces. The white collar will always add a preppy, smart twist to any sweatshirt or jumper.

As well as all-white outfits, white jeans will really easily work with some of the biggest autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025. Pretty pastels always look chic with light denim, but I've also been teaming mine with rich chocolate browns, and the combination really works.

